Senator Abiru unveils Mixed Table Tennis Championships in Lagos





Senator Tokunbo Mukhail Abiru, who represents Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, will host the first of its kind 2024 Mixed Table Tennis Championships at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The three-day open championships will see table tennis players compete in groups for the greedy prizes as the Senator uses the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of youth to fulfill their dreams and ambitions. No fewer than 29 teams, three of which from African countries, Ghana, Togo and Benin, have registered for the first tournament. Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, expressed the readiness of the state to support any initiative that will promote the advancement of table tennis players not only in the country but across the world. Also Read:Lagos State Athletics Association Honors Champions of Inaugural Deji Tinubu Athletics Series, Outlines 2025 Vision “We first want to create many in different sports areas. We are convinced that sport is a means through which people can achieve empowerment, self-reliance, self-development and economic emancipation.” Wahid Enitan Oshodi, President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) and Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), highlighted the role of the tournament in discovering new talents and familiarizing players with the new tournament format in Africa . He commended Senator Abiru for his support of table tennis and encouraged other Nigerians to empower the youth through sports. Senator Tokunbo Abiru, ably represented by his Media Assistant, Enitan Olukotun, stressed the importance of the tournament, saying: Today’s event marks another important milestone in the history of professional table tennis tournaments in Nigeria. We are making history and paving the way with this first mixed table tennis championship ever held in Africa. The Senator commended the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for their efforts in making the tournament a reality and reaffirmed the SAIL Empowerment Foundation’s commitment to youth empowerment through such an event. Post views: 134

