College football Week 10 games to watch include Ohio State-Penn State

All games are important in college football, but some are more equal than others. As always, we're here to help you pick out the most important ones for your viewing pleasure, and there's no shortage of options as the calendar turns to November.

The Week 10 slate features two meetings of ranked opponents. One is a highly anticipated battle between top-five contenders that has been on the radar since the start of the campaign, while the other is a completely unforeseen top-20 tilt in the ACC. There are also a slew of other key games in all the power conferences on the menu. Let's dive right in, shall we?

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State

Time/TV: noon ET, Fox.

Why watch: The clear headliner of the week features a few Big Ten candidates facing big questions. The Nittany Lions hope to slay the Ohio State dragon for the first time since 2016, but it's a must-have game for the Buckeyes if they want to stay in the conference title hunt. The Buckeyes survived their first game since the one-point loss at Oregon, but the result against Nebraska was anything but convincing as Ohio State trailed in the fourth quarter and QB Will Howard and the offense struggled to find a rhythm. He still has a dazzling array of weapons, like WRs Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, but DB Jaylen Reed and the Penn State secondary are formidable. The big concern for the Nittany Lions is the health of QB Drew Allar, who left last week's game at Wisconsin before halftime with a knee injury. His status will be a real match decision, but the fact that backup Beau Pribula successfully negotiated the second half will give the team confidence when he is needed again. Playmakers like RB Kaytron Allen and TE Tyler Warren will also be helpful, but they will certainly get extra attention from Buckeyes DBs Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs.

Why it might disappoint: As we said, both teams have concerns. OSU's inability to run the ball consistently could be a sign of trouble. On the other hand, it's fair to wonder if the Nittany Lions can do enough on offense if Allar isn't available. From a neutral perspective, that could mean that we are in for a defensive battle, but that could also translate into high tension down the road.

Good. 17 Pittsburg at No. 20 SMU

Time/TV: 8:00 PM ET, ACCN.

Why watch: A big day in the ACC ends with this showdown between two of the four teams that have yet to lose in the league. The Panthers arrive with a few extra days of rest after last Thursday night's demolition of Syracuse, while the Mustangs are happy to be back home after narrowly escaping a comedy of errors at Duke. SMU QB Kevin Jennings, if he's able to go after an injury scare, will have to be a little more judicious with the ball after his offense committed six turnovers a week ago. A repeat performance almost certainly won't bode well against the Panthers, who converted five interceptions into three pick-sixes in their last outing. When the Mustangs get the ball in the right hands, it often belongs to RB Brashard Smith, who should become familiar with Pitt LB Kyle Louis. Panthers QB Eli Holstein didn't have to do much against the Orange, with the defense providing much of the scoring, but he's still putting up 258.3 yards per game through the air. He can expect to find Mustangs DB Isaiah Nwokobia anywhere in the world.

Why it might disappoint: That shouldn't be the case. Pitt's penchant for fourth-quarter heroics and the Mustangs' sloppiness should keep things interesting, though SMU will need a successful early drive or two if QB Preston Stone is pressed into service.

No. 11 Texas A&M at South Carolina

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ABC.

Why watch: The Aggies sit alone at the top of the SEC and have an inside track to the championship game. But this journey east could be more treacherous than it seems, as the Gamecocks came within one play of taking down both LSU and Alabama. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko could have a QB conundrum on his hands, although it seems likely that dual-threat Marcel Reed will be the top option after leading the rally against LSU last week in place of Conner Weigman. DB Nick Emmanwori and the South Carolina defense are better prepared to read options, but they also need to keep an eye on the workhorse Aggies RB LeVeon Moss. The Gamecocks can also change things up at QB, though LaNorris Sellers will take the bulk of the snaps while veteran Robby Ashford steps in when needed. They will face a swarming Aggies defense backed by DB Dalton Brooks.

Why it might disappoint: It's possible the Aggies will find additional tackle as they embrace their position as the frontrunner. But the evidence suggests the talent gap isn't that wide. If the Gamecocks make any noise early, they will be in it until the end.

No. 2 Georgia vs. Florida

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ABC.

Why watch: The Cocktail Party didn't look particularly appealing a few weeks ago, given the early troubles in Florida. But the Gators have rallied to win three of their last four, with the lone loss coming in overtime at Tennessee. Florida also just battered the same Kentucky squad that nearly toppled the Bulldogs earlier this season, though Georgia has looked much stronger lately. Freshman QB DJ Laway has provided the spark Gators since taking over from the injured Graham Mertz. But he'll have his hands full battling LB Jalon Walker and the Georgia pass rush, who last made life miserable for the Texas offense a few weeks ago. Bulldogs QB Carson Beck has his own issues with ball security at times, and Florida DL Tyreak Sapp will lead the charge in trying to cause mistakes.

Why it might disappoint: Like Ohio State, Georgia has not been able to dominate on the field the way recent title teams have been able to. If that were to change, there probably wouldn't be anything the Gators could do. But if Florida's run defense holds up, things could get tighter than Bulldogs fans would like.

No. 1 Oregon in Michigan

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, CBS.

Why watch: The defending Big Ten and national champion Wolverines can only spoil the rest of the way as they embark on a brutal final stretch in November. First up are the top-ranked Ducks, who have been nothing but dominant since edging past Ohio State to grab the mantle of league favorite. Oregon's backfield tandem of QB Dillon Gabriel and RB Jordan James can be virtually unstoppable when their blockers get rolling, but LB Ernest Hausmann and Michigan's defensive front could at least slow them down for a while. The offensive end remains a work in progress for the Wolverines, with Davis Warren and Alex Orji alternating at QB again. However, the passing threat on the field is limited, which should allow DBs Tysheem Johnson and Kobe Savage to assist in run support.

Why it might disappoint: Honestly, it'll be a pleasant surprise if it doesn't. Wolverine's defense is healthy, but it can't hold up all day. Once the Ducks gain a multiple-score advantage, it's time to turn out the lights.

Duke at No. 5 Miami (Fla.)

Time/TV: noon ET, ABC.

Why watch: The busy ACC slate kicks off with this clash in the Sunshine State as Duke coach Manny Diaz takes on his former school. It almost became a test of strength for some of the leader of the conference, but the Blue Devils fell one point short against SMU last week. The Hurricanes have endured plenty of close finishes of their own, but handled Florida State with little drama in their most recent outing. Miami QB Cam Ward is at the center of the Heisman discussion with his passing numbers, over 343 yards per game with 24 TD throws. He does take risks, though, and Duke DB Chandler Rivers could make him pay if he tries to force the ball to his favorite WR Xavier Restrepo. Blue Devils QB Maalik Murphy isn't as productive in the aerial game, but gets good ground support from RB Star Thomas. DL Simeon Barrow will lead Miami's defense, which is averaging more than three sacks per game.

Why it might disappoint: Duke's inability to capitalize on all those takeaways stemmed in part from issues in the kicking game. That's not all about Todd Pelino, as there are protection issues as well. But the Blue Devils simply can't afford to leave points on the field again. Ward has done a better job in ball security lately, so Duke shouldn't count on another wave of turnovers.

Texas Tech ranked #10 in the state of Iowa

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ESPN.

Why watch: Conclude the preview with a look at the Big 12, where the Cyclones have a clear path to the title game, but won't get any weeks off during a long November. It starts with this home date with the Red Raiderswho were in the conference mix themselves a few weeks ago, but now come to Ames on a two-game skid. Iowa State QB Rocco Becht was last seen leading the game-winning drive against Central Florida two weeks ago. He will look to take advantage of a leaky TTU defense that allows 6.6 yards per snap. The offense keeps the Red Raiders in most games, with QB Behren Morton in charge. But his job will be tougher against the Big 12's stingiest pass defense, anchored by Cyclones DB Malik Verdon.

Why it might disappoint: Texas Tech will probably have to make it a track meet. We've seen that happen where Iowa State is involved, but the Cyclones seem better equipped to protect the lead. If Iowa State's ground game works, the Red Raiders may have no answers.

