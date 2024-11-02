Solid first day at Pacific Invitation for men's tennis





SANTA CLARA, California. The Santa Clara men's tennis team had a solid performance on the first day of competition at the Pacific Invitational on Friday, winning its three doubles matches and four of its five singles matches. The Broncos faced Sacramento State in doubles and a combination of Washington and Saint Mary's players in singles. The Pacific Invitational is a hidden dual-play format with singles against one team and doubles against another team each day. Teams line up and play similar to a double team match, like in the spring, but there is no team scoring, only individual wins and losses. HOW IT HAPPENED: Four Broncos – Valentin Faure , Luca Blauwt , Luca Lemaitre And Payton Jim op – won both their doubles and singles matches.

The SCU doubles combinations were Luca Blauwt / Alexander Watanabe Eriksson , Luca Lemaitre / Valentin Faure And Tiago Boschmans / Payton Jim op when they defeated the three doubles teams from Sacramento State.

In singles, an opponent had to withdraw due to injury, meaning the Broncos played only five matches.

Santa Clara won two of three singles matches against Washington. Faure defeated Brett Pearson 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 and Luca Blauwt defeated Nikola Plavsic 6-1, 6-2. Alexander Watanabe Eriksson fell to Ivan Sodan 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

Against Saint Mary's, Luca Lemaitre triumphed over Ellison Greco (Saint Mary's) 6-4, 6-4 while Payton Jim op took care of Aidan Watt 6-4, 6-3. NEXT: The Broncos will play Saint Mary's in doubles on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a singles match against Pacific. Pacific invitation

1-1-3-2024 in Stockton, California (Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center) Singles competition

Friday November 1 Free Ivan Sodan (Washington) def. Alexander W. Eriksson (Santa Clara) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

Fri Valentin Faure (Santa Clara) def. Brett Pearson (Washington) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Fri Luca Blauwt (Santa Clara) def. Nikola Plavsic (Washington) 6-1, 6-2

Fri Luca Lemaitre (Santa Clara) def. Ellison Greco (Saint Mary's) 6-4, 6-4

Fri Payton Jim op (Santa Clara) def. Aidan Watt (Saint Mary's) 6-4, 6-3 Doubles competition

Friday November 1 Free Alexander W. Eriksson/ Luca Blauwt (Santa Clara) def. Hayden Rand/Henry Lamchinniah (Sacramento State) 6-4

Fri Luca Lemaitre / Valentin Faure (Santa Clara) def. Nick Bowles/Miles Whitehead (Sacramento State) 6-4

Fri Tiago Boschmans / Payton Jim op (Santa Clara) def. Martin Duris/Liam Carpenter (SAC/SMC) 7-6 (7-1) Connect with the Broncos on social media Athletics:Facebook|Tweet|Instagram|YouTube Men's tennis:Tweet|Instagram|Facebook

