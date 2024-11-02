Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Jeff Wyshner

With their fall schedule coming to a close, the Wake Forest women's tennis team has released dates for their 2025 spring schedule, as announced by the head coachon Friday (November 1).

“I'm very excited about what a new look ACC and non-conference schedule will be for us. We will see Cal and Stanford for the first time when they visit us in April and adding two likely top 10 teams to what is always a very challenging ACC schedule will only challenge our team to be at our best. Unfortunately, the Blue Gray Classic event, which has been a crucial part of our schedule in recent years, is not happening this year, so we had to add, and I'm glad we were able to add or continue to play several teams that win or lose often in their conference championship games such as ETSU, ODU, Charlotte, Furman, Liberty, Marshall, JMU and William & Mary. We are also really looking forward to our first ever trip to the Naval Academy where Kady Tannenbaum older sister is a senior on their team. In short, it will be a challenging year. So many teams, including ours, have graduated two or three of their four best players and will rely on a much younger, less experienced group this year. We have done a fantastic job so far this fall to help us prepare, and we will have to keep pushing from now until the end of the year if we want to be successful.”

Wake Forest opens their spring schedule on Saturday, Jan. 18 in a double header against Tennessee and East Carolina at the Wake Forest Tennis Center before hosting East Tennessee State two days later.

The Deacs will have their first road game of the season when they travel to Virginia to take on Liberty (Jan. 24). The January competition will then conclude two days later, as the team will host the second double-header of the month against Old Dominion and Elon.

February kicks off with a trip north to West Virginia as the Demon Deacons take on Marshall (February 2). A week later, Wake Forest returns home for a three-day mini-tournament against Furman and James Madison, playing the Paladins on Friday (February 7) and the Dukes on Sunday (February 9).

Following their games against Furman and James Madison, the Deacs will be on the road over the next two weeks, first heading to Columbia to take on both South Carolina and Western Carolina in the final doubleheader of the season. Wake Forest next travels to the nation's capital to take on the Naval Academy (Feb. 21) and William & Mary (Feb. 23).

Feb. 28 marks the start of Atlantic Coast Conference competition, with road games against Notre Dame and Louisville set for the first weekend. The Demon Deacons will have their ACC home opener against Virginia on March 7, as well as a home game against Virginia Tech on March 9 before traveling to play Charlotte the next day.

The Deacs will next make the trip to state to take on two Big Four foes, facing North Carolina on March 21 and Duke on March 23. Wake Forest returns home the following weekend, hosting both Georgia Tech and Clemson on March 28. and 30 respectively.

In the first two weeks of April, the Deacs will split time between home and road as they take on Miami, Florida State, Stanford and California to wrap up conference play.

The ACC Championships will be held again this year at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the tournament scheduled for April 15-20.

Wake Forest returns six members of their 10-player roster from the 2024 season and will be led by juniors Marigold box , Jingyi Li And Whitley Pate . Sophomore redshirt Crystal Blancher and sophomores Sankavi dress And Aubrey Nisbet also return for the Demon Deacons. Newcomers include Kentucky transfer Makayla Mills and Columbia transfer Anna Zhang together with freshmen Brianna Baldi And Kady Tannenbaum .

Date Opponent/event Designation Location January 18 Tennessee At home Winston Salem, NC January 18 Eastern Carolina At home Winston Salem, NC January 20 State of East Tennessee At home Winston Salem, NC January 24 Freedom Away Lynchburg, Va. January 26 Old rule At home Winston Salem, NC January 26 Elon At home Winston Salem, NC February 2 Marshall Away Huntington, WV February 7 Furman At home Winston Salem, NC February 9 James Madison At home Winston Salem, NC February 15 South Carolina Away Columbia, SC February 15 Western Carolina Neutral Columbia, SC February 21 Navy Away Annapolis, MD. February 23 Willem & Maria Away Williamsburg, Va. February 28 Our Lady Away South Bend, Ind. March 2 Louisville Away Louisville, Ky. March 7 Virginia At home Winston Salem, NC March 9 Virginia technology At home Winston Salem, NC March 10 Charlotte Away Charlotte, NC March 21 North Carolina Away Chapel Hill, NC March 23 Duke Away Durham, NC March 28 Georgia Tech At home Winston Salem, NC March 30 Clemson At home Winston Salem, NC April 4 Miami Away Coral Gables, Florida. April 6 State of Florida Away Tallahassee, Florida. April 11 Stanford At home Winston Salem, NC April 13 California At home Winston Salem, NC April 15-20 ACC Championships Neutral Cary, NC

2024 Wake Forest Women's Tennis Highlights