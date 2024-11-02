Sports
Wake Forest University
“I'm very excited about what a new look ACC and non-conference schedule will be for us. We will see Cal and Stanford for the first time when they visit us in April and adding two likely top 10 teams to what is always a very challenging ACC schedule will only challenge our team to be at our best. Unfortunately, the Blue Gray Classic event, which has been a crucial part of our schedule in recent years, is not happening this year, so we had to add, and I'm glad we were able to add or continue to play several teams that win or lose often in their conference championship games such as ETSU, ODU, Charlotte, Furman, Liberty, Marshall, JMU and William & Mary. We are also really looking forward to our first ever trip to the Naval Academy where Kady Tannenbaum older sister is a senior on their team. In short, it will be a challenging year. So many teams, including ours, have graduated two or three of their four best players and will rely on a much younger, less experienced group this year. We have done a fantastic job so far this fall to help us prepare, and we will have to keep pushing from now until the end of the year if we want to be successful.”
Wake Forest opens their spring schedule on Saturday, Jan. 18 in a double header against Tennessee and East Carolina at the Wake Forest Tennis Center before hosting East Tennessee State two days later.
The Deacs will have their first road game of the season when they travel to Virginia to take on Liberty (Jan. 24). The January competition will then conclude two days later, as the team will host the second double-header of the month against Old Dominion and Elon.
February kicks off with a trip north to West Virginia as the Demon Deacons take on Marshall (February 2). A week later, Wake Forest returns home for a three-day mini-tournament against Furman and James Madison, playing the Paladins on Friday (February 7) and the Dukes on Sunday (February 9).
Following their games against Furman and James Madison, the Deacs will be on the road over the next two weeks, first heading to Columbia to take on both South Carolina and Western Carolina in the final doubleheader of the season. Wake Forest next travels to the nation's capital to take on the Naval Academy (Feb. 21) and William & Mary (Feb. 23).
Feb. 28 marks the start of Atlantic Coast Conference competition, with road games against Notre Dame and Louisville set for the first weekend. The Demon Deacons will have their ACC home opener against Virginia on March 7, as well as a home game against Virginia Tech on March 9 before traveling to play Charlotte the next day.
The Deacs will next make the trip to state to take on two Big Four foes, facing North Carolina on March 21 and Duke on March 23. Wake Forest returns home the following weekend, hosting both Georgia Tech and Clemson on March 28. and 30 respectively.
In the first two weeks of April, the Deacs will split time between home and road as they take on Miami, Florida State, Stanford and California to wrap up conference play.
The ACC Championships will be held again this year at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the tournament scheduled for April 15-20.
Wake Forest returns six members of their 10-player roster from the 2024 season and will be led by juniors Marigold box, Jingyi LiAnd Whitley Pate. Sophomore redshirt Crystal Blancher and sophomores Sankavi dress And Aubrey Nisbet also return for the Demon Deacons. Newcomers include Kentucky transfer Makayla Mills and Columbia transfer Anna Zhangtogether with freshmen Brianna Baldi And Kady Tannenbaum.
Fans can find the online schedule here.
|Date
|Opponent/event
|Designation
|Location
|January 18
|Tennessee
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|January 18
|Eastern Carolina
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|January 20
|State of East Tennessee
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|January 24
|Freedom
|Away
|Lynchburg, Va.
|January 26
|Old rule
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|January 26
|Elon
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|February 2
|Marshall
|Away
|Huntington, WV
|February 7
|Furman
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|February 9
|James Madison
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|February 15
|South Carolina
|Away
|Columbia, SC
|February 15
|Western Carolina
|Neutral
|Columbia, SC
|February 21
|Navy
|Away
|Annapolis, MD.
|February 23
|Willem & Maria
|Away
|Williamsburg, Va.
|February 28
|Our Lady
|Away
|South Bend, Ind.
|March 2
|Louisville
|Away
|Louisville, Ky.
|March 7
|Virginia
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|March 9
|Virginia technology
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|March 10
|Charlotte
|Away
|Charlotte, NC
|March 21
|North Carolina
|Away
|Chapel Hill, NC
|March 23
|Duke
|Away
|Durham, NC
|March 28
|Georgia Tech
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|March 30
|Clemson
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|April 4
|Miami
|Away
|Coral Gables, Florida.
|April 6
|State of Florida
|Away
|Tallahassee, Florida.
|April 11
|Stanford
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|April 13
|California
|At home
|Winston Salem, NC
|April 15-20
|ACC Championships
|Neutral
|Cary, NC
2024 Wake Forest Women's Tennis Highlights
- The Demon Deacons have 15 wins all spring and have now recorded double-digit wins in 10 consecutive seasons (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
- Seven of the fifteen wins came against ranked teams, and three came against teams in the top 30.
- Six of the fifteen wins came against conference opponents, giving the Deacs the No. 9 seed in the ACC Championship.
- The Deacs have now made eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Jeff Wyshner. Wake Forest is one of only 21 schools to accomplish this feat, as well as one of six ACC institutions to do so.
- The appearance also marked the 23rd time in program history that Wake Forest has qualified for the NCAA tournament.
- Individually, the Deacs were led by a senior captain Casie Wootenwho finished with a team-best 15 wins in dual play (22 overall).
- The Torrance, California native has seven wins over ranked opponents, including the highest-ranked win of her career with a three-set victory over South Carolina's Ayana Akli (No. 3) on February 17.
- The senior also made her second consecutive appearance at the NCAA Singles Championships in Stillwater, Okla., finishing in the Round of 64.
- Wooten was also named to the All-ACC Third Team for Singles for the second consecutive season, becoming the 20th Demon Deacon to be named an All-ACC selection multiple times in their career.
- In doubles, Wake Forest once again had one of the nation's best senior pairings Brooke Killingsworth and graduate student Marcella Cruz.
- The duo recorded 12 first doubles wins this spring, which also helped the Demon Deacons secure 12 doubles points.
- Not only did Killingsworth do it in doubles, but she also had the most successful singles campaign of her career, recording twelve wins while competing in second singles.
- She has four wins this season, including the highest-ranked win of her career over No. 37 Abigail Rencheli of NC State.
- Freshmen Sankavi dress capped off a stellar freshman year in the Old Gold & Black, as she finished second on the team in dual play with 14 wins, including her first career victory against Tennessee's Eleonora Molinaro (No. 100).
- In total, the Demon Deacons had six players post double-digit singles wins in dual play this campaign.
|
