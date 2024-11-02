China Sports Weekly (10.27-11.2)-Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week:

1. 9th Asian Winter Games celebrates the 100-day countdown

The 9th Asian Winter Games torch is unveiled during a ceremony marking the 100-day countdown to the Games in Harbin, northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, on October 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The torch, medals and anthem for the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games were officially unveiled on October 30, as the Games celebrated the 100-day countdown.

The torch design takes the shape of a blooming lilac, incorporating colors such as China Red, Lilac Purple and Snow White.

The front of the medals combines the streamlined shape of a race track with the emblem of the Games, and the reverse shows a picturesque Yabuli landscape, with mountain ranges and forests reflecting the terrain of the Greater and Lesser Khingan ranges.

The anthem for the Games is entitled “Snow of Harbin”.

According to organizers, more than 1,500 athletes from 34 countries and regions have registered to participate in the Games.

2. Table tennis violence Ma Long wins ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award

Ma Long reacts after receiving the Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the 2024 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards Ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on October 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long received the Outstanding Sporting Career Award from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) on October 30, in recognition of his exceptional achievements and contributions to the sport.

Ma, 36, has competed in four consecutive Olympic Games since London 2012. During his Olympic career, he won six gold medals, becoming China's most decorated Olympian.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, he won his first gold in singles, completing a Grand Slam career. Five years later in Tokyo, he defended his title, becoming the first male table tennis player to claim consecutive Olympic singles titles and achieving the status of the sport's first “double Grand Slam” champion.

3. Zheng Qinwen claims WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open title

Zheng Qinwen of China makes a return during her women's singles final against Sofia Kenin of the United States at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan, on October 27, 2024. (Photo courtesy of WTA)

Zheng Qinwen defeated Sofia Kenin of the United States to capture the title at the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open on October 27.

In the first set, both players held serve before Zheng took control of the key points and triumphed in a thrilling tiebreak 7-6 (5). The world number 7 took advantage of the momentum to break Kenin early and closed out the victory 6-3.

It was Zheng's second WTA tour title of the year after her win at the Palermo Open.

4. Cui Yongxi makes NBA debut with Brooklyn Nets

Cui Yongxi of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a free throw during the 2024-2025 NBA regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks, on October 27, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets)

Chinese player Cui Yongxi made his NBA debut on October 27 in the Brooklyn Nets' home win over the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the seventh Chinese player to take the court in an official NBA game.

The Nets prevailed over the Bucks 115-102 to secure their first win of the season. Cui came on during the fourth quarter and scored one point on a free throw in his 1:58 of action.

Cui's debut marked the first appearance by a Chinese player in the NBA in six years. The forward joins an esteemed list of predecessors including Yao Ming and Wang Zhizhi.

5. Yao Ming steps down as chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association

Yao Ming (L) shakes hands with his successor Guo Zhenming (Xinhua).

Yao Ming has stepped down as president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Vice President Guo Zhenming has been named the new chief, it was announced on October 31.

The former Houston Rockets All-Star center was first elected CBA president in February 2017 and later became chairman of the CBA Company board of directors. Yao was re-elected as CBA chief in December 2022, marking a tenure of more than seven years, with both achievements and setbacks for Chinese basketball.

Under his leadership, the women's national team achieved notable success, winning gold medals at two consecutive Asian Games in Jakarta and Hangzhou, and equaling its best finish at the FIBA ​​Women's World Cup with a second-place finish in 2022. The team faced faced challenges, failed to qualify for the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and failed to place in the top 16 of the FIBA ​​World Cup in 2019 and 2023.