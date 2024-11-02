Results, live updates, play-off highlights

The Section V football playoffs have begun.

Fairport (7-1) has jumped up the state rankings and is the top seed in Class AA, a classification in which McQuaid has won five straight sectional titles. Brighton (8-0) is the only undefeated team in Class A and opens against No. 8 Greece Athena, which finished the regular season with three wins in the last four games.

This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Friday's games.

Final score: McQuaid 35, Pittsford 7

No. No. 2 seed McQuaid (7-2) advances to face No. 3 Aquinas (6-3) in the Class AS semifinals.

Final score: Canandaigua 41, Webster Schroeder 28

Jack Clark returned an onside kick for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and added two rushing touchdowns for Canandaigua. The Gray Wolves (8-1) advance to the Class A semifinals.

Brockport beats East/WOIS on field goal in second overtime

Brockport pulled off the upset in Class A. The No. 7 seed Blue Devils kicked a field goal in double overtime to beat No. 2 East/WOIS. It is East's first loss to a Section V opponent this season.

Landon Scott completed 15 of 20 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and four touchdowns for Brockport.

East/WOIS sends the game to the second overtime

East/WOIS matched Brockport's touchdown and extra point in the first overtime. The match is tied at 42-42.

Final score: Rush-Henrietta 42, Fairport 21

No. 8 seed Rush-Henrietta (3-7) defeated top-seeded Fairport (7-2) in Class AA.

Final score: Monroe 34, Irondequoit 14

No. No. 5 Monroe defeated No. 4 Irondequoit, which was handed a tough first-round draw after a 7-1 regular-season record.

Final score: Aquinas 35, Penfield 0

Rush-Henrietta gets edge in upset bid against Fairport

Justin Medina ran for a touchdown to give Rush-Henrietta a 28-7 lead over Fairport midway through the third quarter.

Brockport scores to open overtime

Quarterback Landon Scott plowed in for his fourth rushing touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, putting Brockport ahead 42-25 against East/WOIS.

Brockport and East will go into overtime

East/WOIS tie with two touchdowns in less than three minutes

East/WOIS tied Brockport 35-35 in the final minute. The Eagles trailed 35-21 after a Brockport touchdown with 3:49 remaining. East scored a touchdown, recovered the onside kick and added another touchdown to tie the game with 53 seconds left.

Halftime score: Rush-Henrietta 21, Fairport 7

East/WOIS tries to make a late comeback

East/WOIS scored in 2 minutes, 1 second to close the deficit against Brockport to 35-28 with 1:47 remaining.

Landon Scott scores third rushing touchdown for Brockport

Brockport quarterback Landon Scott has three rushing touchdowns. His final score gave Brockport a 35-21 win over East/WOIS with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Halftime score: McQuaid 28, Pittsford 0

Rush-Henrietta leads top-seeded Fairport

Rush-Henrietta went 2-6, but was a nasty team all season. Sophomore running back Justin Medina scored to give the No. 8 seed Royal Comets a 14-0 lead against No. 1 Fairport in the second quarter.

Halftime score: Canandaigua 21, Webster Schroeder 7

Drew Williamee threw a touchdown to Nate Brinza before halftime to give Canandaigua a 21-7 lead.

Brockport is up two scores

Landon Scott plunged in for his second touchdown run for Brockport, which leads East/WOIS, in the third quarter.

Halftime score: Aquino 14, Penfield 0

Taj Mullins scores three touchdowns in the first half

Running back TajmirMullins scored three touchdowns in the first half and Monroe led Irondequoit 20-14 at halftime.

Halftime: Brockport 21, East/WOIS 14

Brockport scored twice in the final 3:18 of the first half. Tyler Judd caught a 30-yard touchdown from Landon Scott to give the Blue Devils a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Landon Scott tied with touchdown for Brockport

Brockport quarterback Landon Scott took a shotgun snap and ran in a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 against East/WOIS.

Schedule of the Section V football quarter-finals

Class AA

Friday

No. 6 Penfield at No. 3 Aquinas, 6 p.m

No. 7 Pittsford at No. 2 McQuaid, 7 p.m

No. 8 Rush-Henrietta at No. 1 Fairport, 7:45 p.m

Saturday

No. No. 5 Hilton vs. No. 4 University Prep at Marina Auto Stadium, 3 p.m

Class A

Friday

No. 7 Brockport at No. 2 East/WOIS, 6 p.m

No. 5 Monroe at No. 4 Irondequoit, 6 p.m

No. 6 Webster Schroeder at No. 3 Canandaigua, 7 p.m

Saturday

No. 8 Greece Athena at No. 1 Brighton, 6pm

Class B

Friday

No. 5 Rochester Prep/EMHCS vs. No. 4 Vertus, 5 p.m

Class C

Friday

No. 5 Hornell/Arkport/Canaseraga at No. 4 Haverling, 6:30 p.m.

Class D

Friday

No. 5 Batavia Notre Dame/Byron-Bergen at No. 1 Avon, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Canisteo-Greenwood at No. 4. Geneseo/Mount Morris, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Attica vs. No. 2 Alexander at Genesee Community College, 7 p.m

No. 6 York/Pavilion at No. 3 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m.

Section V football play-off brackets