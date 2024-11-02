Sports
Results, live updates, play-off highlights
The Section V football playoffs have begun.
Fairport (7-1) has jumped up the state rankings and is the top seed in Class AA, a classification in which McQuaid has won five straight sectional titles. Brighton (8-0) is the only undefeated team in Class A and opens against No. 8 Greece Athena, which finished the regular season with three wins in the last four games.
This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Friday's games.
Final score: McQuaid 35, Pittsford 7
No. No. 2 seed McQuaid (7-2) advances to face No. 3 Aquinas (6-3) in the Class AS semifinals.
Final score: Canandaigua 41, Webster Schroeder 28
Jack Clark returned an onside kick for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and added two rushing touchdowns for Canandaigua. The Gray Wolves (8-1) advance to the Class A semifinals.
Brockport beats East/WOIS on field goal in second overtime
Brockport pulled off the upset in Class A. The No. 7 seed Blue Devils kicked a field goal in double overtime to beat No. 2 East/WOIS. It is East's first loss to a Section V opponent this season.
Landon Scott completed 15 of 20 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and four touchdowns for Brockport.
East/WOIS sends the game to the second overtime
East/WOIS matched Brockport's touchdown and extra point in the first overtime. The match is tied at 42-42.
Final score: Rush-Henrietta 42, Fairport 21
No. 8 seed Rush-Henrietta (3-7) defeated top-seeded Fairport (7-2) in Class AA.
Final score: Monroe 34, Irondequoit 14
No. No. 5 Monroe defeated No. 4 Irondequoit, which was handed a tough first-round draw after a 7-1 regular-season record.
Final score: Aquinas 35, Penfield 0
Rush-Henrietta gets edge in upset bid against Fairport
Justin Medina ran for a touchdown to give Rush-Henrietta a 28-7 lead over Fairport midway through the third quarter.
Brockport scores to open overtime
Quarterback Landon Scott plowed in for his fourth rushing touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, putting Brockport ahead 42-25 against East/WOIS.
Brockport and East will go into overtime
East/WOIS tie with two touchdowns in less than three minutes
East/WOIS tied Brockport 35-35 in the final minute. The Eagles trailed 35-21 after a Brockport touchdown with 3:49 remaining. East scored a touchdown, recovered the onside kick and added another touchdown to tie the game with 53 seconds left.
Halftime score: Rush-Henrietta 21, Fairport 7
East/WOIS tries to make a late comeback
East/WOIS scored in 2 minutes, 1 second to close the deficit against Brockport to 35-28 with 1:47 remaining.
Landon Scott scores third rushing touchdown for Brockport
Brockport quarterback Landon Scott has three rushing touchdowns. His final score gave Brockport a 35-21 win over East/WOIS with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Halftime score: McQuaid 28, Pittsford 0
Rush-Henrietta leads top-seeded Fairport
Rush-Henrietta went 2-6, but was a nasty team all season. Sophomore running back Justin Medina scored to give the No. 8 seed Royal Comets a 14-0 lead against No. 1 Fairport in the second quarter.
Halftime score: Canandaigua 21, Webster Schroeder 7
Drew Williamee threw a touchdown to Nate Brinza before halftime to give Canandaigua a 21-7 lead.
Brockport is up two scores
Landon Scott plunged in for his second touchdown run for Brockport, which leads East/WOIS, in the third quarter.
Halftime score: Aquino 14, Penfield 0
Taj Mullins scores three touchdowns in the first half
Running back TajmirMullins scored three touchdowns in the first half and Monroe led Irondequoit 20-14 at halftime.
Halftime: Brockport 21, East/WOIS 14
Brockport scored twice in the final 3:18 of the first half. Tyler Judd caught a 30-yard touchdown from Landon Scott to give the Blue Devils a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Landon Scott tied with touchdown for Brockport
Brockport quarterback Landon Scott took a shotgun snap and ran in a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 against East/WOIS.
Schedule of the Section V football quarter-finals
Class AA
Friday
No. 6 Penfield at No. 3 Aquinas, 6 p.m
No. 7 Pittsford at No. 2 McQuaid, 7 p.m
No. 8 Rush-Henrietta at No. 1 Fairport, 7:45 p.m
Saturday
No. No. 5 Hilton vs. No. 4 University Prep at Marina Auto Stadium, 3 p.m
Class A
Friday
No. 7 Brockport at No. 2 East/WOIS, 6 p.m
No. 5 Monroe at No. 4 Irondequoit, 6 p.m
No. 6 Webster Schroeder at No. 3 Canandaigua, 7 p.m
Saturday
No. 8 Greece Athena at No. 1 Brighton, 6pm
Class B
Friday
No. 5 Rochester Prep/EMHCS vs. No. 4 Vertus, 5 p.m
Class C
Friday
No. 5 Hornell/Arkport/Canaseraga at No. 4 Haverling, 6:30 p.m.
Class D
Friday
No. 5 Batavia Notre Dame/Byron-Bergen at No. 1 Avon, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Canisteo-Greenwood at No. 4. Geneseo/Mount Morris, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Attica vs. No. 2 Alexander at Genesee Community College, 7 p.m
No. 6 York/Pavilion at No. 3 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m.
Section V football play-off brackets
|
Sources
2/ https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/01/section-v-football-scores-schedule-highlights-live-updates-sectionals-quarterfinals/75999185007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal round matchups
- DJT Stock Crash Wipes $2.4 Billion From Donald Trump's Wealth
- PM Modi transformed ties with key partners into..
- Green levy on UK electricity bills set to rise by more than a fifth
- Police recover PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha from Attock
- RK meets Jokowi, Pramono chooses to focus on meeting with Jakarta community
- Best rebet promo code today
- Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama
- Despite sharp differences on workers' rights, unions divide around Trump and Harris | US Election News 2024
- Women's Tennis Concludes Roberta Alison Fall Classic Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- S&P raises Turkey's credit rating to BB – Turkish Minute
- Teenager jailed for life for killing ex-girlfriend