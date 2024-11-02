NJ Football Scores: First Round Playoff Scoreboard





Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all high school playoff games in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Friday NORTH 1, GROUP 1 Final: (1) Butler 47, (8) Weehawken 0 Final: (3) Mountain Lakes 17, (6) Lenape Valley 14 Final: (2) New Milford 14, (7) Park Ridge 0 NORTH 2, GROUP 1 Final: (1) Cedar Grove 38, (8) Wallkill Valley 6 Final: (4) Verona 20, (5) Belvidere 0 Final: (3) Hasbrouck Heights 41, (6) Wood Ridge 7 NORTH 1, GROUP 2 Final: (1) Westwood 36, (8) Lakeland 14 Final: (5) Shabazz 36, (4) Caldwell 33 Final: (3) Pequannock 28, (6) Madison 27 (OT) Final: (2) Bernards 35, (7) Rutherford 33 NORTH 2, GROUP 2 Final: (4) Highlight 46, (5) Becton 6 Final: (3) Ramsey 27, (6) Lyndhurst 24 Final: (2) Hanover Park 27, (7) Newton 14 Watch HS football live on NFHS Network NORTH 1, GROUP 3 Final: (1) Pascack Valley 49, (8) West Milford 14 Final: (3) Passaic Valley 27, (6) Snyder 0 Final: (7) River Dell 36, (2) Mendham 35 (OT) NORTH 2, GROUP 3 Final: (1) Old Tappan 19, (8) Weequahic 11 Final: (4) Cranford 27, (5) Top 22 Final: (3) West Morris 28, (6) Wayne Hills 0 Final: (2) West Essex 43, (7) Dwight Morrow 20 NORTH 1, GROUP 4 Final: (4) Mount Olive 40, (5) Newark Central 6 Final: (3) Ramapo 47, (6) Randolph 27 Final: (2) ridge 22, (7) Rahway 14 NORTH 2, GROUP 4 Final: (1) Phillipsburg 42, (8) Nutley 0 Final: (5) Chatham 24, (4) Wayne Valley 7 Final: (3) Northern Highlands 21, (6) Westfield 0 Final: (2) Woodbridge 35, (7) Watchung Hills 15 NORTH 1, GROUP 5 Final: (1) Ridgewood 33, (8) Passaic 14 Final: (2) West Oranje 28, (7) Linden 21 NORTH 2, GROUP 5 Final: (1) Union City 49, (8) Newark East Side 0 Final: (4) Bridgewater-Raritan 34, (5) Irvington 33 (OT) Final: (3) Passaic Tech 18, (6) Plainfield 12 Final: (2) Elizabeth 34, (7) Morristown 33 REGULAR SEASON Final: Don Bosco 42, St. Peters Preparation 7 Final: Hudson Catholic 14, Morris Catholic 6 Final: Delbarton 17, Paramus Catholic 13 Watch HS football live on NFHS Network Saturday NORTH 1, GROUP 1 (5) Pompton Lakes at (4) Glen Ridge, afternoon NORTH 2, GROUP 1 (7) Boonton in (2) New Providence, 2 p.m NORTH 2, GROUP 2 (8) Waldwick/Midland Park at (1) Glen Rock, 1 p.m NORTH 1, GROUP 3 (5) Sparta at (4) Montville, 3 p.m NORTH 1, GROUP 4 (8) Colonia at (1) Morris Knolls, 1 p.m NORTH 1, GROUP 5 (5) Montclair at (4) East Orange, 1 p.m (6) Bayonne at (3) Piscataway, 1 p.m REGULAR SEASON St. Michael (Va.) with Pope John, afternoon Seton Hall Prep at Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m DePaul at St. Joseph, 2 p.m Pingry at Morristown Beard, 2:30 p.m SFC IVY CHAMPIONSHIP Demarest vs. Cliffside Park/Ridgefield, 2 p.m. in North Bergen

