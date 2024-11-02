Women's tennis opens Bulldog Classic with six wins





DES MOINES, IA Three different Bluejay combinations combined to win four of their five doubles matches, as the Creighton women's tennis team recorded six combined victories on the opening day of competition at the Bulldog Classic hosted by Drake in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, November 1. “We've been working a lot on doubles since our first tournament and we saw some things today when we came out 4-1,” the head coach said. Tom Lilly . “I believe we've taken some steps in the right direction there. We've played some very strong singles matches and we'll see if we can improve on our results tomorrow as I thought we played quite well for the most part.” The senior couple of Valerie Negin And Bianca Rademacher got the Bluejays off to a good start, defeating Drake's Laura Koralnik and Elizabete Klavinska 6-4 before dropping their second-round match to Iowa State's Julia Camblor and Valeska San Martin 6-0. The Bluejays' freshman duo Olivia Minikel and junior Annika Elvestrom earned a pair of wins on opening day, defeating North Dakota's Nore Heinitz and Linn Svaerd 7-5 in their first-round matchup. Minikel and Elvestrom continued their success in the second round, recording a victory over Gabirela Felix Da Silva of Iowa State. Susanie Pretorius, 6-3.

Junior Ana Paula Martinez and freshmen Filippa Roy teamed up to post another victory for the Bluejays, cruising to a 6-2 victory over North Dakota's Alyssa Giupponi and Manon Hallemans in their only doubles match of the afternoon. In singles, Roy rolled to a first-round victory, recording a 6-1, 6-1 straight set victory over North Dakota's Svaerd. Elvestrom also earned a win in the first round of singles, rallying from a one-set deficit to defeat Drake's Jessica Popiol 5-7, 6-1, 10-5. Sophomore Elsa Jurens Martinez and Minikel each dropped their first-round singles matches in straight sets, while Rademacher fell in a three-set thriller to Camblor of Iowa State (1-6, 7-5, 10-8). The Bluejays return to the courts Saturday morning for Day 2 of the Bulldog Classic, with play starting at 9 a.m. CT. Bulldog classic from Drake University

November 1 | Des Moines, Iowa Double

Doubles draw R1 – Valerie Negin / Bianca Rademacher (CU)Certainly. Laura Koralnik/Elizabete Klavinska (Drake), 6-4

R1 – Olivia Minikel / Annika Elvestrom (CU)Certainly. Nore Heinitz/Linn Svaerd (AND) , 7-5

R1 – Ana Paula Martinez / Filippa Roy (CU)Certainly. Jessica Popiol/Nicole Lee (Drake), Won by default

R2 – Julia Camblor/Valeska San Martin (ISU) def. Valerie Negin / Bianca Rademacher (CU),6-0

R2 – Olivia Minikel / Annika Elvestrom (CU)Certainly. Gabriela Felix Da Silva /Suzan Pretorius (ISU), 6-3

R2 – Ana Paula Martinez / Filippa Roy (CU)Certainly. Alyssa Giupponi/Manon Hallemans (AND), 6-2 Singles

Singles draw Julia Camblor (ISU) committed. Bianca Rademacher (CU),1-6, 7-5, 10-8

Laura Koralink (Drake) final Ana Paula Martinez (CU),6-4, 7-6 (6)

Annika Elvestrom (CU)Certainly. Jessica Popiol (Drake) , 5-7, 6-1, 10-5

Filippa Roy (CU)Certainly. Linn Svaerd (AND), 6-1, 6-1

Danira Gabriel Ndengoue Kenmeni (Iowa Central) def. Olivia Minikel (CU),7-6 (4), 6-1

Alyssa Giupponi (EN) final. Elsa Jurens (CU) , 6-2, 6-4

