Cricket News: Mitchell Starc Forced To Make Sad Career Choice After Australian Cricket Hero's $10 Million Sacrifice For His Wife
The decision of the Kolkata Knight Riders to not keep Mitchell Starc and his $4.4 million contract could force the Australian cricket veteran to make another tough decision about the IPL and his career in the lucrative T20 tournament. Starc will be 35 next year and has shown that he is in the past willing to sacrifice the wealth offered in the IPL and not playing in the Indian tournament.
With KKR opting not to retain Starc until 2025, it could spell the end of his career in the IPL. The Australian veteran could still opt to enter the IPL auction and hope to be picked up by another franchise, but the more likely scenario is that his days in the T20 tournament are over.
Only Starc played in the IPL in 2024 because Cricket Australia saw it as valuable match practice on the way to the T20 World Cup. Before that, the lefty had not played in the lucrative event since 2015, sacrificing around $10 million while chose to put family and test cricket first.
Instead of chasing the mega-millions on offer in the IPL, Starc had previously opted to spend the time at home with his wife Alyssa Healy. Since Healy is also an international cricketer who travels the world, the IPL window presented a rare opportunity for Starc and his wife to both be at home at the same time.
“It's hard enough juggling one cricket schedule, let alone two of them in a relationship,” he said late last year. “So I've always spent that time away from cricket with Alyssa or time with family and recharging my body to be as fit and ready as possible for Australian cricket.
“I don't regret it at all. I think it has definitely helped my Test cricket. The money is always nice and that was certainly the case this year, but I have always prioritized international cricket and I think that has helped my game .”
Mitchell Starc may not play the IPL in 2025 anyway
Starc helped KKR win the IPL title this year and had a blinder in the final. But Questions were asked about his $4.4 million contract when he struggled for most of the tournament. Given his patchy form, it's no real surprise that the Knight Riders opted not to retain the Australian star and his recording contract.
But whether or not Starc is disappointed about it remains to be seen. It seems unlikely he would have played in 2025 anyway, given his previous tendency to skip the tournament and no 2025 World Cup to prepare for.
RELATED:
Travis Head and Pat Cummins are the only Aussies retained by IPL teams
Travis Head and Pat Cummins were the only Australians retained by their franchises this week, remaining at Sunrisers Hyderabad on contracts worth $2.5 million and $3.18 million respectively. Head was the fourth top scorer in the 2024 tournament, while Cummins took 18 wickets in 16 matches at 31.44 for runners-up Sunrisers.
Franchises can retain a maximum of five incumbent players. The remaining Australians who played IPL in 2024 will have to go to auction if they plan to play in 2025, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh and Tim David currently out of contract.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru were keen to retain Cameron Green and his $3.15 million contract, but the all-rounder will be unavailable due to the issue that will keep him out of the Test summer. “There was one other player we would have definitely retained and that is Cameron Green. But unfortunately he is out of the IPL due to injury,” said RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat.
with AAP
