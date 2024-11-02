Sports
Monroe County Region Michigan Football Scoreboard Week 1 of the Playoffs
It's time for the Michigan state football playoffs and half of the teams from the Monroe County region are participating.
Bedford, Gibraltar Carlson, Flat Rock, Ida, St. Mary Catholic Central, Whiteford and Summerfield will all participate in the playoff games tonight.
Carlson will host Bedford and Flat Rock, Ida, SMCC and Summerfield, all at home.
Below you will find all the information you need to prepare for the kick-off.
Check back often to get the latest updates on your favorite team.
Today's Games
Division 2: Bedford (5-4) at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1), 7 p.m
Division 5: Detroit Denby (6-3) at Flat Rock (7-2), 7 p.m
Division 6: Dearborn Advanced Tech (6-3) at Ida (8-1), 7 p.m
Division 7: Blissfield (4-5) at SMCC (9-0), 7 p.m
Division 7: Whiteford (5-4) at Clinton (6-3), 7 p.m
Division 8: Manchester (7-2) at Summerfield (8-1), 7 p.m
Looking at week 1 of the playoffs
Previews:Looking at the first round matchups for Bedford, Gibraltar Carlson, Flat Rock, Ida, SMCC and Summerfield
Position:Final standings, play-off matches
Playoff schedule:All pairings for the first round by Michigan
Kruger's predictions:Late hot streak yields a final score of 82-20
McCabe's predictions:Three area teams opted to reach the final four in the state
Selection Sunday:Seven Monroe County Region teams make the state football playoffs
What happened in week 9
Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores
Week 9 summaries:Scoring plays, statistics
Week 9 Collection:SMCC defeats Country Day for season 9-0; three teams finish 8-1
En route:Six journeys together account for almost 2000 kilometers by bus to Whiteford
Kruger's choices:The last week presents many challenges
Position:Week 8 results, week 9 schedule
What's at stake in week 9?:It appears that seven football teams from the region have secured a play-off spot
McCabe's rankings:Carlson and Summerfield join SMCC and Ida in the state football rankings
What happened in week 8
Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores
Summaries:Scoring plays and stats for week 8
Week 8 overview:SMCC and Carlson win league titles; Ida, Bedford and Flat Rock defeat archrivals
On the clock:Seegert keeps the Summerfield games on time
Kruger's choices:Looking at rival games scheduled for week 8
New house:Whiteford, Summerfield and Erie Mason join the Ohio League for football only
McCabe's rankings:SMCC, Ida in the Top 10 in their divisions
Position:Results week 7, schedule week 8
What happened in week 7
Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores
Collection:SMCC and Summerfield are coming off big wins and capturing league titles
Summaries:Scoring plays, statistics for Week 7 Monroe County Region high school football games
Electrifying:Blake Gust of SMCC receives rave reviews for his anthem rendition
Statistics:Who are the region's statistical leaders after the first six games?
Kruger's predictions:Who will win the Monroe County Region matches?
Position:Results week 6, matches week 7
McCabe's rankings:SMCC and Flat Rock appear in the Top 10
Who is number 1?:SMCC, Flat Rock, Carlson, Bedford, Ida top region power poll
What happened in week 6
Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores
Results week 6:SMCC wins the showdown with Riverview
Summaries:Week 6 Monroe County Region High School Games
DoublingMilan's Gunnar Kruise adds football to tennis, swimming and baseball
Kruger's predictions:Winners pick for week 6 region games
Rest time season 2024:Choice of the Regional Footballer of the first half
Position:Week 5 results, week 6 schedule
McCabe's rankings:Three regional teams still make the grade
What happened in week 5
Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores
Summaries::Week 5 Monroe County Region Games
Last chapter (for a while):Summerfield stops Whiteford in the final match before the rivalry ends
Winners and losers:Monroe County Football Results for Week 5 of the Season
Kruger's predictions:Who will be the winners of week 5?
McCabe's rankings:Undefeated SMCC, Flat Rock, Gibraltar Carlson make list
Position:Week 4 results and week 5 matchups
What happened in week 4
Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores
Football overview week 4:SMCC, Flat Rock and Gibraltar Carlson remain undefeated
Summaries:Scoring plays and stats for week 4
Huron's NFL coach:Green Bay Packers great Gilbert Brown tries to 'learn the game the right way'
Statistical leaders in the region:Dundee's Joey Brink is off to a quick start in the 2024 pre-season football season
Kruger's predictions:What awaits us in week 4
Position:Week 3 results, Week 4 matchups
McCabe's rankingsCarlson, Flat Rock, SMCC, Whiteford, Summerfield in the top 10
What happened in week 3
Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores
Summaries:All scoring matches and stats for week 3
Regional Football Week 3:SMCC, Carlson and Flat Rock improve to 3-0
Kruger's predictions:A gambler's injury causes painful losses in football predictions
McCabe's rankings:SMCC, Flat Rock, Summerfield, Whiteford honored
Position:Results week 2, schedule week 3
What happened in week 2
Collection:Emphatic wins for Dundee, Carlson, Bedford, SMCC, Flat Rock
Ida-Whiteford:Albring, Ida defense came up big in the win over Whiteford
Summaries:Week 2 Monroe County Region Games
Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores
What happened in week 1
Niles Kruger predictions:What can you expect for week 1? That is always a difficult prediction
Week 1 Collection:SMCC, Ida, Flat Rock, Gibraltar Carlson, Whiteford, Summerfield, Erie Mason start with wins
Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores
Preseason coverage
Who is number 1?:Rankings of the Monroe County area's 14 prep football teams
Defense Topics:Who will dominate in the defense of regional football teams?
Dangerous weapons:Izaiah Wright and Graham Junge top the list of top attacking talents
Schemes:Airport plans midnight exercises; Long journeys for Whiteford
Follow your team
Airport: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Bedford:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Dundee: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Erie Mason: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Flat rock: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Gibraltar Carlson:: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Ida:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Jefferson:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Milan: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Monroe:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
New Boston Huron: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
St. Mary Catholic Central:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Summer field: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Witford: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
|
Sources
2/ https://www.monroenews.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/01/monroe-county-region-football-scoreboard-for-week-1-of-playoffs/75990008007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
