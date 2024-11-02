Monroe County Region Michigan Football Scoreboard Week 1 of the Playoffs





It's time for the Michigan state football playoffs and half of the teams from the Monroe County region are participating. Bedford, Gibraltar Carlson, Flat Rock, Ida, St. Mary Catholic Central, Whiteford and Summerfield will all participate in the playoff games tonight. Carlson will host Bedford and Flat Rock, Ida, SMCC and Summerfield, all at home. Below you will find all the information you need to prepare for the kick-off. Check back often to get the latest updates on your favorite team. Today's Games Division 2: Bedford (5-4) at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1), 7 p.m Division 5: Detroit Denby (6-3) at Flat Rock (7-2), 7 p.m Division 6: Dearborn Advanced Tech (6-3) at Ida (8-1), 7 p.m Division 7: Blissfield (4-5) at SMCC (9-0), 7 p.m Division 7: Whiteford (5-4) at Clinton (6-3), 7 p.m Division 8: Manchester (7-2) at Summerfield (8-1), 7 p.m Looking at week 1 of the playoffs Previews:Looking at the first round matchups for Bedford, Gibraltar Carlson, Flat Rock, Ida, SMCC and Summerfield Position:Final standings, play-off matches Playoff schedule:All pairings for the first round by Michigan Kruger's predictions:Late hot streak yields a final score of 82-20 McCabe's predictions:Three area teams opted to reach the final four in the state Selection Sunday:Seven Monroe County Region teams make the state football playoffs What happened in week 9 Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores Week 9 summaries:Scoring plays, statistics Week 9 Collection:SMCC defeats Country Day for season 9-0; three teams finish 8-1 En route:Six journeys together account for almost 2000 kilometers by bus to Whiteford Kruger's choices:The last week presents many challenges Position:Week 8 results, week 9 schedule What's at stake in week 9?:It appears that seven football teams from the region have secured a play-off spot McCabe's rankings:Carlson and Summerfield join SMCC and Ida in the state football rankings What happened in week 8 Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores Summaries:Scoring plays and stats for week 8 Week 8 overview:SMCC and Carlson win league titles; Ida, Bedford and Flat Rock defeat archrivals On the clock:Seegert keeps the Summerfield games on time Kruger's choices:Looking at rival games scheduled for week 8 New house:Whiteford, Summerfield and Erie Mason join the Ohio League for football only McCabe's rankings:SMCC, Ida in the Top 10 in their divisions Position:Results week 7, schedule week 8 What happened in week 7 Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores Collection:SMCC and Summerfield are coming off big wins and capturing league titles Summaries:Scoring plays, statistics for Week 7 Monroe County Region high school football games Electrifying:Blake Gust of SMCC receives rave reviews for his anthem rendition Statistics:Who are the region's statistical leaders after the first six games? Kruger's predictions:Who will win the Monroe County Region matches? Position:Results week 6, matches week 7 McCabe's rankings:SMCC and Flat Rock appear in the Top 10 Who is number 1?:SMCC, Flat Rock, Carlson, Bedford, Ida top region power poll What happened in week 6 Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores Results week 6:SMCC wins the showdown with Riverview Summaries:Week 6 Monroe County Region High School Games DoublingMilan's Gunnar Kruise adds football to tennis, swimming and baseball Kruger's predictions:Winners pick for week 6 region games Rest time season 2024:Choice of the Regional Footballer of the first half Position:Week 5 results, week 6 schedule McCabe's rankings:Three regional teams still make the grade What happened in week 5 Notes about football preparation:Discover the stories behind the final scores Summaries::Week 5 Monroe County Region Games Last chapter (for a while):Summerfield stops Whiteford in the final match before the rivalry ends Winners and losers:Monroe County Football Results for Week 5 of the Season Kruger's predictions:Who will be the winners of week 5? McCabe's rankings:Undefeated SMCC, Flat Rock, Gibraltar Carlson make list Position:Week 4 results and week 5 matchups What happened in week 4 Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores Football overview week 4:SMCC, Flat Rock and Gibraltar Carlson remain undefeated Summaries:Scoring plays and stats for week 4 Huron's NFL coach:Green Bay Packers great Gilbert Brown tries to 'learn the game the right way' Statistical leaders in the region:Dundee's Joey Brink is off to a quick start in the 2024 pre-season football season Kruger's predictions:What awaits us in week 4 Position:Week 3 results, Week 4 matchups McCabe's rankingsCarlson, Flat Rock, SMCC, Whiteford, Summerfield in the top 10 What happened in week 3 Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores Summaries:All scoring matches and stats for week 3 Regional Football Week 3:SMCC, Carlson and Flat Rock improve to 3-0 Kruger's predictions:A gambler's injury causes painful losses in football predictions McCabe's rankings:SMCC, Flat Rock, Summerfield, Whiteford honored Position:Results week 2, schedule week 3 What happened in week 2 Collection:Emphatic wins for Dundee, Carlson, Bedford, SMCC, Flat Rock Ida-Whiteford:Albring, Ida defense came up big in the win over Whiteford Summaries:Week 2 Monroe County Region Games Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores What happened in week 1 Niles Kruger predictions:What can you expect for week 1? That is always a difficult prediction Week 1 Collection:SMCC, Ida, Flat Rock, Gibraltar Carlson, Whiteford, Summerfield, Erie Mason start with wins Notes about football preparation:The stories behind the final scores Preseason coverage Who is number 1?:Rankings of the Monroe County area's 14 prep football teams Defense Topics:Who will dominate in the defense of regional football teams? Dangerous weapons:Izaiah Wright and Graham Junge top the list of top attacking talents Schemes:Airport plans midnight exercises; Long journeys for Whiteford Follow your team Airport: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Bedford:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Dundee: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Erie Mason: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Flat rock: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Gibraltar Carlson:: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Ida:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Jefferson:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Milan: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Monroe:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 New Boston Huron: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 St. Mary Catholic Central:Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Summer field: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 Witford: Training camp | season preview with schedule and roster | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9

