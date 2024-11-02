



DENVER The University of Denver men's tennis team posted five wins on the first day of the Colorado Cup at Denver Tennis Park on Friday. Four Denver players are seniors Rikuto Yamaguchi junior Ryoma Mishiro and freshmen Mark Nejelov And Samuel Rovai achieved victories in singles, while the Rovai/Yamaguchi duo added a victory in doubles. Mishiro and Senior Relja sketch was on double duty and played matches in both day sessions. They first teamed up in doubles before splitting the results in singles, with both matches going three sets. In the afternoon session, Denver and Gonzaga met for a doubles match, with the Bulldogs sneaking the lead in the doubles before the teams each recorded three singles wins. For Denver, Rovai/Yamaguchi wrapped things up quickly with a bagel. Gonzaga has evened things out with Court 2. DU graduate student Connor Robb-Wilcox made his Denver debut as a freshman Theo jackets in doubles, although the Pioneers dropped a close match in a tiebreaker. Singles proved to be just as competitive as doubles between DU and GU. Four of the six matches went a total of three sets, including Yamaguchi's win to end the day. Denver newcomers Neyelov and Rovai scored the only straight-sets wins of the session. The tournament's other three teams were also in action Friday: Air Force, Penn and Wichita State. Play continues Saturday at the Colorado Cup, with Denver taking on players from Penn and Wichita State at 9 a.m. MT, followed by Air Force vs. Gonzaga at 1 p.m. MT and Penn vs. Wichita State at 2 p.m. MT. All matches will be held at the Denver Tennis Park and admission is free. FRIDAY MORNING RESULTS

DOUBLE Bharadwaj/Goodman (Penn) def. Kersten/Bruin (AFA): 6-4

Deaton/Moore (AFA) did. Sai/Chung (Penn): 6-1

Tingleaf/Fritzinger (AFA) def. Mishiro/Eskic (DU): 6-2 SINGLES Phillip Deaton (AFA) def. Baylor Sai (Penn): 6-4 7-6(7)

Justin Chung (East) def. AJ Moore (AFA): 4-6 6-3 6-2

Tal Goodman (Penn) def. Alec Fritzinger (AFA): 6-3 7-6(0)

Jack Brown (AFA) def. Parashar Bharadwaj (Penn): 6-4 3-6 6-3

Ryoma Mishiro (NOT) do. Langdon Tingleaf (AFA): 6-3 6-7(0) 6-3

Matthew Staton (AFA) def. Relja sketch (DU): 7-6(1) 2-6 6-3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON RESULTS

DOUBLE Branchetti/Fairclough (GONZ) def. Jackets/Robb-Wilcox (DU): 7-6(5)

Krauel/Ampaw (GONZ) def. Mishiro/Neyelov (DU): 6-4

Strike/Yamaguchi (NOT) do. Dunlop/Rashed (GONZ): 6-0 Worthington/Luehti (WSU) def. Kersten/Bruin (AFA): 6-2

Goodman/Bharadwaj (Penn) def. Deaton/Moore (AFA): 7-5

Sai/Chung (Penn) def. Fritzinger/Tingleaf (AFA): 7-6(3)

Wolf/Staton (AFA) def. Mindrut/Bracks (WSU): 6-4 SINGLES Giovanni Branchetti (GONZ) def. Ryoma Mishiro (DU): 5-7 6-4 6-4

Samuel Rovai (NOT) do. Jay Fairclough (GONZ): 6-4 7-5

Rikuto Yamaguchi (NOT) do. Kai-Luca Ampaw (GONZ): 5-7 7-5 6-1

Tom Dunlop (GONZ) def. Theo jackets (DU): 4-6 6-3 7-5

Mark Nejelov (DU) for sure. Oscar Rashed (GONZ): 7-5 6-4

Gus Krauel (GONZ) def. Relja sketch (DU): 6-7(1) 6-3 6-2 Arjun Kersten (AFA) def. Luke Bracks (WSU): 7-5 6-3

Elias Worthington (WSU) def. AJ Moore (AFA): 6-2 6-4

Justin Chung (Penn) def. Alec Fritzinger (AFA): 6-4 7-5

Tal Goodman (Penn) def. Jack Brown (AFA): 6-1 6-1

Luca Mindrut (WSU) def. Langdon Tingleaf (AFA): 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4

Matthew Staton (AFA) def. Arenui Luethi (WSU): 6-2 6-1

Parashar Bharadwaj (Penn) def. Luke Wolf (AFA): 6-2 6-4 Denver's home for college sports Visit DenverPioneers.com for complete coverage of all DU's 18 NCAA Division I sports

LikePioneers from DenverAndDenver Men's Tennis on Facebook

To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_MTennis on Twitter

To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@DU_MTennis on Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/11/1/du-mens-tennis-begins-colorado-cup-with-five-combined-wins.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos