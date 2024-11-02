ASU football at Oklahoma State went up because of the weather





ASU's football game at Oklahoma State was postponed from 4 p.m. MST to 12:30 p.m. due to weather, the Big 12 Conference announced Friday. The TV broadcast will be on FOX in Arizona and Oklahoma, with an FS2 broadcast available in other markets. The game had already seen a broadcast from FS1 to FOX after the World Series was wrapped up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, leaving the primetime evening slot open. Police said a flood watch will be in effect in Stillwater from Saturday morning through Monday National Weather Service. Lightning is expected Saturday evening. “We're not seeing much (rain). We can try to simulate it, but it's different,” ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said Bickley & Marotta of Arizona Sportson Friday, before the time change was announced. “How windy it is, how rainy it is, definitely has an effect on the calls in the game and the rhythm of the game, the aggressiveness of the game. “Some people think that rain makes you less aggressive. Well, sometimes rain and wind actually make you more aggressive, because if you're riding the 50 against a 20-mph wind, you might only gain 100 feet. It's fourth and three, maybe you should go for that. Dillingham added that the week's practices included wet ball drills, but admitted these are far from simulating thunderstorms. The Cowboys' rival, Oklahoma, had already done that his home game moved up against Maine from 11:30 a.m. MST to 9 a.m., saying “some weather models show a higher risk of severe weather starting earlier in the afternoon.” How to watch, listen to ASU football at Oklahoma State The broadcast will air on FOX in local markets and on FS2 internationally, while play-by-play coverage will be available on the Arizona Sportsapp, 620 AM or ArizonaSports.com. Pregame coverage begins with the debut of theState of the Sun Devils Podcastpregame show that begins three hours before kickoff each week, and leads immediately afterward into ASU's pregame show with Jeff Munn. The radio coverage starts at 9:30 am with the adjusted kick-off time.

