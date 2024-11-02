HKG Sixes 2024 Live Telecast in India, Date, Time and Matches





Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes on the official YouTube channel in India

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament returns after a six-year hiatus and will take place from November 1 to 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. This year's event will see twelve countries compete in six-a-side matches. The teams will be divided into four groups of three, with each group playing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will advance to the cup semi-finals, while the losing teams will participate in the plate semi-finals. Teams that finish last in their group compete in the Bowl Competition. 29 matches will be played over the three days. In addition, a Womens Exhibition Match will also be held on the last day to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 live streaming details Viewers can watch the live streaming of the 2024 HKG Sixes on the Fan code App. Where can you watch Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 live on TV? Viewers can watch the live broadcast of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes on the Star Sports Network in India. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 Squads India: Robin Uthappa (c), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem. Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Shahab Khan South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Luthando Midiri, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel Hong-Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett UAE: Asif Khan (c), Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Zuhaib, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan New Zealand: Todd Astle (c), Harmeet Singh, Henry Mcintyre, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell Oman: Shuaib Al Balushi, Zikria Islam, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza, Hassnain Shah, Mujibur Ali, Sufyan Mehmood England: Ravi Bopara (c), Ethan Brookes, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Samit Patel, Alex Davies, Ed Barnard Bangladesh: Yasir Ali (c), Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Abu Hider, Sohag Gazi Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madushanka (c), Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sandun Weerakkody, Tharindu Ratnayake Nepal: Sundeep Jora (c), Rashid Khan, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Narayan Joshi, Lokesh Bam, Pratis GC READ ALSO: Every squad for Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024: All squads for the latest edition of HKG Sixes 2024 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 Fixtures NOVEMBER 1 South Africa vs Hong Kong (6:00 AM IST – 6:55 AM IST)

England vs Nepal (06:55 IST-07:50 IST)

Pakistan vs UAE (7:50am IST-8:45am IST)

Sri Lanka vs Oman (8:45 AM IST – 9:40 AM IST)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong (09:40 IST – 10:35 IST)

Bangladesh vs Oman (10:35 IST-11:30 IST)

India vs Pakistan (11:30 AM IST – 12:25 PM IST)

England vs Australia (12:25 IST-13:15 IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand (13:15 IST-14:10 IST)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (14:10 IST-15:05 IST) NOVEMBER 2 Australia vs Nepal (6:00 AM IST – 6:55 AM IST)

India vs UAE (06:55 IST-07:50 IST)

Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 (07:50 IST – 08:45 IST)

Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 (8:45 AM IST – 9:40 AM IST)

Quarter-final 1: B1 vs A2 (9:40 AM IST – 10:35 AM IST)

Quarter-final 2: A1 vs C2 (10:35 IST – 11:30 IST)

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 (11:30 AM IST – 12:25 PM IST)

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 (12:25 PM IST – 1:15 PM IST)

Quarter-final 3: D1 vs B2 (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)

Quarter-final 4: C1 vs D2 (14:10 IST-15:05 IST) NOVEMBER 3 Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 (6:00 AM IST – 6:55 AM IST)

Semi-Final 1 Plate: LQ1 vs LQ2 (06:55 IST-07:50 IST)

Semi-Final 2 Plate: LQ3 vs LQ4 (07:50 IST – 08:45 IST)

Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 (08:45 IST – 09:40 IST)

Semi-final 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 (10:20 AM IST-11:10 AM IST)

Semi-Final 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 (11:10 AM IST – 12:05 PM IST)

Bowl Final (12:05 IST – 12:55 IST)

Plate final (12:55 IST – 13:45 IST)

Cup Final (13:55 IST – 14:45 IST) For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Tweet, Telegram And YouTube.

