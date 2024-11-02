Cincinnati high school football scores, updates





CINCINNATI Goodbye regular season, hello playoffs! We kick off the first round of the OHSAA football playoffs with coverage in the Tri-State. Our WCPO 9 Friday Football game of the week was a showdown between Lakota East, ranked No. 8 in Division I, Region 4, and No. 9 West Clermont. The Thunderhawks continued their resurgence after a one-win win in 2023, defeating the visitors 42-28. Lakota East earns its first playoff win since 2020 They will now face Elder, who defeated No. 10 seed Mason 28-3 at The Pit. Elder takes care of business against Mason in the first round of the playoffs No. 6 seed St. Xavier took care of business against Milford, winning 41-0. They will face Winton Woods, the No. 3 seed who defeated Little Miami 35-0. St In another 8-9 match, this time in Division I, Region 2, Wayne scored with just 45 seconds left to earn a 26-20 win over Middletown. This was the Warriors' first playoff win since 2020. Middletown loses to Wayne on the last second of the TD The Kings defense pitched a shutout, helping the No. 7 seed Knights win 10-0 over No. 10 seed Withrow in a Division II, Region 8 matchup. Kings blank Withrow in first round of play-offs After winning a huge road match at The Pit to secure the No. 2 seed, La Salle cruised to a 69-21 win over No. 15 Monroe. They rocked from minute one and took the opening kick back for six minutes. They host Kings next week. La Salle is coming off a 69-21 victory over Monroe Victory was never in doubt for No. 6 seed Harrison, who defeated No. 11 Troy 43-7. Harrison beats Troy in the first round of the playoffs Led by Lee Thomas, No. 2 seed Cincinnati Country Day advanced past No. 15 Deer Park in their Division IV, Region 24 playoff game, winning 39-19. CCD defeats Deer Park, 39-19 We didn't miss the rest of the Tri-State! We also witnessed Lawrenceburg bully Greensburg in the second round of their playoffs, winning 59-6. They face Batesville in the sectional final next week. Lawrenceburg advances to the sectional finals The playoffs start next week in Kentucky! Lloyd Memorial recorded an easy 61-13 victory over Scott. They will take on Bath County in the first round of the play-offs next week. Lloyd Memorial wins easily against Scott Paris ended their regular season with a huge 52-12 win on the road in Ludlow. Paris dominates against Ludlow in season finale Vote for your Golden Star Athlete of the Week below! Loading

