Wisconsin high school football scores second-round playoffs: Milwaukee results





(This story has been updated to add new information. It will be updated again.) The second round of the Wisconsin high school playoffs is here, and the schedule features some intriguing games on Friday night in the Milwaukee area. Here is the full schedule. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. Check back tonight for score updates. Stream Wisconsin high school football games on the NFHS Network Wisconsin High School Football Scores: Level 2 Playoffs Division 1 Waunakee 17, Middleton 0 DC Everest 45, Madison Memorial 24 Marquette 52, De Pere 23 Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 12 Muskego 42, Franklin 14 Neenah 34, Kimberly 14 Arrowhead 22, Verona 21 Mukwonago 21, Racine Case 14 Division 2 New Richmond 44, Holmen 14 Rice Lake 35, Monona Grove 34 Kaukauna 48, Beverdam 21 West De Pere 38, Sun Prairie East 14 Badger 28, Racine Horlick 27 Milton 33, Elkhorn 6 Slinger 21, Wauwatosa East 3 Hoeve 21, Germantown 14 Division 3 Medford 42, Fox Valley Lutheran 22 La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 6 Grafton 31, Plymouth 21 Notre Dame 28, Port Washington 13 Catholic Monument 34, Reedsburg 33 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 35, Waterford 14 New Berlin West 29, Greendale 28 Wisconsin Lutheran 34, Martin Luther 14 Division 4 Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 7 Winneconne 22, Xavier 6 Mayville 28, Berlin 26 Thomas Aquinas 29, Lodi 0 Columbus 41, West Salem 27 Racine St. Catherines 54, Delavan-Darien 0 Lake Mills 49, Evansville 12 Prescott at Freedom, Saturday, 1 p.m Division 5 Saint Croix Falls 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20 Northwest 26, Stanley-Boyd 21 Wrightstown 50, south door 8 Keel 42, Kewaunee 7 Prairie du Chien 56, Brookfield Academy 0 Milwaukee Academy of Sciences 36, Darlington 35 Stratford 28, Amherst 7 Lake Country Lutheran 35, Winnebago Lutheran 0 Division 6 Regis 17, Luther 14 Grantsburg 28, Mondovi 21 Coleman 7, Abbotsford 6 Bonduel 34, Auburndale 21 Belleville 21, Marshall 7 Lancaster 20, Cubastad 7 Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, Howards Grove 13 Lomira 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 21 Division 7 Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 10 Boyceville 18, Alma-Pepijn 7 Edgar 37, Shiocton 0 Lourdes Academy 35, Hilbert 27 River Ridge 27, Bangor 0 Potosi/Cassville 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 0 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 35, Cambria-Friesland 0 Johnson Creek 31, Ithaca 21 8 players Northwood/Solon Springs 46, Clayton 32 Lena/St. Thomas 44, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0 Owen-Withee 46, McDonell 19 Highland 35, North Crawford 0 Watch Milwaukee high school football games on NFHS Network Click hereto see some streaming options for several Milwaukee football teams tonight. Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/01/wisconsin-high-school-football-scores-second-round-playoffs-milwaukee-results/75989920007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos