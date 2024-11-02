Sports
Wisconsin high school football scores second-round playoffs: Milwaukee results
(This story has been updated to add new information. It will be updated again.)
The second round of the Wisconsin high school playoffs is here, and the schedule features some intriguing games on Friday night in the Milwaukee area.
Here is the full schedule. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. Check back tonight for score updates.
Stream Wisconsin high school football games on the NFHS Network
Wisconsin High School Football Scores: Level 2 Playoffs
Division 1
Waunakee 17, Middleton 0
DC Everest 45, Madison Memorial 24
Marquette 52, De Pere 23
Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 12
Muskego 42, Franklin 14
Neenah 34, Kimberly 14
Arrowhead 22, Verona 21
Mukwonago 21, Racine Case 14
Division 2
New Richmond 44, Holmen 14
Rice Lake 35, Monona Grove 34
Kaukauna 48, Beverdam 21
West De Pere 38, Sun Prairie East 14
Badger 28, Racine Horlick 27
Milton 33, Elkhorn 6
Slinger 21, Wauwatosa East 3
Hoeve 21, Germantown 14
Division 3
Medford 42, Fox Valley Lutheran 22
La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 6
Grafton 31, Plymouth 21
Notre Dame 28, Port Washington 13
Catholic Monument 34, Reedsburg 33
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 35, Waterford 14
New Berlin West 29, Greendale 28
Wisconsin Lutheran 34, Martin Luther 14
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 7
Winneconne 22, Xavier 6
Mayville 28, Berlin 26
Thomas Aquinas 29, Lodi 0
Columbus 41, West Salem 27
Racine St. Catherines 54, Delavan-Darien 0
Lake Mills 49, Evansville 12
Prescott at Freedom, Saturday, 1 p.m
Division 5
Saint Croix Falls 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20
Northwest 26, Stanley-Boyd 21
Wrightstown 50, south door 8
Keel 42, Kewaunee 7
Prairie du Chien 56, Brookfield Academy 0
Milwaukee Academy of Sciences 36, Darlington 35
Stratford 28, Amherst 7
Lake Country Lutheran 35, Winnebago Lutheran 0
Division 6
Regis 17, Luther 14
Grantsburg 28, Mondovi 21
Coleman 7, Abbotsford 6
Bonduel 34, Auburndale 21
Belleville 21, Marshall 7
Lancaster 20, Cubastad 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, Howards Grove 13
Lomira 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 21
Division 7
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 10
Boyceville 18, Alma-Pepijn 7
Edgar 37, Shiocton 0
Lourdes Academy 35, Hilbert 27
River Ridge 27, Bangor 0
Potosi/Cassville 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 35, Cambria-Friesland 0
Johnson Creek 31, Ithaca 21
8 players
Northwood/Solon Springs 46, Clayton 32
Lena/St. Thomas 44, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0
Owen-Withee 46, McDonell 19
Highland 35, North Crawford 0
Watch Milwaukee high school football games on NFHS Network
Click hereto see some streaming options for several Milwaukee football teams tonight.
