Day Five: Perpetual NSW Open | November 2, 2024





November 2, 2024 | Tennis NSW Results overview: quarter-finals and semi-finals The excitement continued to build at the Perpetual NSW Open 2024 as the men's and women's quarter-finals delivered exciting matches on Friday, November 1. Here is a summary of the day's results. Men's Singles – Quarter Finals [1] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) D [LL] E. Hudd (GBR) : 6-3, 6-1

Hijikata showed his dominance and quickly advanced to the semi-finals with a convincing victory.

D : 6-3, 6-1 Hijikata showed his dominance and quickly advanced to the semi-finals with a convincing victory. [2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) D H. Shiraishi (JPN) : 6-2, 6-1

D : 6-2, 6-1 [3] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) D [5] O. Jasika (AUS) : 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(7)

In a nail-biter, Schoolkate defeated Jasika in a thrilling tiebreak in the third set, securing his spot in the next round.

D : 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(7) In a nail-biter, Schoolkate defeated Jasika in a thrilling tiebreak in the third set, securing his spot in the next round. [8] Yuta Shimizu (JPN) D A. Rai (NZL): 6-1, 6-4 Men's Doubles – Semi-finals [2] B. Ellis (AUS)/T. Fancutt (AU) D R. Matsuda (JPN)/A. Taylor (AUS) : 6-3, 6-4

D : 6-3, 6-4 B. Bayldon (AUS)/M. Hermans (NED) D [4] K. Pearson (AUS)/J. Sheehy (USA): 6-3, 7-6(3) Women's Singles – Quarter Finals [1] Talia Gibson (AUS) D [7] Petra Hule (AUS) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Gibson fought through a tough match to secure her place in the semi-finals.

D : 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 Gibson fought through a tough match to secure her place in the semi-finals. [WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) D Gabriella Da Silva got : 6-2, 7-5

Wildcard entrant Jones continued her impressive run with a solid victory.

D : 6-2, 7-5 Wildcard entrant Jones continued her impressive run with a solid victory. Hikaru Sato (JPN) D Nina Vargova (SVK) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

D : 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 [2] Taylah Preston (AUS) D Erika Sema (JPN): 6-3, 6-4

Preston maintained her strong form and went into the next round full of confidence. Women's Doubles – Semi-finals [1] Destanee Aiava/Maddison Inglis (AUS) D Bhamidipaty, Shrivalli Rashmikaa/Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) : 6-2, 6-0

Aiava and Inglis secured a dominant win, showcasing their formidable partnership.

D : 6-2, 6-0 Aiava and Inglis secured a dominant win, showcasing their formidable partnership. Lizette Cabrera/Taylah Preston (AUS) D Rina Saigo/Tukina Saigo (JPN): 6-3, 6-3 Order of play: Saturday, November 2, 2024 Court 2 – From 11am Hikaru Sato (JPN) vs [2] Taylah Preston (AUS) Followed by: [1] Talia Gibson (AUS) vs [WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) Not before 1:00 PM [1] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs [8] Yuta Shimizu (JPN) Followed by: [3] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs [2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) Ken Rosewall Arena – From 12:00 Bayldon (AUS)/M. Hermans (NED) vs [2] B. Ellis (AUS)/T. Fancutt (AU) After rest, not before 2 p.m.: [1] Destanee Aiava/Maddison Inglis (AUS) vs Lizette Cabrera/Taylah Preston (AUS) With exciting matches ahead, fans can expect more intense action as players battle for a spot in the finals. Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting day at the NSW Open!

