Tennis starts off strong in the final fall season tournament





BEAUMONT, Texas – The Northwestern State Tennis team started off strong in singles play at the Joy Pyburn Invitational on Friday. Five of the Lady Demons recorded victories. “We did well today,” head coach Marcos Morelli declared. “The work we put into practice over the past month was the key to success today.” Junior Zoe Spyrou dominated her first-round match against Southeastern's Aitana Darder, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Sophomore Maria Farina And Honoka Umeda both continued the Demons' hot streak. Farina fought Lamar's Megan Do in a 6-1, 6-1 win, and Umeda continued her trap dominance with a win against LSU-Alexandria's Nahia Echaide Gonzalez 6-3, 6-4. Freshman Pika Doberlet And Valeria Ortega competed on the successful first day, with Doberlet beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Zoe Moley 6-4, 6-4. Ortega defeated Martina Alcaino Vergara of Lamar 6-4, 6-3. Junior Sofi Garcia played in her first match of the fall, falling to Southeastern's Leana Gomez 7-5, 6-1. Four Lady Demons played in doubles on Friday. Spyrou and Ortega took the court together and won their first doubles match against LSU-Alexandria's Gianna Panaggio and Kanupriya Rajawat 6-4. Farina and Umeda lost their first doubles match to Kseniya Ramanouskaya and Yana Mykytyn of Texas A&M-CC 6-3. The Demons will be back in action on Saturday for the remainder of the tournament. FRIDAY RESULTS

SINGLES Leanne Gomez (SLU) def. Sofi Garcia (NSU), 7-5, 6-1

Zoe Spyrou (NSU) final Aitana Darder (SLU), 6-4, 6-3

Maria Farina (NSU) final Megan Do (Lamar), 6-1, 6-1

Honoka Umeda (NSU) final Nahia Echaide González (LSU-A), 6-3, 6-4

Pika Doberlet (NSU) has done that. Zoe Moley (AMCC), 6-4, 6-4

Valeria Ortega (NSU) final Alcaino Vergara (Lamar), 6-4, 6-3 DOUBLE

Zoe Spyrou / Valeria Ortega (NSU) final Gianna Panaggio/Kanupriya Rajawat (LSU-A), 6-4

Kseniya Ramanouskaya/Yana Mykytyn (AMCC) def. Maria Farina / Honoka Umeda (NSU), 6-3.

