Sreeja and Manika had set their sights on a strong show





India's top-ranked women's singles players, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra, will lead the Indian challenge at the WTT Champions Frankfurt, starting on November 3, Sunday, at the Suwag Energie Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. This elite WTT Champions event brings together the top 32 men's and women's singles players from around the world and offers substantial prize money and ranking points. At the WTT Champions Frankfurt, which carries a prize fund of $500,000, only Sreeja and Manika will represent India as there are no Indian men in the world's top 32, while Archana Sharath Kamal, ranked world number 40, currently the highest ranked Indian male rower. Manika will look to continue her impressive form in the WTT Champions series. Last week in France, she created history at the WTT champions Montpellier by becoming the first ever Indian rower to reach the quarter-finals of the event. Manika defeated then world number 14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9) to secure her place in the quarter-finals. She started her campaign in Montpellier with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 12-10) victory over American Lily Zhang and followed that with a remarkable 29-minute victory over eighth-seeded Szocs. This was Manika's second consecutive victory over Szocs, having also defeated her at the Paris Olympics earlier this year when India defeated Romania 3-2 in the first round. Manika's remarkable performance at the WTT champions Montpellier helped her climb the world rankings from number 30 to number 26. In Frankfurt, she begins her campaign against world number 10 Yubin Shin of South Korea in round 32, an opponent they met for the most recently in January at the WTT Contender Doha and lost 0-3. Meanwhile, Sreeja, currently ranked as India's highest-ranked paddler at number 25, will look to improve her performance after her first-round exit from WTT champions Montpellier. She had lost in her opening match to then world number 13, Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. In Frankfurt, Sreeja faces the challenge of taking on Diaz again in the Round of 32, aiming to avenge her narrow 2-3 loss to the Puerto Rican player. A win for Sreeja could set up a much-awaited all-India clash if Manika also wins her opening match. Sreeja overtook Manika as India's top-ranked women's singles player in April this year, following her title-winning performances at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi, WTT Feeder Beirut II and WTT Contender Lagos. The outcome of their respective performances in Frankfurt could have significant implications for the world rankings, with Manika set to regain her No. 1 ranking in India. Besides the potential rivalry between Manika and Sreeja, the Indian rowers face a challenging path in Frankfurt, with world number 3 and second seed Wang Yidi in their half. However, Sreeja recorded a stunning victory over Yidi at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan earlier this year, offering hope that the Indian players can continue to pull off surprises on the world stage. Live streaming information The WTT Champions Frankfurt will be streamed on Sonyliv in India.

