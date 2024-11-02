MSU Women's Tennis Slates wins during the first day of the Spartan Invitation on Friday





EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State women's tennis opened its second straight weekend Friday by hosting a tournament featuring strong multi-player play in the opening round of the Spartan Invitation at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. The morning started with singles matches where four Spartans took the field. Senior Liisa Vehviläinen, junior Issey Purser together with freshmen Ellie Blackford And Amara Brahmbhatt went to court, won all singles for the team and advanced to the next round. Vehviläinen defeated Northwestern's Jennifer Riester 6-4, 6-1, Purser dispatched Eastern Michigan's Prerna Vichare 6-3, 6-1. Blackford defeated Barbora Pokorna of Iowa 6-4, 6-2, and Brahmbhatt defeated another Hawkeye, Nikita Vishwase, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. The second set of games featured redshirt sophomores Oriana Parkins-Godwin And Natalie Stasny playing against opponents from Butler and DePaul. Parkins-Godwin managed to dominate in her match against Butler's Norah Balthazor, securing the win, 6-4, 6-1. Stasny fought back from losing her first set 4-6 to DePaul's Eva Goncharov, splitting the match and forcing a third set after winning the second set 6-4. Stasny was able to complete the comeback and win the last set 6-4. Junior Sarah Fazlagic appeared in court for the first time this season, against a DePaul foe, Isabella Gibson. Fazlagic put in a tough performance but could not secure the win, falling in straight sets. Doubles matches began in the afternoon, with four tandems from Michigan State participating. Pairs Parkins-Godwin/Purser, Brahmbhatt/Stasny, Blackford/Vehvilainen returned to the court for doubles, while freshman Olivia Kutlova made her Spartan debut with Fazlagic for doubles. The Parkins-Godwin/Purser and Fazlagic/Kutlova duos both faced DePaul pairs, with Parkins-Godwin/Purser winning their match 6-2 over Nobbs/Goncharov. Meanwhile, the duo Fazlagic/Kutlova fell to Alvarez/Gibson, 2-6. Brahmbhatt/Stasny fought hard against their Eastern Michigan opponents and earned a 7-5 victory. In the end, Blackford/Vehvilainen recorded a final win of the day and advanced to the next round after beating Butler's Metcalf/Arington 6-2. The Spartans return to the courts of the MSU Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday, November 2 to host the second of three days of the Spartan Invitation. The action starts at 9 a.m. with two rounds of doubles, followed by a round of singles at approximately 1 p.m. Fans can follow the Spartan Invitation Tournament Central for updated schedule information, results and view live links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2024/11/1/womens-tennis-msu-womens-tennis-slates-wins-during-fridays-first-day-of-spartan-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos