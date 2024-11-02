Why Aus teenager Konstas shouldn't be rushed into Test cricket





IMAGE: Sam Konstas is part of the Australian A team that is playing an ongoing match against India and has been found wanting against Indian pacers. Photo: Kind regards Sam Konstas/Instagram Renowned Australian batting coach Neil D'Costa has cited Prithvi Shaw's decline in international cricket as a cautionary example, urging Australian selectors not to “rush” 19-year-old sensation Sam Konstas to Test cricket for the blockbuster series against India. He says Konstas is not yet ready for the traditional five-day format and joins the discussion on who would get Usman Khawaja on top in the five-day match against India. Born to Anglo-Indian parents from Chennai, D'Costa has in the past coached Michael Clarke, the late Phillip Hughes and helped Mitchell Starc transition from wicket-keeping to fast bowling. The 53-year-old D'Costa has also worked in Konstas' batting in the past, but the young New South Welshman is now coached by former Bangladesh first-class player Tahmid Islam and former Australian star Shane Watson. He believes handing in Konstas's Test debut now would do him more harm than good. “He could be a good player for 100 Tests. If they use him now, he might only play 10 Tests,” D'Costa, who is now Marnus Labuschagne's coach, told the Sydney Morning Herald. Konstas, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, among others, are looking to get into the Australian XI as Khawaja's opening partner in the series against India. The series starts on November 22 in Perth. D'Costa said: “He's (Konstas) another player who has shown great potential but let him play Sheffield Shield for two years,” D'Costa said. “Let him understand the terrain (in Australia), understand the flows (of the game), understand himself and understand the game. If he is good enough, he will get the points and he will be in (the team) a little bit. “It's just ridiculous (talking about rushing him). How is Prithvi Shaw? I could see his weaknesses before he went in.” After back-to-back Sheffield Shield hundreds for NSW against South Australia last month, Konstas' name was mentioned as a potential replacement for David Warner. The teenager then made 2 and 43 against Victoria before a duck and 16 for Australia A against India A in Mackay. D'Costa, who started coaching at the age of 19, is a Level 3 coach with degrees in sports science, sports coaching and psychology. He has also worked as the head coach of the Vidharbha Cricket Association's Residential Academy.

