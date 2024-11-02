TSSAA football brackets for 2024 playoffs, first round pairings





The Tennessee high school football regular season is over and the TSSAA playoffs have been released for the 2024 postseason. Playoff games begin Friday at 7 p.m. across the state, with a few exceptions. Tickets will be available online viaGoFan appfor $8 each, or $10 at the gate to the state semifinals. The BlueCross Bowls are held from December 5 to 7. All three Division II championship games will be held on December 5. Class 1A, 3A and 5A will be held on December 6 and Class 2A, 4A and 6A on December 7. All games will be played in Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. Here are this year's TSSAA football brackets, with additional first-round pairs when announced: Class 1A Class 1A bracket Rockwood (4-6) and Cosby (8-2) Cloudland (4-4) and Oliver Springs (8-2) Harriman (7-3) at North Greene (6-3) Jellico (3-6) at Coalfield (9-1) Red Boiling Springs (2-8) in South Pittsburg (8-2) Chattanooga Preliminary (7-3) at Gordonsville (6-4) Jo Byrns (3-7) at Whitwell (7-3) Sale Creek (4-6) at Clay County (8-2) West Carroll (5-5) at Richland (7-3) Huntland (7-3) and McEwen (7-3) Houston County (7-3) and Eagleville (7-3) Wayne County (6-4) and McKenzie (10-0) Middleton (4-6) at Union City (8-2) Halls (8-2) at Memphis Middle College (8-2) Memphis Westwood (5-5) at South Fulton (8-2) Lake County (5-5) at MASE (8-1) Class 2A Class 2A bracket Tellico Plains (6-4) at South Green (8-1) Eagleton (6-4) at Bledsoe County (9-1) Polk County (4-6) at Happy Valley (7-1) Hampton (3-6) at York Institute (8-2) Cannon County (6-4) at Westmoreland (8-2) Monterey (7-3) at Forrest (6-4) Fayetteville (3-7) and East Robertson (9-1) Smith County (2-8) and Marion County (8-2) Riverside (6-4) at East Hickman (8-2) Loretto (6-4) at Huntingdon (8-2) Jackson Central-Merry (7-2) at Summertown (8-2) Lewis County (6-4) at Milan (9-1) Bluff City (2-4) and Memphis Business (6-2) Trezevant (1-7) and Mitchell (6-3) Hillcrest (3-7) at KIPP Memphis Collegiate (2-6) (The match will be played on Thursday at 7 p.m.) Fairley (9-0) bye Class 3A Class 3A bracket Union County (1-9) and Unicoi County (9-1) Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-3) and Kingston (5-5) Austin East (3-7) at Johnson County (8-2) Pigeon Forge (6-4) at Alcoa (8-1) Grundy County (4-6) and Meigs County (7-3) Tyner (6-4) at Giles County (5-5) Watertown (3-7) at Chattanooga Central (6-4) McMinn Central (6-4) at Sequatchie County (9-1) Cheatham County (1-9) at East Nashville (9-1) Stratford (3-7) and Sycamore (5-5) Fairview (4-6) at Liberty Creek (4-6) Maplewood (3-5) at White House-Heritage (7-3) Wooddale (3-7) and Westview (10-0) Dyersburg (6-3) and Bolton (8-2) Memphis East (4-6) and Covington (9-1) Bolivar Central (5-4) at Sheffield (8-1) Class 4A Class 4A bracket Voerman (4-6) at Greeneville (7-2) Cherokee (7-2) and Gibbs (9-1) Fulton (6-4) and Elizabethton (6-3) Northview Academy (5-5) at Anderson County (8-1) Stone memorial (5-5) in Loudon (10-0) Red Bank (6-3) at White County (8-2) Macon County (8-2) and Soddy-Daisy (9-1) Signal Mountain (6-4) at Upperman (10-0) Lexington (4-6) at Marshall County (10-0) Station Camp (5-5) at Jackson North Side (6-4) South Gibson (4-6) and Pearl-Cohn (7-3) Creek Wood (7-3) at Chester County (7-3) Ridgeway (1-8) at Dyer County (9-1) Crockett County (7-3) and Kirby (6-4) Millington (5-5) and Haywood (7-3) Obion County (3-7) and Melrose (6-3) Class 5A Class 5A bracket Knoxville Central (4-6) at Sevier County (10-0) Tennessee (8-2) and Powell (8-2) Halls (7-3) in Morristown West (4-5) David Crockett (4-5) at Knoxville West (7-3) Rhea County (5-4) at Oak Ridge (6-4) Clinton (3-7) at McMinn County (5-5) Walker Valley (6-3) Lenior City (6-4) Karns (3-7) at East Hamilton (7-3) Hillsboro (5-5) and Shelbyville (9-1) Tullahoma (6-4) and Nolensville (6-4) Centennial (6-4) at Lincoln County (7-3) Columbia (6-4) at Page (10-0) Brighton (4-5) and Beech (9-1) Hendersonville (7-3) at Southwind (9-1) Memphis Central (7-3) and Henry County (6-4) Springfield (5-5) and Munford (9-1) Class 6A Class 6A bracket Farragut (4-6) and Dobyns-Bennett (8-2) Jefferson County (6-4) and Bearden (7-3) Cleveland (7-3) at Science Hill (7-2) William Blount (4-6) at Maryville (9-1) Lebanon (4-6) at Oakland (9-1) Coffee County (5-5) at Mount Juliet (9-1) Cookeville (8-2) and Riverdale (8-2) Blackman (5-5) at Green Hill (10-0) Independence (3-7) at Stewarts Creek (9-1) Smyrna (5-5) at Brentwood (8-2) Franklin (5-5) at Antioch (6-4) Cane Ridge (2-8) at Ravenwood (10-0) Germantown (6-4) and Clarksville (10-0) Rossview (8-2) and Collierville (9-1) Bartlett (6-3) and Kirkwood (8-2) Dickson County (5-5) and Houston (8-2) Division II-A Division II-A bracket Jackson Christian (9-1) has a bye Franklin Grace (4-6) at Providence Christian (6-3)(The game will be played at MTSU on Thursday at 7 p.m.) Nashville Christian (9-1) has a bye Fayette Academy (4-5) at MTCS (4-6) Friendship Christian (7-3) has a bye Tipton-Rosemark (6-4) at DCA (8-2) King's Academy (2-8) and Columbia Academy (7-3) FACS (3-6) at Trinity Christian (6-4) Division II-AA Division II-AA bracket Webb school bell buckle (5-4) at USJ (9-1) Knoxville Webb (5-4) at BGA (8-2) Chattanooga Christian (5-5) at FRA (9-1) ECS (5-4) at Silverdale (8-2) CAK (3-7) at CPA (10-0) Northpoint Christian (6-4) and Knoxville Grace (8-2) Davidson Academy (4-6) at Boyd-Buchanan (10-0) JPII (4-6) at Lausanne (6-2) Division II-AAA Division II-AAA bracket Knoxville Catholic (3-7) at MUS (4-6) Baylor (10-0) has a bye Brentwood Academy (7-3) has a bye Father Ryan (6-3) has retired Christian Brothers (5-4) has a bye McCallie (8-2) has a bye Briarcrest (4-6) and MBA (3-7) Ensworth (10-0) has a bye

