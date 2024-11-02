Northeast Ohio high school football scores for the first round of the OHSAA playoffs, 2024





CLEVELAND, Ohio Check out Northeast Ohio high school football scores for the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Division I Region 1 No. 1 Mentor 31, no. 16 St. Ignatius 7 No. 8 Strongsville 31, No. 9 Cleveland Heights 14 No. 4 Massillon Jackson 24, No. 13 Brunswick 3 No. 5 Canton McKinley 49, No. 12 Normandy 7 No. 2 Toledo Whitmer 49, #15 John Marshall 0 No. 7 St. Edward 48, No. 10 Findlay 0 No. 3 Perrysburg 47, No. 14 Medina 0 No. 11 Berea-Midpark 30, No. 6 Lorain 6 Division II Region 5 No. 1 Walsh Jesuit 42, No. 16 Willoughby South 0 No. 9 Hudson 37, No. 8 Youngstown Boardman 7 No. 4 Austintown Fitch 31, No. 13 Mayfield 7 No. 5 Warren Harding 37, No. 12 John Hay 0 No. 2 Archbishop Hoban 45, No. 15 Firestone 6 No. 3 Nordonia 38, no. 14 Solon 6 No. 6 Green 35, No. 11 Riverside 14 Region 6 No. 1 Avon 47, No. 16 North Olmsted 12 No. 8 Olmsted Falls 35, No. 9 Amherst 7 No. 4 North Ridgeville 42, No. 13 Toledo Start 6 No. 5 Wadsworth 42, No. 12 North Royalton 6 No. 2 Highland 52, No. 15 Fremont Ross 7 No. 10 Toledo St. Francis de Sales 34, No. 7 Avon Lake 31 No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, No. 14 Rhodes 6 Division III Region 9 No. 9 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 52, no. 8 Hawken 21 No. 4 Aurora 69, No. 13 Bedford 8 No. 5 Geneva 35, No. 12 Madison 11 No. 2 Gilmour Academy 42, No. 15 Akron East 12 No. 10 Maple Heights 16, No. 7 Kenston 7 No. 3 Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 45, No. 14 University School 14 No. 6 Chardon 49, No. 11 Tallmadge 14 Region 10 No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic 49, No. 16 Lutheran West 14 No. 9 Revere 34, No. 8 Copley 28 No. 4 Rocky River 34, no. 13 Holy Name 14 No. 2 Buckeye 42, No. 15 Norwalk 7 No. 7 Padua 31, No. 10 Midview 14 No. 3 Benedictine 35, no. 14 Tiffin Columbian 7 Division IV Region 13 No. 1 Lake Catholic 42, No. 16 Ravenna 14 No. 9 Field 24, No. 8 Lutheran East 16 No. 5 Glenville 47, No. 12 Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 20 Good 2 Perry 35, no. 15 Buchtel 0 No. 7 Struthers 49, No. 10 Norton 28 No. 3 Streetsboro 42, No. 14 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 21 No. 6 Canal Fulton Northwest 36, No. 11 Orange 30 Region 14 No. 8 Vermilion 37, No. 9 Caledonia River Valley 21 No. 13 Napoleon 49, no. 4 Clearview 0 No. 5 Bay 41, no. 12 Klaverblad 14 Division V Region 17 No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield 35, No. 13 Trinity 26 No. 2 Akron Manchester 49, No. 15 Youngs. Freedom 14 No. 7 Berkshire 24, No. 10 Chagrin Falls 16 Region 18 No. 7 Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, No. 10 Fairview 0 No. 6 Keystone 49, No. 11 Genoa Area 21 Division VI Region 21 No. 1 Kirtland 62, No. 16 Rootstown 0 No. 4 Columbia 49, no. 13 Rittman 7 No. 12 Mogadore 27, No. 5 Hanoverton United 13 No. 2 New Middletown Springfield 35, No. 15 Black River 6 No. 7 Toronto 33, No. 10 Wickliffe 31 Division VII Region 25 No. 9 Cuyahoga Heights 37, No. 8 Norwalk St. Paul 20 No. 4 Monroeville 47, No. 13 Independence 7 No. 2 Jeromesville Hillsdale 55, No. 15 Fairport Harding 12 No. 7 Windham 50, No. 10 Salineville Southern 35

