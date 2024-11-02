Sports
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for the first round of the OHSAA playoffs, 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio Check out Northeast Ohio high school football scores for the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.
Division I
Region 1
No. 1 Mentor 31, no. 16 St. Ignatius 7
No. 8 Strongsville 31, No. 9 Cleveland Heights 14
No. 4 Massillon Jackson 24, No. 13 Brunswick 3
No. 5 Canton McKinley 49, No. 12 Normandy 7
No. 2 Toledo Whitmer 49, #15 John Marshall 0
No. 7 St. Edward 48, No. 10 Findlay 0
No. 3 Perrysburg 47, No. 14 Medina 0
No. 11 Berea-Midpark 30, No. 6 Lorain 6
Division II
Region 5
No. 1 Walsh Jesuit 42, No. 16 Willoughby South 0
No. 9 Hudson 37, No. 8 Youngstown Boardman 7
No. 4 Austintown Fitch 31, No. 13 Mayfield 7
No. 5 Warren Harding 37, No. 12 John Hay 0
No. 2 Archbishop Hoban 45, No. 15 Firestone 6
No. 3 Nordonia 38, no. 14 Solon 6
No. 6 Green 35, No. 11 Riverside 14
Region 6
No. 1 Avon 47, No. 16 North Olmsted 12
No. 8 Olmsted Falls 35, No. 9 Amherst 7
No. 4 North Ridgeville 42, No. 13 Toledo Start 6
No. 5 Wadsworth 42, No. 12 North Royalton 6
No. 2 Highland 52, No. 15 Fremont Ross 7
No. 10 Toledo St. Francis de Sales 34, No. 7 Avon Lake 31
No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, No. 14 Rhodes 6
Division III
Region 9
No. 9 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 52, no. 8 Hawken 21
No. 4 Aurora 69, No. 13 Bedford 8
No. 5 Geneva 35, No. 12 Madison 11
No. 2 Gilmour Academy 42, No. 15 Akron East 12
No. 10 Maple Heights 16, No. 7 Kenston 7
No. 3 Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 45, No. 14 University School 14
No. 6 Chardon 49, No. 11 Tallmadge 14
Region 10
No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic 49, No. 16 Lutheran West 14
No. 9 Revere 34, No. 8 Copley 28
No. 4 Rocky River 34, no. 13 Holy Name 14
No. 2 Buckeye 42, No. 15 Norwalk 7
No. 7 Padua 31, No. 10 Midview 14
No. 3 Benedictine 35, no. 14 Tiffin Columbian 7
Division IV
Region 13
No. 1 Lake Catholic 42, No. 16 Ravenna 14
No. 9 Field 24, No. 8 Lutheran East 16
No. 5 Glenville 47, No. 12 Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 20
Good 2 Perry 35, no. 15 Buchtel 0
No. 7 Struthers 49, No. 10 Norton 28
No. 3 Streetsboro 42, No. 14 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 21
No. 6 Canal Fulton Northwest 36, No. 11 Orange 30
Region 14
No. 8 Vermilion 37, No. 9 Caledonia River Valley 21
No. 13 Napoleon 49, no. 4 Clearview 0
No. 5 Bay 41, no. 12 Klaverblad 14
Division V
Region 17
No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield 35, No. 13 Trinity 26
No. 2 Akron Manchester 49, No. 15 Youngs. Freedom 14
No. 7 Berkshire 24, No. 10 Chagrin Falls 16
Region 18
No. 7 Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, No. 10 Fairview 0
No. 6 Keystone 49, No. 11 Genoa Area 21
Division VI
Region 21
No. 1 Kirtland 62, No. 16 Rootstown 0
No. 4 Columbia 49, no. 13 Rittman 7
No. 12 Mogadore 27, No. 5 Hanoverton United 13
No. 2 New Middletown Springfield 35, No. 15 Black River 6
No. 7 Toronto 33, No. 10 Wickliffe 31
Division VII
Region 25
No. 9 Cuyahoga Heights 37, No. 8 Norwalk St. Paul 20
No. 4 Monroeville 47, No. 13 Independence 7
No. 2 Jeromesville Hillsdale 55, No. 15 Fairport Harding 12
No. 7 Windham 50, No. 10 Salineville Southern 35
|
