What can you do like Hilda Baci without getting bored?

The 26-year-old current holder of the Guinness World Record for Marathon Cooking, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is said to have made an impact on young Nigerians. Some students of MEDMINA COLLEGE, Iyana Ajia, Egbeda, Ibadan, Oyo State, share the things they are passionate about and can be done without getting tired or bored.

Isah Abdallah, SSS2

I like playing table tennis. Some may think it's just a game, but to me it's life. I started playing in JSS 1 at my first boarding school in Kaduna. Since the first day I played, I immediately fell in love with the sport and couldn't stop playing. I knew I had a talent for it, I got that from my father and as time went on I strived to get better at it and for me it is my stress reliever. I never get bored or tired of playing table tennis, a form of my meditation and a platform to find peace of mind.

Abdullah Ahmad, SSS2

As a Muslim, I like to read the glorious Quran without getting bored.

From a young age, that is the one book that has always been an important part of my life because it was genetically passed down from my parents.

Fatima Abubakar Umar, SSS 1

I remember one thing I always did that kept me going: writing articles, poems, or books. This is how I express myself and also spread messages to the people around me. Writing is an art I can practice forever; I have always been praised for my poems because they are always about an aspect of life that people my age can relate to. The longest I've sat down to write was two hours, but I plan to write for three days straight, hoping to bring forth a topic that positively impacts the world's mindset.

Fawziyat Olasunkanmi, SSS 2

I have a passion for tourism.

I can go on tour without getting bored or tired. I love it because I see different places culture and taste many dishes. I am more inspired than before because NAS talks about some provinces every day, what you can do there and where you can go.

Roridah Kareem, SSS 1

My favorite thing to do is cooking. I can cook for a long time without getting tired. I love trying new recipes and making my own; I also plan to go to culinary school because obviously learning from talented people will also help me get better and I will enjoy it too. When I saw the article about Hilda Bassey, the first thing I said to my friend was that I wanted to break the record, although I said it in a joking manner. I knew deep down that I meant it. I know how to break it. I need qualities like perseverance, patience and so on, and for someone who cooks normally, these are qualities that are needed. My passion for cooking still exists and I am determined to break this record. I think and pray that I will be able to do that, but other than breaking or setting a record, I really love and enjoy cooking and want to become a better chef.

Yazeed Muhammad Ibrahim, SSS 2

There are many things that I have enjoyed for a long time, but what I find most interesting is a way to express myself with a pencil and brush on a piece of paper.

I'm not the type of person who likes to talk a lot, so I let my drawings express me best. Although I am not the best artist, because my drawings are not completely beautiful, but on my path I see it as an expression of myself. Many people, when they see my drawing, say they don't understand it, but after explaining it, they actually see the point. I have never made my drawings public, but the few people who have seen them are usually impressed. I believe that one day I will draw a masterpiece that everyone in the world would like to see and appreciate internationally. Drawing is my hobby, but I hope one day it will be more than that.

