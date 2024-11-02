Nebraska high school playoff results

Nebraska high school football playoffs first round scores and highlights Updated: 10:35 PM CDT November 1, 2024

WELCOME TO THE OFF SEASON EDITION OF OPERATION FOOTBALL. 16 TEAMS IN EACH CLASS, ALL WITH THE SAME GOAL TO RAISE A GOLD TROPHY AT THE MEMORIAL STADIUM. SO MANY CHOICES FOR OUR MONSTER MATCHUP. YOU CAN ONLY CHOOSE ONE. So let's go with PAPIO AND OMAHA. CENTRAL. CENTRAL WON ROUND ONE IN THE REGULAR SEASON AND THIS MEANS A LITTLE MORE KETV NEWS WATCH SEVENS LAUREN MICHAELSON LIVE AT SEAMAN STADIUM WITH THE STORY. Hey, LAUREN. Hey, ANDY. YES, THAT'S RIGHT. PAPIO AND OMAHA CENTRAL met just three weeks ago. CENTRAL WON THAT GAME 27 TO 7. SO PAPIO WENT INTO THIS GAME LOOKING FOR A LITTLE BIT OF REDEMPTION. And they did just that. AFTER A BACK AND FORTH AFFAIR, PAPIO GET THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF VICTORY SINCE 2013, BUT NOT WITHOUT A LITTLE BIT OF DRAMA. Let's get this one in the first quarter. CENTRALS KYLEN HANEY Breaks free for a 25-yard run. THE SOPHOMORE MAY BE A HUSKER ONE DAY. HE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM NEBRASKA, PLACED THE FIRST FOR CENTRAL A FEW PLAYS LATER, EAGLES QB BJ NEWSOME BEAT IT IN WHILE OMAHA BEAT CENTRAL FIRST. SEVEN NOTHING PAPIO REACTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER. CALEB JOHNSON, A SEVEN YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN TO MAKE IT AT SEVEN APIECE, WITH A MINUTE IN THE FIRST HALF. TORY PITMAN, THE THIRD, ANOTHER EAGLE WITH A HUSKER OFFERING, INTERCEPTS CAMERON LEGGETT AND ON THE EAGLES NEXT DRIVE, NEWSON SENDS A BALL DEEP INTO THE CORNER, INTENDED FOR PITMAN THE THIRD, BUT HE IS PICKED OUT BY TY JELLINEK TO SEND THIS TO HALF TIME. OUT OF THE BREAK AND AFTER A POINTLESS THIRD QUARTER, MONARCHS FINALLY FIND PAYDIRT IN THE FOURTH. BRODY PARR SCORES FROM FIVE yards as PAPIO takes a lead of 14 seven. SECONDS REMAINING IN REGULATIONS, OMAHA CENTRAL WITH A CHANCE TO SET IT UP, BUT THE FINAL NAIL IN THE CAST PAPIO MICAH ARREOLA WITH THE PICK. THE MONARCHS WIN 14 SEVEN TO MOVE FORWARD. These guys have been fighting for so long – tough to deal with. THAT'S WHY HE, THE GOAT. THIS IS. THIS IS WHY WE DO THINGS. WE WORK SO HARD THROUGH OUR COMMUNITY, THROUGH THESE CHILDREN, THROUGH OUR STUDENT SECTION. YOU HAVE TO LOVE THEM, right? YOU HAVE TO LOVE THEM. YES, GOAT COACH WILLIAMS SAID HIS TEAM WILL CELEBRATE AND ENJOY IT TONIGHT. BUT THEY HAVE A BIG TEST FOR THEM NEXT WEEK WHEN THEY ARE AGAINST THE TOP-RANKING WEST SIDE. REPORTING LIVE FROM SIEMENS STADIUM, LAUREN MICHELSON, KETV NEWS WATCH SEVEN SPORTS. THANK YOU, LAUREN, AND THANK YOU KIDS FOR KEEPING IT CLEAN. FAMILY PROGRAM ALLOWS TO STAY IN CLASS A WEST SIDE IN SEARCH OF THE THREE PEATS. WARRIORS RUNNING A RECORD 29 GAME WIN STREAK. THEY OPEN THE PLAYOFFS WITH OMAHA. WEST VIEW. ONE OF THREE TEAMS IN THE FIELD, THE WOLVERINES FIRST TRIP TO THE POST SEASON IN SCHOOL HISTORY. WEST SIDE, ALTHOUGH THESE ARE ALL WARRIORS TATE JENKINS ON THE OPENING DRIVE. MAN IS THIS MAN GOOD? NO ONE can stop him. SIX POINTS. WARRIORS NEVER LOOK BACK. NEXT DRIVE. IT'S WHO ELSE? JENKINS AGAIN. MONSTER GAME OF THE SECOND 48. NOTHING. THE LAST 30 STRAIGHT WINS FOR WESTSIDE WESTVIEW. THE SEASON ENDS AT SIX. AND FOR EVERYTHING OMAHA NORTH LINCOLN EAST VIKINGS UP 2810. EARLY IN THE THIRD, JARON HAS TO SAY KARREN CANON, TAKE THE BALL AND LOOK AT THIS MOVE. SOME NICE MOVES ARE RELEASED. SWISHES THE BALL IN THE LEFT HAND VERY NICELY DONE. BASIC SOUND. LOOK AT HIM ENTERING THE RED ZONE. GUN THEN TAKES THE BALL TO THE CENTER TO FINISH THE DRIVE. VIKINGS WIN 35 TO 10. SORRY 3516. YOUR DEFINITION. OKAY, SO OMAHA NORTH GETS THE WINNER OVER CREIGHTON PREP ELKHORN SOUTH CREIGHTON PREP MAKES ITS 30TH STRAIGHT PLAYOFF VIEW AND TAKE ON THE STORM. STORM SEVEN NOTHING. SECOND QUARTER MATT RIGGS THROWS TO LANDON TATE WHO GOES INTO THE END ZONE. LOOK THERE. THE REFS CALL OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE. BUT THEN THEY PICKED UP THE FLAG AND IT'S A TOUCHDOWN. 14 NOTHING ELKHORN SOUTH CREIGHTON PREP IS ON THE BOARD IN THE SECOND HALF. 63 YARD HOUSE CALL JACOB JACOB. RUBY I WOULD SAY ELKHORN SOUTH, ALTHOUGH SURVIVING AND PROGRESSING. THEY WIN 14 SEVEN EACH SOUTH VERSUS OMAHA NORTH NEXT TO BELLEVUE WEST WHERE THE LINCOLN NORTH STAR NAVIGATORS ARE HELD. LAST SECONDS OF THE FIRST HALF. CALL THIS. DOINKS FROM THE TOP OF THE STANDING AND ARE GOOD. T-BIRDS UP TO 7 TO 6 AT BREAK. MOVING FORWARD. FOURTH AND 18 HERE. WILL ANDERSON SCRAMBLES AND THEN FINDS BRYCE JOHNSON. LOOK AT THE TAP. OH. BELLEVUE WEST SHOULD ADD ANOTHER INSURANCE TOUCHDOWN. THEY WIN 14 TO 6. Okay. FROM THE WEST MILLARD WEST THE 13 SEED IN SEARCH OF THE DISRUPTION IN KEARNEY. WILDCATS DRAGING SEVEN. NOTHING. DJ SHENEMAN COMPLETES THE 38 YARD TOUCHDOWN TO BRECK OSBORNE. AND WE ALL TURNED UP AT SEVEN. But look at this place. A bit crazy here. THE LITTLE GOES THROUGH THE KEARNEY RECEIVER. LOOK AT HIM. He goes in and he fumbles the ball in the. TEN NEGRO MILLER FOR KEARNEY THERE FOR RESTORING. BEARCATS SCORE THE GO Ahead. TOUCHDOWN. THEY HOLD ON AND WIN 21 SEVEN. MILLARD SOUTH HOSTING PAPIO SOUTH. PATRIOTS ARE FIRST ON THE BOARD. AMARI HILL. HELL RUN INTO IT FROM FIVE YEARS AWAY. LITTLE FLIP PASS THERE. THERE DOES HIS BEST COREY BARNEY IMITATION. MILLARD SOUTH EARLY. TITANS DON'T GO AWAY. DERRICK JONES HIGH STEPS INTO THE END ZONE. PAPIO SOUTH REMAINS AROUND. THEY ARE TWO 1412. BUT IT'S ALL A MILLION SOUTH OF THERE. JET TAMALA ALL KINDS OF TIME. FINDS AMARI JACKSON WHO TAKES IT DISTANCE. MILLARD SOUTH MOVES AWAY. THEY WIN 5619. MILLARD SOUTH WILL FACE AGAINST MILLARD NORTH. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MUSTANGS. THEY WIN AT LINCOLN SOUTOOST MILLARD NORTH MILLARD SOUTH. NEXT FRIDAY IN THE QUARTER. EVERTHING OKAY. HALF-TIME HERE IN THE POST-SEASON EDITION OF OPERATION FOOTBALL CLASS B. THEIR STORY STRAIGHT AHEAD. But first we have to break the OMAHA CENTRAL CHEERLEADERS here. GRETNA OMAHA CENTRAL CHEER TEAM. AND YOU'RE WATCHING OPERATION FOOTBALL O