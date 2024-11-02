College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for NCAA top 25 games in week 10

The calendar has flipped to November, meaning the 2024 regular college football season is reaching its home stretch. Conference championship pictures are taking shape, though the College Football Playoff race remains wide open due to the expanded field with multiple at-large bids.

Week 10 features some of the most important games of the season so far, starting with an afternoon kickoff between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 3 Penn State. The Buckeyes have traditionally been the class of the Big Ten, but they already have one conference loss and a second could take them out of the running for a Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

No. 1 Oregon, which handed Ohio State that single Big Ten loss, follows at 3:30 PM ET on CBS with a crucial road game against Michigan, the defending national champion. The Wolverines may not be the team they were a year ago, but they should present the Ducks' toughest road test yet.

The annual rivalry between Georgia and Florida takes place in the same time slot. The second-ranked Bulldogs have responded well to a midseason loss to Alabama and are heavy favorites against their bitter rival. The Gators, facing perhaps their toughest schedule in years, are also trying to determine their future with coach Billy Napier, and Saturday's outcome – win or lose – could go a long way in determining Napier's status within the program .

The evening concludes with a key ACC showdown between No. 18 Pitt and No. 20 SMU, both of which are undefeated in conference play. With a complicated ACC title race still unfolding, this matchup has potentially huge ramifications.

Make sure you stay with CBS Sports all day on Saturday college football coverage from the opening kick-off. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in week 10, with quoted picks of the best sports betting apps available.

Always Oriental

3:30 PM | CBS,Paramount+ with ShowtimeCBSSports.com,CBS Sports App— Oregon rolls while Michigan shuffles. The Ducks can score big points and the Wolverines cannot. There are many more reasons to choose Oregon over Michigan, and this is not an argument to discourage that choice. But it will be the Ducks' toughest remaining test of the regular season and could be closer than expected, especially if Michigan's defensive line can take advantage of an Oregon offensive line that has improved recently but still has its issues. I want Oregon to win outright, but I think Michigan could provide cover. Pick: Michigan +14.5 (Odds via DraftKings) — John Talty

No. 2 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

3:30 pm| ABC,fubo(Try for free) — All three of Florida's losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top 10 who are a combined 21-2. The Gators now get a fourth shot at a team in that stratosphere, and there are growing indications that they can compete. The Gators have won three of their last four games – all against Power Four competition – by an average of 18.7 points. The only loss in that stretch was an overtime loss to Tennessee. Although they were written off after a poor start, the Gators have a good pulse and can make it a competitive game against a team that has been inconsistent. If sports betting apps are willing to give you the Gators and two-plus touchdowns, take them.Choice: Florida +16 (opportunities viaCaesars)–David Cobb

No. 18 Pitt at No. 20 SMU

8 p.m. |ACC Network,fubo(Try for free) — The Panthers have exceeded expectations all year with their 7-0 start, and I think — given the way SMU had to go deep late Saturday night in Durham — there could be a slight advantage for a Pitt team that won on a large scale two days earlier. This is the toughest opponent Pitt has faced all year, but it's still a game where the Panthers can hang around and cover the touchdown-plus betting line.Pick: Pitt +7.5 (opportunities viaBetMGM) — Chip Patterson

Afternoon | CBS, Paramount+ with ShowtimeCBSSports.com,CBS Sports App— This game is about two programs that go in two completely different directions. The Army can secure style points with a win for a possible bid for the CFP, while the Air Force hopes to break a feared losing streak dating back to August. Army is 6-0-1 ATS, while Air Force has yet to cover in all seven games. This is a perfect recipe for a big day for Daily on the ground and a big win for the home side.Choice: Army -21.5 (Odds via Fanatics) — Cameron Salerno

Afternoon | Fox,fubo(Try for free) — There is a lot of offensive uncertainty surrounding this game, with Allar's status up in the air and Ohio State trying to figure out some things on the offensive line. Even if Allar can go, it is not certain that he will be 100%. This has everything to do with a defensive brawl. Ohio State and Penn State both rank in the top three in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense. Both have allowed their conference opponents to score above 20 points just once this season, which would be necessary to get the over unless the game leans completely one way. It's a small betting line, but it doesn't feel like there will be a ton of points scored.Choice: under 46.5 (Odds viaFanDuel) — Will Backus