Live Football Scores, Matches: Oregon vs Michigan, Florida vs Georgia and more





Week 10 is not meant to be a blast, but there are always setbacks lurking in these types of weekends. In the big game of the day, No. 4 Ohio State held on on a crucial fourth down goal line to stave off No. 3 Penn State and win the Big Ten showdown. It's a huge win for the Buckeyes, and another loss in a big game for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. These are the most important matches that are still on Saturday. (Scroll down to watch the action live.) Time: 3:30 PM | Television: CBS | Line: Oregon-14.5 | Total: 45.5 Is this the biggest game left for the Ducks? Oregon's Dillon Gabriel is one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy and the Ducks have not scored fewer than 31 points against an FBS opponent this season. Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson will miss the game. The Wolverines went back to Davis Warren at QB, but struggled to score points regardless of who was under center. Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ESPN | Line: Clemson-10.5 | Total: 62.5 Week 10 is a great chance to check out Clemson if you haven't seen much of the Tigers since their Week 1 loss to Georgia. QB Cade Klubnik is now the No. 5 favorite for the Heisman and the receiving corps is deep. Cardinals QB Tyler Shough has thrown for 2,348 yards through eight games and has 20 TDs and five interceptions. Time: 8:00 PM | TV: ACC Network | Line: SMU -7.5 | Total: 58.5 The Panthers got some good news on Wednesday when coach Pat Narduzzi said QB Eli Holstein could play against the Mustangs. SMU is dealing with its own QB injury issues. Kevin Jennings is officially listed as doubtful, but says he will be ready to compete in a huge game in the ACC standings on Saturday. Live56 updates Oregon muffs punt! Michigan gets a break when Oregon returner Ryan Pellum drops the ball after being hit on the punt. The Wolverines have the ball with excellent field position.

Landing Oregon! The Ducks are first on the board after their first drive of the game goes 12 plays for 63 yards. Dillon Gabriel found Evan Stewart in the end zone to kick things off in Ann Arbor.

Final: Miami 53, Duke 31 The Blue Devils were live dogs in the second half, but the Canes offense simply took over. Cam Ward finishes with 400 passing yards and 5 touchdowns

Touchdown Miami The Hurricanes are now collapsing it. This time it's Mark Fletcher Jr. with a short touchdown run extending the lead to 22 points with just over 5 minutes remaining.

Final: Ohio State 20, Penn State 13 The Buckeyes get it done on the road in a crucial Big Ten showdown, and James Franklin's Nittany Lions stumble in another big game.

Ohio State gets the game-clinching first Who else but Will Howard to seal it for the Buckeyes.

Touchdown Miami! The Hurricanes are back in the end zone and it's a game-changing deep ball from Cam Ward to Xavier Restrepo that ignites the afterburners for the long score. Restrepo now has more receptions and receiving yards than anyone in Miami history.

Interception Duke! Miami's Cam Ward makes a stunning mistake by throwing across the field into the arms of Duke's Chandler Rivers. Play on in Coral Gables!

OSU on the march The Buckeyes are now milking the clock back after consecutive first downs. Penn State has its timeouts, but in this one it needs a stop to stay alive. We are now under 2 minutes.

Penn State filled on the 1! The Nittany Lions had worked it all the way down the field and had a first-and-goal on the 3-yard line, but they couldn't get it into the end zone with four rips and they'll turn it over on downs at the 1. What a defensive stance by Ohio State!

Touchdown Miami! And just like that, the Hurricanes are back in the end zone on a deep pass from Cam Ward to Jacolby George. Miami 39, Duke 31

Duke FG takes lead in Miami The Blue Devils had it within goal-to-go distance, but couldn't find the end zone and had to settle for a field goal. Miami 32, Duke 31

OSU transfers to FG The Buckeyes are able to get another field goal from Jayden Fielding after the call, extending their lead to a touchdown. There are just over 10 minutes left in the match. OSU 20, PSU 13

OSU fumble overturned Penn State just had another unfortunate break in a big game. Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins caught the ball in the flat and fumbled with it after it was hit, and PSU came up with the recovery. But the officials ruled that Judkins did not make a football move after catching it and that OSU kept the ball.

Duke's Jordan Moore provides the Catch of the Year candidate The Blue Devils are driving and Jordan Moore just made one of the best catches you will ever see.

End of 3Q: OSU 17, PSU 13 Will Howard finds Jeremiah Smith on a crossing route that takes us to the end of the third quarter.

Touchdown Miami! The Hurricanes have regained the lead as time expires in the third quarter. Elija Lofton ends the drive with a short burst into the end zone. Miami 32, Duke 28

PSU gets ball back The Nittany Lions will look to take the lead after a second sack by Abdul Carter stopped Ohio State in their tracks.

Touchdown Miami! The Hurricanes get one back with a quick response touchdown drive. After two great catches by Jacolby George, Cam Ward finds Xavier Restrepo in the end zone on a short TD pass. The Canes went for 2 and got it. Duke 28, Miami 25

