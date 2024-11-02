Cricket: Gill misses ton as India makes 263 before New Zealand limps to 171-9







Photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee Gill scores 90, Pant hits 60 on a difficult delivery

India takes a small lead in the first innings of 28 runs

New Zealand erased the deficit as Young scored 51

Tourists are ahead by 143 runs at the end of the match Shubman Gill missed a century while Rishabh Pant scored a quick 60 as India made 263 in response to New Zealand's 235 before their spinners reduced the tourists to 171-9 at stumps on day two of the low-scoring third Test in Mumbai on Saturday. Ajaz Patel was unbeaten on seven points after Will Young's battle of 51 in Test conditions as New Zealand erased a narrow 28-point deficit and built a valuable lead of 143 at the end of another thrilling day at Wankhede Stadium. Akash Deep put New Zealand under early pressure in their second stanza when he cast skipper Tom Latham for one and Washington Sundar caught opener Devon Conway for 22 at the start of an enthralling final session. Ravichandran Ashwin (3-63) left Rachin Ravindra trailing by four runs to leave New Zealand in trouble at 44-3, before taking a fine catch to dismiss the dangerous Daryl Mitchell for 21 after the batsman made a run of 50 had put down stay with Jong. Ravindra Jadeja (4-52) took his second wicket by dismissing Tom Blundell for four, while Ashwin took the aggressive Glenn Phillips for 26 before the momentum swung India further after Ish Sodhi fell for eight. Young looked to take the game away from India with patient effort but spooned one back to Ashwin and Matt Henry was bowled for 10 by Jadeja on the last ball of the day. Gill, having tried his luck, looked well set to score a ton earlier as India moved towards New Zealand's total after lunch but the batsman caused spinner Ajaz Patel to slip and depart for a flowing 90. Patel then bowled out Ashwin for six and finished with stunning figures of 5-103 when Deep ran out, leaving Washington unbeaten on 38. Early nerves A late collapse on Friday meant India resumed at 86-4, and Pant eased early nerves by hitting Patel for three boundaries in the opening, before scoring one for four moments later. Gill was reprieved on 45 as he looked to attack Phillips midway through the first session when substitute Mark Chapman dropped a simple catch running in from deep. He then reached his seventh Test half-century as the Black Caps struggled to keep the points down after missing a big chance to put the hosts on edge and end their own chances of an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep enlarge. Pant, who stepped out of his crease and hit Patel out of the park a couple of times and pulled Phillips for a four, then took a single to reach fifty in just 36 balls, the fastest by an Indian against New Zealand. Phillips was unlucky to miss again when Henry dropped Pant on 53, but Sodhi trapped the batsman lbw and ended the fifth-wicket partnership for 96. Jadeja fell for 14 early in the second session when Phillips forced him to slip one, while Sarfaraz Khan was caught behind Patel for a four-ball duck. New Zealand won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first Test victory in India in 36 years, and ended the series in Pune with a 113-run victory. The last time India was eliminated at home was in 2000, when they lost 2-0 to South Africa. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard) -Reuters

