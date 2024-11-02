Ugo Humbert through to the Paris final on home soil | ATP tour





Match report Humbert reaches the Paris final after his 13th indoor victory in a row The 26-year-old will face Zverev in the title match November 2, 2024 Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour Ugo Humbert in action in Paris.

By Sam Jacot Ugo Humbert is a finalist of the ATP Masters 1000. The French star eased past Karen Khachanov 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 on home soil at the Rolex Paris Masters on Saturday to advance to his first final on Masters 1000 level. The 26-year-old played explosive tennis in front of an electric crowd in Paris, taking advantage of Khachanov's physical limitations in the closing stages of the third set to become the fifth Frenchman to reach the title match at the indoor hard event. “It's great to do this in Paris at my favorite tournament. It's a dream,” said Humbert. “It was a bit difficult compared to the previous matches. I felt a little more pressure and after losing the first set I tried to enjoy the moment and be with the crowd. I did very well and I am very proud.” There's no place like home @HumbertUgo has advanced to his FIRST Masters 1000 final! #RolexParisMasters | @RolexPMasters pic.twitter.com/vKGJDD1Rn8 — ATP tour (@atptour) November 2, 2024 Humbert smashed the ball from both wings and was carried away by the roar of the crowd, completing his 13th consecutive victory on indoor hard courts in France. The 15th seed won the title in Metz last year before triumphing indoors in Marseille in February. Humbert is chasing his seventh tour-level title and will meet Alexander Zverev in the championship match on Sunday. Earlier this week, Humbert upset Carlos Alcaraz. The Frenchman, who hit 35 winners against Khachanov, rises four places to No. 14 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and will rise to No. 11 in his career on Monday if he wins the title. Khachanov was competitive until 3-2 in the third set, when he was given a medical timeout due to a leg injury. The No. 21 player in the PIF ATP Rankings lost serve in the seventh game of the third set and was unable to move in the final two games of the two-hour, 48-minute match.



Humbert is the first Frenchman to reach the final in Paris since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Roger Federer in the 2011 title match. The last Frenchman to win the crown was Tsonga in 2008. Humbert will look to take his striking 6-1 finals record into Sunday's meeting with Zverev. The southpaw, who lost his first ATP Tour final in Tokyo to Arthur Fils last month, is 1-1 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with Zverev. Earlier this year, Humbert lifted trophies in Dubai and Marseille, while Zverev took the crown at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. Khachanov is a former Paris champion and won the biggest title of his career in the French capital in 2018. The 28-year-old recorded an impressive straight-set victory against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals but ran out of steam against Humbert. Khachanov ends his year with a 37-22 record, lifting trophies in Doha and Almaty.

