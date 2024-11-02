Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9





View Week 9 high school football scores, highlights from across Oklahoma KOCO 5 has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you high school football scores from across Oklahoma. Updated: 7:45 AM CDT November 2, 2024 THAT GETS US RIGHT BACK TO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL. ON A FRIDAY NIGHT. WE START THE NIGHT WITH A BIG GAME IN CLASS SIX, A ONE MUSTANG AND NORMAN. AND THIS WAS A FUN ONE. THE BAND GOT ​​US TO WORK AND HERE THE NORMAN TIGERS COME ON THE FIELD. THAT BIG GAME IS GOING TO LEAD TO A TOUCHDOWN BY CRU KNOWLES. What about the move. He rolled into the end zone. I'll tell you what Norman is really good at. IT LOOKED LIKE MAYBE THE BEST TEAM ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE STATE. AND WATCH RYDER MURPHY PLAY. MY HUSBAND interfered. Doesn't matter. TO THE THREAD HERE. NORMAN WINS IT 40 TO 28. BIG WIN FOR THE NORMAN TIGERS. Let's go to class 6A2. A BIG NIGHT IN THE OKC AREA. DEER CREEK HAD A GREAT CHANCE, BUT BIXBY TOO GOOD. THEY WIN 4810. AND THEN IN CLASS 682, PUTNAM CITY WINS IT AGAIN. They are having a nice season. They win the 2814, which brings us to the game of the week. WE BRING IN HANNAH HOOVER. YOU KNOW THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A BIG SHOWDOWN IN CLASS FIVE A. AND THE NUMBER ONE TEAM IN THE STATE. Well, there you go, CARL ALBERT. THEY ARE ON A 22-GAME WINNING STREET. PRETTY GOOD. NOW MAKE IT 23. IT'S NO SEASON TO GO ON THIS GAME. RATED AT NUMBER 1 IN 5. A GUTHRIE AT NUMBER THREE, SIX AND TWO. GO TO THIS GAME. THERE WE WERE AT THE BIG RIVALRY MATCHUP. YOU ADD TO THE RANKING AND THESE TWO TEAMS ARE KNOWN FOR THEIR RUN GAMES. BUT THAT WASN'T WHAT WON THE GAME TONIGHT. LET'S ROLL THE HIGHLIGHTS. Let's see what happened there. CARL ALBERT AND GUTHRIE AT THE ROCK A LARGE CROWD WATCHING THE CLASSIC RIVALRY MATCHUP. HERE WE GO. THEY ARE THE CARL ALBERT TITANS WITH THE BALL FIRST. AND QUARTERBACK DEVIN WOODRING IS TRYING TO AIR IT OUT TO HIS RECEIVER DOWNFIELD. But it is intercepted by GUTHRIE COLTON KAW LAKE. UNFORTUNATELY GUTHRIE CANNOT PUT AN OFFENSIVE DRIVE TOGETHER AND IT GOES BACK TO THE TITANS QUARTERBACK WOODRING WITH THE BALL AND HE CLUMPS AROUND. ANOTHER LONG PASS, BUT THIS TIME INTO THE HANDS OF HIS RECEIVER TRISTAN HAYNES. FOR A TITAN TOUCHDOWN. AND FOR A TEAM THAT HAS SUCCESS IN THE RUN GAME. TONIGHT THERE WAS EVEN MORE SUCCESS WITH THE PASS. HERE'S ANOTHER HIGHLIGHT FROM CARL ALBERT. IT IS NOW THE SECOND QUARTER. WOOD RING FALLS BACK AND PLACES IT RIGHT INTO TERRY SIMMONS' BREAD BASKET. RUNNING TO THE SIDELINES FOR ANOTHER CARL ALBERT TD. I almost got run over by the ref here. OH THE TITANS PUT IT EARLY ON THE GUTHRIE BLUE JAYS. AT THIS POINT IT WAS 14 ZERO. THEN A POINT WENT WRONG. GUTHRIE LOSE THE BALL BEFORE THE POINT AND SAILS INTO THE END ZONE. COLTON KAW LAKE IS TRYING TO RESTORE IT. He scrambles but gets taken down by the CARL ALBERT DEFENDERS FOR A SAFETY. FINAL SCORE IN GUTHRIE 29 TO NOTHING. CARL ALBERT. THEY WIN AND THEY ARE UNDEFEATED IN SEASON NINE ZERO. NOW FOR THE TITANS WITH ANOTHER REGULAR SEASON GAME BEFORE PLAYOFF TIME AND OKLAHOMA WHERE HAS TIME PASSED? IT FLYS ON. HERE WE ARE. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GETS SERIOUS IN NOVEMBER. IF YOU CAN GO TO THE ROCK IT'S A GOOD TIME. Yes, it's a good time, there's no doubt about it. Let's continue it. GO TO THE CLASS 6A2 SAND SPRINGS BEATS PC NORTH 4126 SCOREBOARD. PANTHERS LOSE ONLY FOR THE SECOND TIME THIS SEASON. They have a good football team. THEN A DEL CITY WINS IN CLASS FIVE A TOUGH BUT THEY IMPROVED TO EIGHT AND ONE AND THEY LOOK LIKE ONE OF THE TEAMS TO BEEAT. AS WE GET CLOSER AND CLOSER TO POST SEASON HERE IN OKLAHOMA STATE. Okay, let's go to a big game in class five. THIS ABSOLUTELY DELIVERS THE HYPE. YOU HAD NUMBER FIVE NEWCASTLE HOSTING NUMBER SIX MCGUINNESS AND HERE COMES A BIG GAME FOR THE RACERS. TOUCHDOWN IS NOT TOUCHED. THAT'S A LITTLE FREE RIDE. WALTZ INTO THE END ZONE. But the fighting Irish say I told you it was a big football game. AND SPEED AND SCORE. BUT IT IS THE NEWCASTLE RACERS WHO MADE A BIG STATEMENT ON FRIDAY NIGHT 2421 TO REMAIN UNDEFEATED IN DISTRICT FIVE, A ONE. Okay, two more scores to get on Friday night. THE SECOND RANKED ELGIN OWLS ARE REALLY GOOD AND THEY BEAT CLINTON 42 SEVEN. THE ONE FROM CLASS FOUR A AND THE JONES LONGHORNS OUTSTANDING AND WINNING AT HOME 4214. THEY BEATED OOA KOCO 5 has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you high school football scores from across Oklahoma. App users: Click here for live score updates.

