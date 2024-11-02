Cultural celebration in prisons: a transformative celebration for young people | Noida News





Noida: It's an ordinary day at the Girls' Correctional Home in Sector 62. Except that's not the case. The twenty minors in the home are busy preparing for a cultural carnival in the days leading up to Children's Day, in between their daily activities. vocational training and advice sessions.

From skits to dancing, sports to music competitions, the children will take part in a range of programs held over ten days from November 10. Ninety-four youth housed in the Boys Correctional Home in Phase 2 also practice for a similar series of events throughout the week.

A Juvenile Justice Council (JJB) official told TOI that the carnival will be a break from routine activities. It will nurture creative talents and strengthen the morale of the conflict-affected children housed here.

Many of these young people were sent there correctional housing in theft and assault. Some of them were brought in under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Normally their day at the two houses consists of morning workouts and recreational activities and counseling sessions later in the day. Family members may meet with them once a week for a maximum of 1 hour. On Sundays they are allowed to make one phone call each.

The legal purpose of the homes is to assist in the rehabilitation and reintegration of the children into society.

“Such programs are a transformative opportunity for these children, allowing them to learn, express themselves and strive for a better future within a supportive environment. These activities are designed to promote a sense of achievement and self-worth in the children” , a JJB official said. said.

JJB (GB Nagar) chief magistrate Aakriti told TOI that the JJB officials have been arranging teachers for the past few weeks to train the children in dance, music and drama.

The opening day will feature skits and plays that highlight the lives of historical figures. Add to the list yoga and meditation sessions that focus on their mental well-being. The next day will see a range of sporting competitions: cricket, hockey, football, badminton, carrom, chess, ludo, tennis, table tennis, kabaddi and kho-kho.

Music and dance competitions will be held on November 12. “Children will perform patriotic and Bollywood songs. On November 13, we organized a painting competition. Art is an excellent opportunity to open up, express yourself creatively and engage in self-reflection,” a spokesperson said. JJB official said.

Children's Day (November 14) will feature a series of musical events and a drama. There will also be an exhibition on the sidelines of products that the children have made by hand during vocational training programs.

On November 20, the carnival will culminate with the release of a handbook and coffee table book, showcasing the achievements and stories of children who have participated in skills development initiatives across the state.

Recently, during an inspection of a boys' prison in Phase 2, DM had asked the Juvenile Justice Board to make arrangements so that the children could play in the open. In response to the DM's directions, officials last week arranged for the children to use a nearby park for outdoor activities.

114 youth in conflict with the law housed in two JJB shelters in Noida

