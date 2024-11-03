Women's tennis wins eighth Skyline Conference championship





Skyline Conference Women's Tennis Championship 2024 – Final

(2) Farmingdale State – 4, (1) Manhattanville – 2 FARMINGDALE, NY | The second-seeded Farmingdale State College women's tennis team defeated No. 1 Manhattanville University 4-2 in the final of the Skyline Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon to capture its eighth-ever title. Amanda Jones (Mastic Beach, NY) won the match with a 7-5 win in the third set at No. 3 singles and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Farmingdale State (12-5) was first on the board and captured the doubles point with wins in the first and third games. Jones and fellow second-team all-conference selection, sophomores Natalia Furchel (Manorville, NY), opened with a 6-1 victory over Amaya Ortiz and top-ranked Adrianna Filipelli of the Valiants. After Manhattanville (12-2) claimed the second doubles match, 6-3, FSC juniors MacKenzie Gisler (Ronkokoma, NY) and Mikayla DeMaria (West Babylon, NY) sealed the doubles point with a hard-fought 7-5 victory over Sara King and Maria Gutierrez. In singles, Farmingdale State junior Gabriella Loria (Levittown, NY) quickly extended the Rams lead with a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the fifth singles match, pushing her record to 15-1 this fall. Suzi Doyle of Manhattanville cut the deficit to 2-1 with a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles, but the Rams regained a two-point lead as DeMaria took the sixth match, 6-2, 6-2 . Filippelli kept the Valiants alive with a come-from-behind, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory in fourth position, cutting the match to 3-2 and setting the stage for Jones' heroics . In her match, Jones won the first set 6-0, but left the second 6-3. In an exciting third set she led 4-3 before the score was 5-5. Jones then captured the final two games to win the set 7-5 and secure the championship for Farmingdale State. For Jones, the decision increased her singles record to 9-5 in 2024. With the win, Farmingdale State earned the Skyline Conference's automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Championship, which will take place in May.









