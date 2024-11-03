Sports
Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16
Register personnel report
Des Moines Register
(This story has been updated with new information.)
The round of 16 high school playoff games were played in Iowa on Friday night. Here are the final scores:
Class 5A
Under A
- Iowa City Liberty 31, Waukee 14
- Ankeny 47, Linn-March 21
Pod B
- Dowling Catholic 41, Cedar Falls 21
- Ankeny Centennial 52, Iowa City High 27
Under C
- Iowa City West 21, Bettendorf 16
- Southeast Polk 24, Pleasant Valley 21
Pod D
- Valley 31, Sioux City East 28
- Johnston 49, Waterloo West 14
More:Iowa high school football playoffs: IHSAA quarterfinal matchups
Class 4A
Under A
- North Polk 36, Fort Dodge 6
- Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Norwalk 14
Pod B
- Decorah 15, Newton 14
- North Scott 26, West Dubuque 7
Under C
- Pella 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7
- Gilbert 21, Waverly-Shell Rock 14
Pod D
- Lewis Central 28, Ballard 10
- ADM 43, Spencer 13
Class 3A
Under A
- Humboldt 13, Clear Lake 10
- Solon 34, Benton Community 27
Pod B
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 17
- Nevada 21, Bishop Helen 14
Under C
- Wahlert Catholic 41, Assumption 0
- Independence 21, Williamsburg 14
Pod D
- Algona 49, Harlan Community 6
- Mount Vernon 42, Caroll 6
Class 2A
Under A
- West Lyon 42, West Christian 7
- Kuemper Catholic 24, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14
Pod B
- PCM 48, Greene County 6
- Mid-Prairie 35, Mediapolis 14
Under C
- Spirit Lake 42, Osage 14
- North Fayette Valley 28, Crestwood 6
Pod D
- From Meter 48, West Marshall 0
- Anamosa 48, West Burlington Notre Dame 20
Class 1A
Under A
- Grundy Center 42, West Branch 7
- Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Pod B
- Dyke-New Hartford 55, South Hamilton 22
- South Hardin 27, Emmetsburg 20
Under C
- Hinton 21, OABCIG 14
- Underwood 21, Treynor 20
Pod D
- Iowa City Regina 35, Woodward Granger 14
- Wilton 40, MFL MarMac 14
Class A
Under A
- West Hancock 28, MMCRU 21
- Woodbury Central 21, Gehlen Catholic 19
Pod B
- ACGC 41, Mount Ayr 14
- Tri-Center 58, Rivieroever 13
Under C
- Saint Ansgar 18, Wapsie Valley 0
- Maquoketa Valley 38, Nashua-Plainfield 13
Pod D
- Lisbon 56, Bellevue 12
- Madrid 33, Beijing 0
Eight players
Under A
- Lenox 41, Ar-We-Va 6
- Montezuma 32, Bedford 28
Pod B
- Bishop Garrigan 47, Riceville 12
- Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Janesville 48
Under C
- Don Bosco 48, WACO 7
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Iowa Valley 32
Pod D
- St. Mary's, Remsen 42, CAM 6
- Audubon 42, Woodbine 18
Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at@EMcKown23.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/01/iowa-high-school-football-playoffs-2024-round-of-16-final-scores/75992636007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese space station crew returns after six months in orbit
- Trump says 'I don't mind' if someone were to shoot through the media
- US elections: Trump or Harris – who will win the US elections? This retired Californian professor predicts the winner he is 97.4% sure of
- Women's tennis concludes fall schedule at Bulldog Classic
- CHP leader Zgr Zel calls on government to increase minimum wage to 30,000 lira
- RK denies decline in electability, confident of being supported by Jokowi and Prabowo
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan