



Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16 The round of 16 high school playoff games were played in Iowa on Friday night. Here are the final scores: Class 5A Under A Iowa City Liberty 31, Waukee 14

Ankeny 47, Linn-March 21 Pod B Dowling Catholic 41, Cedar Falls 21

Ankeny Centennial 52, Iowa City High 27 Under C Iowa City West 21, Bettendorf 16

Southeast Polk 24, Pleasant Valley 21 Pod D Valley 31, Sioux City East 28

Johnston 49, Waterloo West 14 More:Iowa high school football playoffs: IHSAA quarterfinal matchups Class 4A Under A North Polk 36, Fort Dodge 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Norwalk 14 Pod B Decorah 15, Newton 14

North Scott 26, West Dubuque 7 Under C Pella 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Gilbert 21, Waverly-Shell Rock 14 Pod D Lewis Central 28, Ballard 10

ADM 43, Spencer 13 Class 3A Under A Humboldt 13, Clear Lake 10

Solon 34, Benton Community 27 Pod B Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 17

Nevada 21, Bishop Helen 14 Under C Wahlert Catholic 41, Assumption 0

Independence 21, Williamsburg 14 Pod D Algona 49, Harlan Community 6

Mount Vernon 42, Caroll 6 Class 2A Under A West Lyon 42, West Christian 7

Kuemper Catholic 24, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14 Pod B PCM 48, Greene County 6

Mid-Prairie 35, Mediapolis 14 Under C Spirit Lake 42, Osage 14

North Fayette Valley 28, Crestwood 6 Pod D From Meter 48, West Marshall 0

Anamosa 48, West Burlington Notre Dame 20 Class 1A Under A Grundy Center 42, West Branch 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Manson Northwest Webster 0 Pod B Dyke-New Hartford 55, South Hamilton 22

South Hardin 27, Emmetsburg 20 Under C Hinton 21, OABCIG 14

Underwood 21, Treynor 20 Pod D Iowa City Regina 35, Woodward Granger 14

Wilton 40, MFL MarMac 14 Class A Under A West Hancock 28, MMCRU 21

Woodbury Central 21, Gehlen Catholic 19 Pod B ACGC 41, Mount Ayr 14

Tri-Center 58, Rivieroever 13 Under C Saint Ansgar 18, Wapsie Valley 0

Maquoketa Valley 38, Nashua-Plainfield 13 Pod D Lisbon 56, Bellevue 12

Madrid 33, Beijing 0 Eight players Under A Lenox 41, Ar-We-Va 6

Montezuma 32, Bedford 28 Pod B Bishop Garrigan 47, Riceville 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Janesville 48 Under C Don Bosco 48, WACO 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Iowa Valley 32 Pod D St. Mary's, Remsen 42, CAM 6

Audubon 42, Woodbine 18 Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register.

