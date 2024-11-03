Cricket-loving couple resume partnership after 30 years apart

One of the most valuable lessons Newcastle's oldest first-grade cricketer has learned over the years is that a first-innings disappointment is quickly forgotten if you make up for it in the second.

Tony Bristow, 59, can speak from experience as a man who has been married three times, twice to the same woman.

By the time he was in his mid-20s, Bristow had won multiple premierships and represented Newcastle and NSW Country.

He was also married to Lyndelle, but the couple separated in the early 1990s when he left for England to play club cricket as an overseas professional.

“I didn't want to be the one to stop him from following his dreams,” Lyndelle said.

“But I had a very young sister, and I didn't want to leave her here and go there.

So that's what it came down to in the end.”

Tony made his top-level cricket debut when he was 17 years old. (ABC Newscastle: Keely Johnson)

Tony may have been heartbroken, but he knew how to keep his wicket intact.

He would continue to play and live at the Old Dart for the next three decades, at one point even representing England against Australia in an over-50 international.

He also met Wilma, a Scottish girl, and they married and had two sons.

But disaster struck in 2020 when Wilma suddenly passed away.

She was recovering in hospital after surgery when COVID swept through the wards.

She never came home.

A year later, Tony returned to Australia, while his sons remained in England to continue their careers.

Two peas in a pod

Lyndelle had remarried in Australia and had two daughters.

But as fate would have it, she was single at the time, after her second marriage ended ten years earlier.

The pair reconnected when Bristow returned to Newcastle, after which they rekindled their relationship and remarried last March.

“People always say we're meant to be together,” Tony said.

'We're two peas in a pod.'

Lyndelle says she is Tony's biggest fan. (ABC Newcastle: Keely Johnson)

Lyndelle thinks Tony hasn't changed since they first dated as teenagers.

“Tony and I were together from the time I was 16 until we got married, and then obviously divorced,” Lyndell said.

“He's still exactly the same person. Same sense of humor. To be honest, from the moment we met again we were exactly the same as we were back then.

“My best friend says we have the weirdest relationship, but it just works so well,” she said.

Lyndelle describes herself as “a huge cricket fan”, even though the game cost her a husband 30 years ago.

Not the retired type

In a city that has produced Australian representatives Belinda Clark, Gary Gilmour and Bob Holland, among others, the standard of first-class cricket competition is consistently high.

Tony may have hit his half-century almost a decade ago, but he is still good enough to captain Belmont's top team and a prized scalp for opposition teams, according to Newcastle and NSW Country captain Nick Foster.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Foster said.

“Obviously your reflexes, your eyesight, all those things that you rely on to do any sport, those things naturally decline a little bit as you get older. Let alone the physical aspect of spending a whole day in the heat, have to work in the field.

“It's quite an achievement.”

Tony is the oldest player to compete in Newcastle's first-class competition. (ABC Newcastle: Keely Johnson)

Tony admits he is not the fielder he once was, but he still feels comfortable facing fast bowlers 30 or 40 years younger.

“I just don't hit the ball as hard as I used to, but I value my wicket just as much,” he said.

'And I think all the bowlers in Newcastle will tell you they're still struggling to get me out.'

Tony trains with the top team at Belmont District Cricket Club. (ABC Newcastle: Keely Johnson)

Having first played men's cricket at the age of eight, when he was part of his father's team in the fourth grade, Tony is in no hurry to declare his career over.

“Let's say I retired five times in England but I kept coming back. I just couldn't give it away,” he said.

“People often say you've been retired for a long time, and that's true.

“I keep saying this year will probably be my last year, but who knows?”