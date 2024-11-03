Sports
Cricket-loving couple resume partnership after 30 years apart
One of the most valuable lessons Newcastle's oldest first-grade cricketer has learned over the years is that a first-innings disappointment is quickly forgotten if you make up for it in the second.
Tony Bristow, 59, can speak from experience as a man who has been married three times, twice to the same woman.
By the time he was in his mid-20s, Bristow had won multiple premierships and represented Newcastle and NSW Country.
He was also married to Lyndelle, but the couple separated in the early 1990s when he left for England to play club cricket as an overseas professional.
“I didn't want to be the one to stop him from following his dreams,” Lyndelle said.
“But I had a very young sister, and I didn't want to leave her here and go there.
So that's what it came down to in the end.”
Tony may have been heartbroken, but he knew how to keep his wicket intact.
He would continue to play and live at the Old Dart for the next three decades, at one point even representing England against Australia in an over-50 international.
He also met Wilma, a Scottish girl, and they married and had two sons.
But disaster struck in 2020 when Wilma suddenly passed away.
She was recovering in hospital after surgery when COVID swept through the wards.
She never came home.
A year later, Tony returned to Australia, while his sons remained in England to continue their careers.
Two peas in a pod
Lyndelle had remarried in Australia and had two daughters.
But as fate would have it, she was single at the time, after her second marriage ended ten years earlier.
The pair reconnected when Bristow returned to Newcastle, after which they rekindled their relationship and remarried last March.
“People always say we're meant to be together,” Tony said.
'We're two peas in a pod.'
Lyndelle thinks Tony hasn't changed since they first dated as teenagers.
“Tony and I were together from the time I was 16 until we got married, and then obviously divorced,” Lyndell said.
“He's still exactly the same person. Same sense of humor. To be honest, from the moment we met again we were exactly the same as we were back then.
“My best friend says we have the weirdest relationship, but it just works so well,” she said.
Lyndelle describes herself as “a huge cricket fan”, even though the game cost her a husband 30 years ago.
Not the retired type
In a city that has produced Australian representatives Belinda Clark, Gary Gilmour and Bob Holland, among others, the standard of first-class cricket competition is consistently high.
Tony may have hit his half-century almost a decade ago, but he is still good enough to captain Belmont's top team and a prized scalp for opposition teams, according to Newcastle and NSW Country captain Nick Foster.
“I give him a lot of credit,” Foster said.
“Obviously your reflexes, your eyesight, all those things that you rely on to do any sport, those things naturally decline a little bit as you get older. Let alone the physical aspect of spending a whole day in the heat, have to work in the field.
“It's quite an achievement.”
Tony admits he is not the fielder he once was, but he still feels comfortable facing fast bowlers 30 or 40 years younger.
“I just don't hit the ball as hard as I used to, but I value my wicket just as much,” he said.
'And I think all the bowlers in Newcastle will tell you they're still struggling to get me out.'
Having first played men's cricket at the age of eight, when he was part of his father's team in the fourth grade, Tony is in no hurry to declare his career over.
“Let's say I retired five times in England but I kept coming back. I just couldn't give it away,” he said.
“People often say you've been retired for a long time, and that's true.
“I keep saying this year will probably be my last year, but who knows?”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-03/couple-remarries-30-years-after-divorce/104535704
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese space station crew returns after six months in orbit
- Trump says 'I don't mind' if someone were to shoot through the media
- US elections: Trump or Harris – who will win the US elections? This retired Californian professor predicts the winner he is 97.4% sure of
- Women's tennis concludes fall schedule at Bulldog Classic
- CHP leader Zgr Zel calls on government to increase minimum wage to 30,000 lira
- RK denies decline in electability, confident of being supported by Jokowi and Prabowo
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan