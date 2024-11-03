CM opens newly built Rajmata Scindia sports complex





Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that India has made significant progress in the field of sports due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Indian players have won medals in various international sports. A new sports culture has emerged thanks to the development of a world-class infrastructure in the players' nutrition, training, education and sports. He said sports build mutual trust, self-confidence and justice. Prime Minister Modi's government has made sports a part of life for a healthy India. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has made sports a part of the curriculum by implementing the new education policy. Now, sports teachers and coaches of players in the state will also get equal opportunities as teachers. Chief Minister Yadav addressed the inauguration program of the newly constructed multi-purpose indoor sports complex at a cost of Rs 11.43 crore in Ujjain, the holy city of Lord Mahakal, on the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh. He also wished the people of the state on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, Diwali and Govardhan Puja. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Ujjain has a golden history in sports like gymnastics, athletics, basketball, Malkhamb, etc. Today, the name Ujjain comes first when it comes to Malkhamb in the country. Malkhamb and Gymnastic Academy are also run in Ujjain. With these sports complexes, the young players from Malwa region will bring glory to the country and the state by making full use of their sporting skills and earning medals at the international and national levels. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said India has been consistently winning medals in hockey at the Olympics. State hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was also part of the winning team, has made the state proud. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also announced that he will soon equip the facility with an artificial turf stadium in Ujjain to promote hockey and the Dhyanchand league. He said Kshirsagar Stadium will also soon become a multi-purpose complex. Besides, a world-class cricket stadium will soon be built on the grounds of Vikram University. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav visited the sports complex and Malkhamb arena and also saw the performance of the Malkhamb game. He also enjoyed taking photos in the arena of the newly built sports complex. He played table tennis with player Anuj Mishra. The Chief Minister spoke to the players of badminton, table tennis and athletics and encouraged them. Features of the multifunctional sports complex The Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex, inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, is built on approximately 18 hectares of land. The sports complex was built at a cost of Rs 11.43 crore. The newly built sports complex also features a multi-purpose sports complex with an international running track, a state-of-the-art gymnasium with facilities for badminton, table tennis, Malkhamb Arena, shooting, football field, tennis court, players lobby, etc. for the convenience of the players. There is also seating for spectators and players. District Minister-in-charge and Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment (Independent Charge) Gautam Tetwal, Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umeshnath Ji Maharaj, MP Anil Firoziya, MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Kalavati Municipal Corporation President. Yadav, MLA Satish Malviya, Satyanarayan Jatia, public representatives, officials and a large number of sports enthusiasts were present.

