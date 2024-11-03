How to watch, listen and follow: USC Football in Washington





Football | November 1, 2024 USC Trojans (4-4, 2-4Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (4-4, 2-3Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium| Seattle, Wash.

Kick-off time:4:30 PM PT

TV:Big Ten Network

Radio:ESPN AT 710am WATCH ON TV USC Football in Washington airs nationally on Big Ten Network at 4:30 PM PT. Check your local listings for channel information. Cable subscribers can also stream the game FOXSports.com/Live and the FOX Sports app with a valid login. Jeff Levering (play-by-play announcer), Jake Butt (color commentator) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reporter) will call the game. LOOK HERE LISTEN ON RADIO Los Angeles radio coverage for USC in Washington airs on ESPN LA 710 AM beginning at 2:30 PM PT and features Pete Arbogast, Shaun Cody, Su'a Cravens, Jordan Moore, Keely Eure and Jason Schwartz (including 2-hour postgame show). Outside of Los Angeles, the game can also be heard on the following Trojan Radio Network affiliate stations: KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, California)

(Barstow, California) KGU-FM 95.1 / KGU AM 760 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

/ (Honolulu, Hawaii) KSHPAM 1400 / KSHP-FM 107.1 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

(Las Vegas, Nev.) KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, California) Additionally, all USC Football broadcasts can be streamed anywhere in the world at USCTrojans.com/Listen, the USC Trojans Game Day app, the ESPN LA app and on SiriusXM Satellite Radio (channel 211). LISTEN HERE SPANISH RADIO (NEW IN 2024) The USC Trojans Media Network is launching a Spanish radio broadcast for the 2024 football season. Tune in to the broadcast at USCTrojans.com/Listen and the USC Trojans Game Day App or the ESPN LA app, starting 30 minutes before kickoff. Harry Ruiz (play-by-play announcer) will announce the game. LISTEN HERE FOLLOW VIA LIVE STATISTICS Live stats and play-by-play for all USC Football games can be found at USCTrojans.com/FBstats. VIEW LIVE STATISTICS DOWNLOAD THE USC TROJANS GAME DAY APP Download the USC Trojans Game Day App, the official one-stop shop for all things USC Athletics! Subscribe to push notifications for score and news updates, listen to Trojan Radio Network broadcasts, participate in pre-game light shows, and manage your tickets… all from the app! GET THE APP FOLLOW THE TROJANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA To follow @uscfb And @USC_Athletics on X for real-time updates, highlights and behind-the-scenes content from the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2024/11/1/usc-trojans-football-how-to-watch-follow-listen-washington-huskies-tv-channel-big-ten-network-streaming-fox-sports-radio-espn-710.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos