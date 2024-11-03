Tennis teams joined by 105 children at Brownsville Tennis Clinic

RIO GRANDE VALLEYThe University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's and women's tennis teams welcomed 105 children to a free youth tennis clinic at the Brownsville Tennis Center.

Students from Cameron County schools joined the Vaqueros, which included nine high schools in Brownsville Faulk, Garcia, Lucio, Manzano, Oliveira, Perkins, Stell, Stillman and Vela bringing their teams.

Head coach women's tennis West Nott led the first hour of the clinic that gave the aspiring tennis stars an inside look at how the student-athletes practice at UTRGV. The Vaqueros practiced with a variety of drills, including groundstrokes, net play and live point simulation. The men's and women's tennis teams showcased their skills for all to see and provided useful insights to Nott and the men's tennis coach Nate Robinson provided useful insights along the way.

“It was great to see the fire and energy from all the high school students today,” Nott said. “I think there is a great passion for tennis in the valley and we are happy that we were able to take on that challenge. We are always grateful that people come and see what we do.”

After the demonstration hour, the schools divided into twelve courts to practice drills and compete, replicating some of the things they learned early on from the Vaqueros. Each group was accompanied by a men's and women's tennis student-athlete. All three coaches present wandered the courts to provide insight and intervene to provide drills for the campers.

Sophomore Paolo Bonaguro and freshmen Luna Buijtenhuijs led a group of young campers on center court where they participated in drills and helped them refine their basic tennis skills, including forehands, backhands and volleys.

One court away, sophomore Ivo Isqueiro and junior Yaiza Vazquez led the campers through a live doubles match and the participants ran around the field in an old-fashioned game of king of the field.

“We are very grateful to everyone who came and it is great to see all these schools encouraging children to take up sport at a young age.” Vazquez said. “We love tennis and we want to share the love we have for the sport.”

On another court, Robinson helped another group of campers refine their forehand by explaining how to properly get into position, hold the racket, set up their backswing, swing through the point of contact and finish over the shoulder.

Junior and the oldest men's tennis student-athlete, Sam Witkop could be seen leading the campers through various drills and encouraging the youngsters as they gathered on center court at the end of the clinic to compete live in singles points against members of the UTRGV men's and women's tennis teams.

“It's important to come out and host clinics because this is who we represent in the valley and we want them to enjoy tennis,” Whitehead said. “We like coming here because they are very passionate and they really enjoy being here with us.”

UTRGV tennis teams consistently host free youth clinics in Edinburg, Harlingen and Brownsville and continue to impact hundreds of young, local tennis players. Robinson was happy to see the joy not only on the faces of 105 campers, but on those of their student-athletes as well.

“It's just great to be in the Valley and see all these teams out here having so much fun and just enjoying the sport of tennis on a great day,” Robinson said. “One of the most special aspects of working at UTRGV is that we get to be the school for the region. It is great for us to support and feel the support of the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

