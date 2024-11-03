Live football scores, fixtures: Louisville at Clemson, Texas A&M at South Carolina and more





Week 10 is not meant to be a blast, but there are always setbacks lurking in these types of weekends. In the big game of the day, No. 4 Ohio State held on on a crucial fourth down on the goal line to stave off No. 3 Penn State. It's a huge win for the Buckeyes, and another loss in a big game for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Elsewhere, Texas Tech went to Ames and delivered the biggest blow of the day with a last-minute win over No. 11 Iowa State. Houston then defeated No. 17 Kansas State to further shake up the Big 12 standings. In SEC action, Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins put on a show in No. 19 Ole Miss' win over Arkansas, setting all kinds of records. Diego Pavia once again proved to be Hugh Freeze's opponent, leading Vanderbilt over Auburn to accomplish something that hadn't been done since 1955. And No. 2 Georgia held off a tough Florida team to escape with a win. These are the most important matches left on Saturday. (Scroll down to watch the action live.) Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ESPN | Line: Clemson-10.5 | Total: 62.5 Week 10 is a great chance to check out Clemson if you haven't seen much of the Tigers since their Week 1 loss to Georgia. QB Cade Klubnik is now the No. 5 favorite for the Heisman and the receiving corps is deep. Cardinals QB Tyler Shough has thrown for 2,348 yards through eight games and has 20 TDs and five interceptions. Time: 8:00 PM | TV: ACC Network | Line: SMU -7.5 | Total: 58.5 The Panthers got some good news on Wednesday when coach Pat Narduzzi said QB Eli Holstein could play against the Mustangs. SMU is dealing with its own QB injury issues. Kevin Jennings is officially listed as doubtful, but says he will be ready to compete in a huge game in the ACC standings on Saturday. Live144 updates South Carolina Interception! The Gamecocks get the ball right back after a bad decision by Marcel Reed. It briefly appeared that O'Donnell Fortune returned the interception for a touchdown, but it was determined that he had stepped out. There are less than 14 minutes left in this one.

Tennessee INT leads to TD! Nico Iamaleava's 6-yard touchdown pass to Miles Kitselman sets up a huge interception by UT's Will Brooks on a pass from Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff. Brooks took the ball all the way back to the UK 10-yard line to set up the score. Tennessee 21, Kentucky 10, late 3rd Here is the INT:

Clemson FG blocked! The Tigers' day goes from bad to worse when a short field goal attempt is blocked. It's prom in Louisville and that could be the death knell for Clemson with just over 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

End of 3Q: Louisville 26, Clemson 7 The Tigers are pushing for a score as the third quarter comes to a close, but they are quickly running out of time in this crucial ACC game.

Tennessee regains the lead! Dylan Sampson's rush from seven yards puts the Vols back in the lead. UT took advantage of a short field created by a fumble by UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Tennessee 14, Kentucky 10

South Carolina switches to FG The Gamecocks are now up by ten after an Alex Herrera field goal. The Aggies offense was not effective at all in the second half. South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 20

Tennessee is still missing a FG Max Gilbert is not having a good day. He just missed his third field goal attempt of the game, this one from 34 yards. Vols is really struggling to score in the red zone today. Kentucky10, Tennessee7

Louisville adds 2 FGs The Cardinals came out of halftime and just kept going. So far, they've scored two field goals in two possessions in the second half. The Tigers seem to be having problems, especially offensively. Louisville 23, Clemson 7

Touchdown South Carolina! Just like that, Rocket Sanders delivered a gamebreaker early in the second half. The star running back just blasted right through the Texas A&M defense for a 52-yard touchdown. South Carolina 27, Texas A&M 20

Interception of the year? Just look at this wild interception in an otherwise difficult and ugly game between Iowa and Wisconsin: This could be the frontrunner for wildest interception of the year He simply kicked the ball off his own teammate's face and then caught the interception NBC pic.twitter.com/hTTbVYDhKU FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 3, 2024

An ambulance is on the field for SMU DB AJ Davis, who went down with an apparent neck injury. Long delay getting him on a stretcher. According to the broadcast, there are early reports that Davis could move.

SMU adds to the lead The Mustangs continued their dominance over No. 18 Pitt in the first half. Kevin Jennings passes to Brashard Smith for a 3-yard TD to make it 28-3 SMU.

Scoreboard update So that's how things stand as the late games head into halftime. Several ranked teams are on alert. Scoreboard update

Kentucky kicks FG for the lead Alex Raynor's kick gives the Wildcats the lead with 30 seconds left in the first half. Kentucky10, Tennessee7

Halftime: Texas A&M 20, South Carolina 20 The Gamecocks get one back with a 44-yard field goal by Alex Herrera just before halftime, so we go into halftime tied at 20.

Halftime: Louisville 17, Clemson 7 The Cardinals are up by ten points and will be the first to get the ball back after the break.

Texas A&M Touchdown! The Aggies took the lead on a short pass from Marcel Reed to Jabre Barber. The Gamecocks came out of the gate hot, but since then it's almost all Aggies. Texas A&M 20, South Carolina 17

Tennessee ties it The Vols finally get on the board with a 1-yard touchdown rush from Peyton Lewis. It was an exciting drive of 14 plays and 65 meters. Tennessee 7, Kentucky 7

Touchdown Louisville! The Cardinals increased their lead to 10 just before halftime after a short TD from Keyjuan Brown. The Tigers have less than a minute to work with in the first half. Louisville 17, Clemson 7

Clemson FG blocked! The Tigers tried to equalize before halftime, but instead their long attempt was blocked. The Cardinals return the blocked kick past midfield and are in great shape to score again. Less than 2 minutes remain until the break.

