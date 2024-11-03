Sports
Live football scores, fixtures: Louisville at Clemson, Texas A&M at South Carolina and more
Week 10 is not meant to be a blast, but there are always setbacks lurking in these types of weekends.
In the big game of the day, No. 4 Ohio State held on on a crucial fourth down on the goal line to stave off No. 3 Penn State. It's a huge win for the Buckeyes, and another loss in a big game for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.
Elsewhere, Texas Tech went to Ames and delivered the biggest blow of the day with a last-minute win over No. 11 Iowa State. Houston then defeated No. 17 Kansas State to further shake up the Big 12 standings.
In SEC action, Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins put on a show in No. 19 Ole Miss' win over Arkansas, setting all kinds of records. Diego Pavia once again proved to be Hugh Freeze's opponent, leading Vanderbilt over Auburn to accomplish something that hadn't been done since 1955. And No. 2 Georgia held off a tough Florida team to escape with a win.
These are the most important matches left on Saturday. (Scroll down to watch the action live.)
Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ESPN | Line: Clemson-10.5 | Total: 62.5
Week 10 is a great chance to check out Clemson if you haven't seen much of the Tigers since their Week 1 loss to Georgia. QB Cade Klubnik is now the No. 5 favorite for the Heisman and the receiving corps is deep. Cardinals QB Tyler Shough has thrown for 2,348 yards through eight games and has 20 TDs and five interceptions.
Time: 8:00 PM | TV: ACC Network | Line: SMU -7.5 | Total: 58.5
The Panthers got some good news on Wednesday when coach Pat Narduzzi said QB Eli Holstein could play against the Mustangs. SMU is dealing with its own QB injury issues. Kevin Jennings is officially listed as doubtful, but says he will be ready to compete in a huge game in the ACC standings on Saturday.
