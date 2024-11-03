TENNIS FOR HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS: Thanks for the memories





MINNEAPOLIS Qualifying for a state event is a valuable moment in any activity. That's how Pipestone Area Schools viewed the doubles team of senior Alicia Haack and junior Vivian Brockberg as they played two matches during the Minnesota State High School League Class A state tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center on Thursday, Oct. 24. It was definitely good to see them have this experience, said PAS head coach James Skyberg. Reaching state is a very big achievement, and they both put in the workload to get there. Skyberg said it was also a chance for other players, including junior Kate Hanson, to see the machinations of a state tournament. It was such an honor to play at that level, Brockberg said in an email to the Pipestone County Star. It was also so much fun to play with Alicia one last time. The state tournament was great, and all the girls there are really good. After second-seeded Wadena-Deer Creeks Anna Fiemeyer and Kaylee Endres defeated Haack and Brockberg in a first-round consolation match 6-1, 6-1, Haack and Brockberg shared a final hug as teammates. Brockberg also commented on the state tournament atmosphere. It was different having the fans on the field next to us, and the amount of noise and energy the crowd brought, she said. Meanwhile, Fiemeyer and Endres earned the consolation crown Friday morning by defeating the fourth-seeded team of Kaylie Clauson and Addie Fee of Crookston. Pine City's Vivian Lahti and Kate Unverzagt had upset Fiemeyer and Endres 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. The Maple Rivers team of Ally Mersman and Madison Ward defeated Haack/Brockberg 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round to relegate the Arrows to the consolation bracket. The PAS drought therefore continues. The last time the school won a single state competition was in 2002 (Cassandra VanVliet and Kelly Cunningham). Top results Macy Sohre and Kelsey Jaeger, another Maple River tandem, defeated Mersman and Ward 6-4, 6-4 for the Class A doubles title. Therese Bauer and Rylee Thieren of Lake City defeated Minnewaskas Megan Thorfinnson and Alia Randt for third place. In the Class A singles draw, No. 1 seed Chloe Alley of Minnehaha Academy defeated second-seeded Fatemah Vang of The Blake School 6-0, 6-3. Isla Dille of Litchfield finished third over Catholic Casey Cronin of Holy Family (3-6, 6-4, 9-7 in the tie-breaker). Brooke Boland of Pine City was the consolation champion. Top-seeded Claire Loftus of Rochester Mayo was the Class AA singles champion, defeating Ava Nelson of Elk River 5-7, 7-5, 2-0 (retired). Mounds View's No. 4 seed team of Rory Wahlstrand and Reese Wahlstrand upset top-seeded Malea Diehn and Keely Ryder of Rochester Mayo 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. In last week's team tournament, The Blake School defeated Litchfield 6-1 for the Class A title, while Pine City defeated Crookston 4-3 for third place. St. James Area defeated Section 3 champion Montevideo 7-0 for the consolation title. Montevideo previously topped Providence Academy 4-3 in a rare win for this section. Rochester Mayo claimed the Class AA team title, defeating Edina 5-2. Maple Grove defeated Mounds View, also 5-2, for third place. Elk River was the consolation champion, defeating East Ridge 5-1. PAS closed the year with an awards ceremony at Pizza Ranch on Wednesday, October 30. For a story on this event, look for the November 4 edition of the Star.

