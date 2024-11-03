Paris Masters semi-final halted due to medical emergency, referee intervenes | Tennis | Sport





The second semi-final of the Paris Masters was stopped due to a medical emergency in the audience. In the fourth match of the match between Karen Khachanov and home hope Ugo Humbert, the referee was forced to stop play and announced that an “incident” had occurred, calling doctors. Medics quickly arrived in the stands, while the supervisor headed to the field until play resumed.

There was a worrying stoppage early in Khachanov's match against Humbert. Both men faced off for a place in Sunday's final, but had to wait when a fan turned out to be ill. Former champion Khachanov was serving at 1-2 40-40 when veteran referee Richard Haigh noticed something was wrong. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have a medical incident, we need the doctor,” he announced into the microphone before calling out someone on his walkie-talkie. Haigh rose from his seat and walked over as other members of the crowd gathered around him. “We just had a medical incident in the stands,” said commentator Mikey Perera. “So of course there will be a bit of a delay in the game until this is resolved. We really hope it's nothing serious. The doctors will be there soon, I'm sure.”

“The players know the trick. They'll just have to wait as long as necessary and wait patiently.” Khachanov paced around the baseline while Humbert briefly walked to his bench. Haigh could be heard asking if security or doctors were going to the stands. He approached Humbert with an update, telling the Frenchman: “I mean, she doesn't look that good, so it might take a few minutes, so I don't know if you want to wait.” ATP supervisor Gerry Armstrong also went to court. “I think she's conscious right now. Ugo is doing well. If you want to let Karen know, I'll make an announcement,” the referee told him.

Haigh returned to his seat and picked up the microphone. “Ladies and gentlemen, as you can see, we have a medical situation. There will be a short break. Once we resolve this, the game will continue,” he said. Ultimately, three medics could be seen tending to the ventilator before play resumed. Khachanov initially seemed distracted by the delay and faced a break point. But he held firm and broke in the next game to lead 3-2. However, he was unable to maintain his lead and some careless errors allowed Humbert to immediately get back on serve.

