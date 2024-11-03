Men's tennis records five wins at the Pacific Invitation on Saturday





SANTA CLARA, California. The Santa Clara men's tennis team posted another five victories at the Pacific Invitational on Saturday Luca Lemaitre winning both his doubles and singles matches. The Broncos faced Saint Mary's in doubles and Pacific in singles. The Pacific Invitational is a hidden dual-play format with singles against one team and doubles against another team each day. Teams line up and play similar to a double team match, like in the spring, but there is no team scoring, only individual wins and losses. HOW IT HAPPENED: With five wins on Saturday, one in doubles and four in singles, the Broncos have a total of 12 victories through the first two days of the Pacific Invitational.

Lemaitre and Tiago Boschmans led the charge with two wins each. Lemaitre went along with Valentin Faure to defeat Pierre Lieutaud and Ellison Greco 6-4 for the lone Bronco doubles win. In singles, the Broncosophomore defeated Terence Das 6-3, 6-3. Both of Boschmans' victories came in singles as he defeated Christof S. Coffey 6-2, 6-2 and played an additional singles match against Francisco Duran of Saint Mary's and defeated him 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Watanabe Eriksson and Faure pushed their singles matches to three sets before ultimately falling. NEXT: The Broncos play doubles at Pacific on Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by singles against Sacramento State on the final day of competition.

1-1-3-2024 in Stockton, California (Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center) Singles competition

Friday November 1 Free Ivan Sodan (Washington) def. Alexander W. Eriksson (Santa Clara) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

Fri Valentin Faure (Santa Clara) def. Brett Pearson (Washington) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Fri Luca Blauwt (Santa Clara) def. Nikola Plavsic (Washington) 6-1, 6-2

Fri Luca Lemaitre (Santa Clara) def. Ellison Greco (Saint Mary's) 6-4, 6-4

Fri Payton Jim op (Santa Clara) def. Aidan Watt (Saint Mary's) 6-4, 6-3 Saturday November 2 Sat Ran Amar (Pacific) def. Alexander W. Eriksson (Santa Clara) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

Sat Justas Trainauskas (Pacific) def. Valentin Faure (Santa Clara) 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-3

Sat Vraj Patel (Pacific) def. Luca Blauwt (Santa Clara) 6-4, 7-5

Fed up Tiago Boschmans (Santa Clara) def. Christof S. Coffey (Pacific) 6-2, 6-2

Fed up Luca Lemaitre (Santa Clara) def. Terence Das (Pacific) 6-3, 6-3

Fed up Payton Jim op (Santa Clara) def. Niv Zuckerman (Pacific) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Fed up Tiago Boschmans (Santa Clara) def. Francisco Duran (Saint Mary's) 6-4, 6-1 Doubles competition

Friday November 1 Free Alexander W. Eriksson/ Luca Blauwt (Santa Clara) def. Hayden Rand/Henry Lamchinniah (Sacramento State) 6-4

Fri Luca Lemaitre / Valentin Faure (Santa Clara) def. Nick Bowles/Miles Whitehead (Sacramento State) 6-4

Fri Tiago Boschmans / Payton Jim op (Santa Clara) def. Martin Duris/Liam Carpenter (SAC/SMC) 7-6 (7-1) Saturday November 2 Saint Mary's def. Alexander W. Eriksson/ Luca Blauwt (Santa Clara) 6-1

Fed up Luca Lemaitre / Valentin Faure (Santa Clara) def. Pierre Lieutaud/Ellison Greco (Saint Mary's) 6-4

Sat Carlos Ramos Membriv/Francisco Duran (Saint Mary's) def. Tiago Boschmans / Payton Jim op (Santa Clara) 6-4

