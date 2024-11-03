Denver Men's Tennis adds eight wins at the Colorado Cup on Saturday





DENVER The University of Denver men's tennis team played a full day of matches on the second day of the Colorado Cup at Denver Tennis Park on Saturday, with a total of eight matches. DU again played in both the morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday, starting with games against Penn and Wichita State in the morning. Freshman Samuel Rovai won both his matches, starting with a doubles victory with junior Ryoma Mishiro . Freshmen Mark Nejelov and graduate student Connor Robb-Wilcox gave Denver a second doubles win in the morning when he was a senior Rikuto Yamaguchi eased by a straight-sets singles victory. Mishiro and freshmen Theo jackets both dropped tight three-set battles in the morning but rebounded with wins over Air Force in the afternoon. Neyelov also recovered from a defeat in the morning to win his afternoon singles match in straight sets. Against AFA in the afternoon, Denver splits the doubles results, with Mishiro/Rovai winning their second match of the day, while Neyelov and senior Relja sketch worked together for the first time, but dropped their match. Gonzaga also took the court on Saturday, playing Air Force in the afternoon. Play ends Sunday at the Colorado Cup with Denver vs. Wichita State and Gonzaga vs. Penn and Air Force at 9:00 AM MT before DU and AFA meet at 2:00 PM MT for the final games of the weekend. All matches will be held at the Denver Tennis Park and admission is free. SATURDAY MORNING RESULTS

DOUBLE Goodman/Bharadwaj (Penn) def. Jackets/Yamaguchi (DU): 6-4

Neyelov/Robb-Wilcox (DU) for sure. Chung/Sai (pen): 7-5

Mishiro/Rovai (NOT) do. Luethi/Worthington (WSU): 6-4 SINGLES

Rikuto Yamaguchi (DU) for sure. Baylor Sai (Penn): 6-1 6-3

Samuel Rovai (DU) for sure. Justin Chung (Penn): 6-5 7-5

Tal Goodman (Penn) def. Ryoma Mishiro (DU): 4-6 6-3 6-3

Parashar Bharadwaj (Penn) def. Mark Nejelov (DU): 7-6(6) 6-2

Ilias Worthington (WSU) def. Connor Robb-Wilcox (DU): 7-5 7-6(5)

Luke Bracks (WSU) def. Theo jackets (DU): 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4

Luca Mindrut (WSU) def. Relja sketch (DU): 7-6(6) 6-2 SATURDAY AFTERNOON RESULTS

DOUBLE Bruin/Kersten (AFA) def. Branchetti/Fairclough (GONZ): 6-3

Deaton/Moore (AFA) did. Ampaw/Krauel (GONZ): 7-6(4)

Fritzinger/Tingleaf (AFA) def. Dunlop/Rashed (GONZ): 6-3

Mishiro/Rovai (NOT) do. Staton/Wolf (AFA): 6-4

Garner/Leaird (AFA) def. Sketch/Neyelov (DU): 6-4 SINGLES Arjun Kersten (AFA) def. Giovanni Branchetti (GONZ): 7-5 7-6(6)

Jay Fairclough (GONZ) def. Phillip Deaton (AFA): 2-6 6-0 6-1

Kai-Luca Ampow (GONZ) def. AJ Moore (AFA): 5-7 6-0 6-2

Alec Fritzinger (AFA) did. Tom Dunlop (GONZ): 6-4 6-2

Oscar Rashed (GONZ) def. Jack Brown (AFA): 3-6 6-4 6-4

Gus Krauel (GONZ) def. Langdon Tingleaf (AFA): 6-3 3-6 6-4

Ryoma Mishiro (UK) for sure. Matthew Staton (AFA): 2-6 6-2 6-3

Mark Nejelov (NOT) do. Luke Wolf (AFA): 6-3 7-6(4)

Theo jackets (DU) for sure. Tyler Leaird (AFA): 6-1 6-2 Denver's home for college sports Visit DenverPioneers.com for complete coverage of all DU's 18 NCAA Division I sports

