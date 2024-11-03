Girls Tennis records a 6-1 victory against Los Gatos – El Estoque





Varsity girls tennis defeated Los Gatos High School 6-1 on Tuesday, October 29. Since the match was the last home game of the season, the tennis team celebrated the seniors by decorating the courts with purple and gold streamers and balloons, and gifting them personalized baskets and posters. Senior and doubles player Varsha Iyengar said the team was more energetic than usual because it was Senior Night, which increased confidence among the players. She attributes her victory to the volleys she made during the match and her coordination with her doubles partner. However, she believes more work is needed to keep their plays consistent. We won a lot of the previous games, but I think sometimes we feel a little too comfortable and we don't put in as much effort, Iyengar said. But I think we have to continue that effort throughout the game. Sophomore and doubles player Eva Tang said her individual play wasn't the best, mainly because her hitting was inconsistent. However, when she observes her teammates' games, she believes that the team as a whole has done well. Tang won with a tiebreak score of 10-7 and emphasized that she and her partner came into the game with a positive attitude and continued to improve each other no matter what the scores looked like. My partner and I are strong, but we kept knowing that our opponents were also strong, Tang said. We told ourselves that even if we won the first set, we wouldn't let go, and we kept that mentality. From then on we moved on and stayed locked down.” Looking back on her season with the team, Tang was grateful for the support she received from her teammates, especially the seniors. She says the small interactions between her and the team allowed her to play her best and improve. They are all very fun to talk to, so I have had many memorable moments with them, Tang said. It's really a lot of little things, like the way I had conversations with them. It's just the overall friendship and relationship between the seniors, me and the team. The team is a community and it really feels that way. Iyengar shares a similar sentiment as Tang, but adds that she had mixed feelings because it was her last home game at MVHS. Because she played tennis all four years of high school, Iyengar said the game was a bittersweet experience. “I was excited to play because it was our last home game, but it was sad because it means the season is almost over,” Iyengar said. Overall, I am more happy than sad because we won the match and because of my experiences in the team.

Senior and team captain Niranjana Sankar looks at her Senior Night poster.

