Is Colorado playing today? Buffaloes' Week 10 college football schedule





Even for a program in a part of the country that gets 300 days of sunshine a year, the past few weeks have been particularly sunny for the Colorado football program. In their second season under coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 college football season. After a disastrous 1-11 season in 2022 and after limping to a 4-8 record in Sanders' school debut in 2023, Colorado is 6-2 and in the AP Top 25 after losing to Cincinnati 34-23 last Saturday at Folsom Field. in Boulder. The win was the Buffs' fifth in the last six games, following a 28-10 loss to rival Nebraska in Week 2, but more importantly, it made them eligible for a full season for the first time since 2016 for bowling. REQUIRED READING:Deion Sanders after Colorado Football's win over Cincinnati: 'Don't rank us' While there are still some glaring holes, especially along the offensive line, Colorado has been one of the most entertaining teams in college football in 2024 and, unlike last season, that's not just because of the prominence of its head coach. Travis Hunter is the best all-around player in the sport, excelling on both offense and defense for the Buffs. Shedeur Sanders has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, rushing for 2,591 yards and 21 touchdowns. The team's defense has also improved significantly, with its scoring average dropping from 34.8 points allowed per game last season to 22 in eight games this season. Now that it has secured a spot in a bowl game, what's next for the Buffs? Here's what you need to know about Colorado and its schedule for Week 10 of the 2024 college football season: Watch select Colorado football games live with Fubo (Free Trial) Is Colorado playing today? After the win against Cincinnati, Colorado will be inactive for Week 10 of the season. It's the Buffs' second and final bye week this season. Colorado returns to action with a Nov. 9 game at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are the only team left on the Buffs' regular season schedule that currently has a winning record, and even then they are on a two-game losing streak after a 5-1 start to the season. At 4-1 in conference play, Colorado is tied with Kansas State for third place in the Big 12 standings, although the Wildcats have a tiebreaker thanks to their 31-28 win over the Buffaloes on Oct. 12 in Boulder. Should Colorado win, which is at least a possibility given the quality of the rest of its schedule, it could potentially clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The winner of that game will automatically receive a berth in the College Football Playoff. REQUIRED READING:College football rankings: 12 major teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9 Colorado football schedule 2024 Here's a look at Colorado's full 2024 football schedule, including available start time and TV channel information: Always mountain. Thursday August 29: vs. North Dakota State (W, 31-26)

vs. North Dakota State (W, 31-26) Saturday September 7: at Nebraska (L, 28-10)

at Nebraska (L, 28-10) Saturday September 14: at Colorado State (W, 28-9)

at Colorado State (W, 28-9) Saturday September 21: vs. Baylor* (W, 38-31, OT)

vs. Baylor* (W, 38-31, OT) Saturday September 28: at UCF* (W, 48-21)

at UCF* (W, 48-21) Saturday October 5: BYE

BYE Saturday October 12: vs. No. 20 Kansas State* (L, 31-28)

vs. No. 20 Kansas State* (L, 31-28) Saturday October 19: at Arizona* (W, 34-7)

at Arizona* (W, 34-7) Saturday October 26: vs. Cincinnati* (W, 34-23)

vs. Cincinnati* (W, 34-23) Saturday November 2: BYE

BYE Saturday November 9: at Texas Tech*

at Texas Tech* Saturday November 16: vs. Utah*

vs. Utah* Saturday November 23: in Kansas*

in Kansas* Friday November 29:vs. the state of Oklahoma* *Denotes Big 12 play Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

