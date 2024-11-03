



PRINCETON, NJ Members of Princeton University's No. 36 men's tennis team earned a pair of singles victories on the second day of the Farnsworth Invitational Saturday at the Racquet Center on the Meadows Campus. Members of Princeton University's No. 36 men's tennis team earned a pair of singles victories on the second day of the Farnsworth Invitational Saturday at the Racquet Center on the Meadows Campus. No. 11 Paul Inhauspe defeated No. 92 Dzianis Zharyn of Washington, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, and No. 84 Fnu Nidunjianzan overcame No. 112 Luke Casper of No. 16 Texas A&M, 6-4, 7-5. Other singles winners for the Tigers were included Ellis Short that of A&M's Tiago Pires beat 6-2, 6-3 and Evan Wen who picked up a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Ritesh Patil of the Aggies. Double saw Matthew Bosancic And Milan Markovits victory over Nedim Suko and Rohan Belday of Washington, 8-6. Sat., Nov. 2

Double Luke Casper/Togan Tokac (A&M) def. No. 4 Filippos Atreinidis / Paul Inhauspe (FOR) 8-2

Dzianis Zharyn/Soham Purohit (UW) def. Ellis Short / Fnu Nidunjianzan (FOR) 8-3

Giulo Perego/Ritesh Patil (A&M) def. Evan Wen / Alan Kam (FOR) 8-6

Tiago Pires/Matthis Ross (A&M) def. Landon Ardila / Micah Nigun (PRIN) 8-5

Milan Markovits / Matthew Bosancic (PRIN) final Nedim Suko/Rohan Belday (UW) 8-6

Grant Lothringer/Ethan Silva (A&M) def. Aleksandar Mitric / Aidan Mahoney (FOR) 8-6

Patrick Schoen/Logan Zapp (UNC) def. Santiago Navarro/Petro Kuzmenok (RICE) 8-6

Vladislav Melnic/Chris Xu (UNC) def. Arthus de la Bassetiere/Yair Sarouk (RICE) 83

Joshua Mandelbaum/Eduardo Morais (RICE) def. Diego Jarry/Nick Mangiapane (UNC) 8-7 (7)

Anthony Wright/Constantinos Djakouris (UNC) def. Gabriel Porras/Emir Sendogan (RICE) 83 Singles No. 84 Fnu Nidunjianzan (PRIN) final No. 112 Luke Casper (A&M) 6-4, 7-5

No. 11 Paul Inhauspe (PRIN) final Yes. 92 Dzianis Zharyn (UW) 2-6, 7-6, 6-3

No. 116 Togan Tokac (A&M) def. Landon Ardila (BY) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

No. 93 Giulo Perego (A&M) def. Soham Purohit (UW) 6-7, 7-6, 6-4

Ellis Short (PRIN) final Tiago Pires (A&M) 6-2, 6-3

Evan Wen (PRIN) final Ritesh Patil (A&M 7-6, 6-3

Matthis Ross (A&M) def. Aleksandar Mitric (BY) 6-3, 6-4

Nedim Suko (UW) did. Milan Markovits (BY) 6-3, 6-4

Grant Lothringer (A&M) def. Rohan Belday (UW) 7-6, 6-3

Ethan Silva (A&M) def. Aidan Mahoney (FOR) final 6-0, 6-2

Rohan Belday (UW) def. Alan Kam (BY) 6-4, 6-3

Vladislav Melnyk (UNC) def. Arthus de la Bassetiere (RICE) 6-2, 6-4

Constantinos Djakouris (UNC) def. Emir Sendogan (RICE) 6-3, 6-3

Petro Kuzmenok (RICE) def. Chris Xu (UNC) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Anthony Wright (UNC) def. Eduardo Morais (RICE) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Yair Sarouk (RICE) def. Nick Mangiapane (UNC) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Santiago Navarro (RICE) def. Diego Jarry (UNC) 6-3, 6-7, 6-2

Dennis Perumov (UNC) def. Joshua Mandelbaum (RICE) 6-0, 5-7, 7-6

Gabriel Porras (RICE) def. Segiy Rafiee (UNC) 6-2, 6-2 November 1

Double Logan Zapp/Patrick Schoen(UNC) def. No. 4 Paul Inhauspe / Filippos Atreinidis 8-7 (4)

Fnu Nidunjianzan / Ellis Short (FOR) final Vladislav Melnic/Diego Jarry 8-6

Chris Xu/Nick Mangiapane (UNC) def. Alan Kam / Evan Wen 8-7 (2)

Landon Ardila / Meeka softly (PRIN) final Anthony Wright/Constantinos Djakouris (UNC) 8-2

Milan Markovits / Matthew Bosancic (PRIN) final Dennis Perumov/Sergiy Rafiee (UNC) 8-5 Singles No. 11 Paul Inhauspe (FOR) final Logan Zapp (UNC) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3

No. 84 Fnu Nidunjianzan (FOR) final Vladislav Melnic (UNC) 6-3, 6-4

Landon Ardila (FOR) final Chris Xu (UNC) 7-6, 6-4

Constantinos Djakouris (UNC) def. Ellis Short (BY) 6-3, 6-1

Anthony Wright (UNC) def. Meeka softly (BY) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Alan Kam (PRIN) final Diego Jarry (UNC) 7-6, 4-6, 7-6

Evan Wen (PRIN) final Nick Mangiapane (UNC) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Milan Markovits (PRIN) final Dennis Perumov (UNC) 6-4, 7-6

Aleksandar Mitric (PRIN) final Sergiy Rafiee (UNC) 6-0, 6-0

