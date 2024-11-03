Sports
One of my better knocks in Test cricket: Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill believes revisiting all the technical work he did before the five-Test series against England earlier this year helped him navigate an impressive 90-run knock off a rank turner that put India in an advantageous position brought against New Zealand in the third and final Test in Mumbai on Saturday.
Gill and Rishabh Pant's attacking 60 runs gave India a 28-run lead before New Zealand ended the second day at 171 for 9 in their second innings with a lead of 143.
“Yes, it's definitely one of my better shots I've played in Test cricket. Leading up to this Test it was all about working on the areas I worked on before the England series we played in,” Gill said at the post-match press conference.
“In that series (England) I was batting at my best against spinners and to be able to get back to that mentality and what my positions were when playing spinners, that's what I was trying to replicate in practice before this match . ”
“The conversation with the coach was about more iterations of what I think is the best idea for me to be able to play spinners,” he added.
Gill said having a clear mindset while batting in a pressure situation on a turning track at the start of day two worked well for him.
“I was honestly trying to have fun. I love hitting, if I try to look at it as just going out there and getting another chance to hit for the maximum amount I can, that's what I thought about,” he said.
“I tried not to put too much pressure on myself (by) thinking I had to score so many points. I tried to have fun halfway and enjoy that moment even though it was hard.
“Because you don't play that many Test matches. I just feel like if I am out there batting, I would put too much pressure on myself, then I lose the enjoyment of the art of batting,” he said.
Gill said putting pressure on the New Zealand bowlers was an approach that worked well while working with Pant.
“If you put pressure on the bowlers it is difficult for them to bowl consistently in that area and we have talked about that,” he said.
IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's partnership gave India a 28-run lead in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand. Photo: BCCI
“The way Rishabh came in and started hitting those limits, in that particular session they weren't very consistent with their line and length, so that's how we were able to make money.”
Gill said he emphasizes knowing when to use the sweep and reverse sweep shots.
“You play these shots to dislodge the fielders — the fielders who are in the catching position,” he said.
“Yesterday I played sweeps and the fielders where I wanted the gaps. For me it's all about having those shots, but playing them when I know (they need to be played) is imperative.”
India suffered “a bit of panic” at the end of the opening day, but “one good partnership” of 70-80 runs on the third morning should see the hosts through, Gill said.
“Yes, there was definitely a bit of panic yesterday,” Gill told the media after suffering a blow on day two after his 90-run knock had helped India take the lead.
“But this is what Test cricket is all about. There are times when you think everything is in disarray and then there are times like (when) we came this morning and had a great first hour, hour and a half,” added Gill, who shared a 96-run stand with Panting for the fourth wicket.
With India looking to beat New Zealand and chase a sub-150 target, Gill said the team needs one partnership to cross the line.
“It's all about one good collaboration. “If you are chasing a total around 150-160, and you have one good partnership of 70-80 runs, then the match is over,” he said.
“That's what the conversation among the hitters will be about, to have one good partnership. For the fielding team, once there is a 70-80 partnership while chasing 150, the opposition's body language also decreases,” he said.
