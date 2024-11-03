College football scores, results: No. 10 Texas A&M blown away by South Carolina, No. 11 Clemson falls to Louisville





Week 10 didn't look like a full schedule on paper, but setbacks were lurking all along. No. 10 Texas A&M was throttled in a 44-20 loss to unranked South Carolina, throwing the top of the SEC standings into chaos. And the two teams ranked No. 11 in the AP poll both fell Saturday, with No. 11 Clemson being blown out by Louisville 33-21, while No. 11 Iowa State suffered a stunning 23-22 loss at home to Texas. Technology. Iowa State was one of three previously undefeated teams to lose that day, joining Penn State and Pitt. In the big game of the day, No. 4 Ohio State held on on a crucial fourth down on the goal line to stave off No. 3 Penn State. It's a huge win for the Buckeyes, and another loss in a big game for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. No. No. 18 Pitt was utterly outclassed in a 48-25 loss to No. 20 SMU, improving to 5-0 in ACC play. Elsewhere, Houston defeated No. 17 Kansas State to further shake up the Big 12 standings. In SEC action, Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins put on a show in No. 19 Ole Miss' win over Arkansas, setting all kinds of records. Diego Pavia once again proved to be Hugh Freeze's opponent, leading Vanderbilt over Auburn to accomplish something that hadn't been done since 1955. And No. 2 Georgia held off a tough Florida team to escape with a win. This is how it all went on Saturday: Live156 updates Final: SMU 48, Pitt 25 SMU impressively strangles previously undefeated Pitt. The Mustangs are 8-1 and 5-0 in ACC play, tied with Miami for first place at the top of the conference.

Final: Tennessee 28, Kentucky 18 It was shaky at times, as the Vols trailed at halftime. But UT gets the win it needs to improve to 7-1 and 4-1 in SEC play.

Final: Louisville 33, Clemson 21 The Tigers suffer another big loss this time in a crucial ACC game against Louisville.

Final: South Carolina 44, Texas A&M 20 The Gamecocks won this one by pulling away, scoring 24 straight points after being tied with the Aggies at halftime.

Touchdown South Carolina The Gamecocks score another touchdown for good measure, another one from Rocket Sanders. It's over in Columbia. South Carolina 44, Texas A&M 20

TD Tennessee Dylan Sampson pushes the pile into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run. And the lead is again 10 for UT with 4:55 to play. Tennessee 28, Kentucky 18 The score also helped Sampson break the UT record for rushing TD in a single season (19).

Touchdown South Carolina! The Gamecocks are going to win another big one! LaNorris Sellers hits Joshua Simon for a short pass and he runs 57 yards for a touchdown. South Carolina 37, Texas A&M 20

Touchdown Clemson It's too little too late for the Tigers as Phil Mafah runs the ball in for a touchdown. Louisville 33, Clemson 21

South Carolina forces a punt Facing a fourth-and-21 with just over 5 minutes left, Texas A&M has to kick it back to South Carolina.

Touchdown Louisville! That's a ball game, folks! Isaac Brown just ripped right through the Clemson defense for a quick 45-yard touchdown run and that's almost enough for this one. Louisville 33, Clemson 14 Isaac Brown with the dagger for Louisville. The true freshman RB has a career-high 149 rushing yards on the road and the Cards are rolling with a 33-14 lead. One of the best young backs in CFB. pic.twitter.com/100tH2zBiL Max Olson (@max_olson) November 3, 2024

Louisville gets an offside After curiously going for an extra point instead of a two-point conversion, Clemson kicks an offside and Louisville recovers it. So the Tigers are still down by twelve minutes, with less than six minutes to play.

Touchdown Kentucky! Just when you thought Tennessee was about to put this one away, UK comes right back with a TD drive led by new QB Gavin Wimsatt. The drive was capped by Ja'Mori Maclin's incredible 32-yard one-handed catch in the end zone. It's a 3-point game in Knoxville after Great Britain converts on the 2-point try. Tennessee 21, Kentucky 18

Touchdown Clemson The Tigers get one back after a short run from Phil Mafah, but they are running out of time. We are now under 6 minutes. Louisville 26, Clemson 14

South Carolina Interception! The Gamecocks get the ball right back after a bad decision by Marcel Reed. It briefly appeared that O'Donnell Fortune returned the interception for a touchdown, but it was determined that he had stepped out. There are less than 14 minutes left in this one.

Tennessee INT leads to TD! Nico Iamaleava's 6-yard touchdown pass to Miles Kitselman sets up a huge interception by UT's Will Brooks on a pass from Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff. Brooks took the ball all the way back to the UK 10-yard line to set up the score. Tennessee 21, Kentucky 10, late 3rd Here is the INT:

Clemson FG blocked! The Tigers' day goes from bad to worse when a short field goal attempt is blocked. It's prom in Louisville and that could be the death knell for Clemson with just over 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

End of 3Q: Louisville 26, Clemson 7 The Tigers are pushing for a score as the third quarter comes to a close, but they are quickly running out of time in this crucial ACC game.

Tennessee regains the lead! Dylan Sampson's rush from seven yards puts the Vols back in the lead. UT took advantage of a short field created by a fumble by UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Tennessee 14, Kentucky 10

South Carolina switches to FG The Gamecocks are now up by ten after an Alex Herrera field goal. The Aggies offense was not effective at all in the second half. South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 20

Tennessee is still missing a FG Max Gilbert is not having a good day. He just missed his third field goal attempt of the game, this one from 34 yards. Vols is really struggling to score in the red zone today. Kentucky10, Tennessee7

