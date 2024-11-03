Sports
How Dylan Guenther reacted to the reduced playing time for Utah Hockey Club
It looked like Dylan Guenther was missing.
The Utah Hockey Club forward logged just 2:13 of ice time in the first period of Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Delta Center. The team skated eleven forwards and seven defensemen, one fewer forward and one more defenseman than usual, so Guenther's absence shortened the bench even further.
It was intentional.
Head coach Andr Tourigny sent a message to his 21-year-old star winger.
There were reasons, Tourigny said. It's between him and me. I like the way he responded.
Guenther signed an eight-year, $57.14 million contract extension in September and is one of Utah's top six prospects, but that doesn't mean he's not still learning the ropes of being an NHL pro.
Prior to this season, Guenther played just 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24 after spending the first half of the year with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. He's been given real responsibility since he emphatically made the opening night roster out of Utah training camp.
However, his strong start, including 10 points (six goals, four assists) this season, has not come without growing pains.
In the first 30 minutes of Wednesday's match, Guenther realized he was forcing play, not pushing hard enough on the cross and taking an undisciplined penalty in the first period.
It's a long game, so I think you have to be able to recover and still manage to help the team when you're not feeling so good or you're not feeling the puck so well, Guenther said.
Guenther did indeed bounce back to finish the night with two assists, both coming at 13:35 of total ice time on the power play. The attacker no longer grumbled on the ice after his first period on the bench. Instead, he was able to find his game within the game.
I also liked the way he played in the second half of the match, Tourigny said. I like everything [Guenther]. But just like your kids, just like my kids, sometimes they need a little reminder of certain things.
Guenther's first assist of the night came on Mikhail Sergachev's goal at 16:32 of the second period, when Utah was skating 5-on-3. He also assisted on Clayton Keller's power-play goal in the third period after his first shot on net bounced to the captain for a one-time goal that made it 5-1.
Guenther was a main attraction on Utah's first power-play unit with Sergachev, Keller, Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz. His explosion from the left circle has teams on high alert when defending the hockey club's man advantage, and Guenther's vision on the ice has helped his teammates produce.
He was also recently promoted to the first line, where he skates on the right wing alongside Logan Cooley and Keller. Guenther's open communication with Tourigny has given him the confidence to take on the top role.
You're there for a reason, Guenther said. I think you just use the skills and toolset that you have. That is why the coach put you there and that is good for the line.
But offense isn't the only part of Guenther's game. He is more than that. That's exactly why Tourigny wants to push him to his highest potential.
He is the best defensive player on the team. He controls the puck, he has a great stick, he has great reads, he closes on the puck quickly, Tourigny said. He is committed. That's what he does when he's at his best.
The goal for Guenther, along with the rest of the team, is to find consistency from shift to shift, period to period and night to night. That's the challenge with a young group. It's something Tourigny emphasized after Wednesday's rebound win: none of it matters if you can't replicate the performance the next game.
Tourigny needs the best out of each of his players to find consistency in Utah's winning ways. Sometimes that means tough love for the team's stars.
That kind of thing keeps you on your toes. I think it's important for me to not take it for granted and make sure I earn my ice time, and every day afterward,” Guenther said.
It's important. I think if we want to be the best team we can be, everyone has to play their game and look at themselves in the mirror and say, what can I do to help the team? I think that's a good example of that.
Utah now opens a four-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. It's a timely test to see if the lessons learned both individually and teamwide from Wednesday's win and the week's previous losses can be transferred to new opponents.
Guenther will certainly come out with some fire as well.
“We played against some pretty good teams,” Guenther said. It will be a good test for us if we get such a big win.
