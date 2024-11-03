Sports
New openers get license as Cummins XI unveils for first ODI
Australia's newest opening pair have been given a license to attack the new ball as captain Pat Cummins unveiled his XI for the opening match of the men's international summer.
Former Victorian teammates Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk will open batting together in national colors for the first time in their hometown of Melbourne on Monday, with Cummins also returning for his first one-day international since last year's World Cup final.
The Australia captain skipped September's UK tour to focus on his preparation for a busy international summer that starts with the first ODI against Pakistan at the MCG, followed by five home Tests against India and a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka .
Fraser-McGurk and Sean Abbott are the other additions to a side that secured a 3-2 victory over England in Bristol in Australia's most recent one-dayer.
Australia XI vs Pakistan, first ODI: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Short played a key role in that series decider with his maiden ODI half-century from just 23 balls, while Fraser-McGurk has earned a recall with Travis Head and Mitch Marsh absent on paternity leave.
Abbott also comes into the line-up as Josh Hazlewood builds up for the first Test against India on November 22 by playing for NSW in their ongoing Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland, while Cooper Connolly was part of the Australian A side that took on India A defeated in Mackay.
Both Hazlewood and Connolly will join the ODI squad ahead of the second match in Adelaide on Friday.
Cummins warmed up for the summer with a 50-over match for NSW against Victoria last month, his first appearance for his state in more than three years and says he is “super fresh” after a three-month break following his spell in the American franchise competition in July.
“(My) body feels like it's not even 50 years old. I'm very happy with how the build-up has gone, no hiccups,” the 31-year-old told reporters on the eve of the first ODI.
“I feel as well placed as I can be. It's a really good start to the summer (this ODI series).
“Other than playing for NSW I hadn't played for a few months. (The ODIs are) high intensity cricket but you have a maximum of 10 overs which is a great way to start the summer.”
Cummins said he would play the first two matches against Pakistan in Melbourne and Adelaide on Friday before deciding whether to travel to Perth for the third ODI or switch to red-ball mode.
Short and Fraser-McGurk will be Australia's sixth different ODI opening pair in as many matches after a host of injury and illness issues in England required regular juggling of the XI throughout the five-match series.
Not since Fraser-McGurk teamed up with Josh Inglis in the second and third ODIs against the West Indies last February have Australia's opening matches been the same for successive games.
Both Fraser-McGurk and Short will be in contention to partner Head in next year's Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan, with the reigning ODI World Cup champions' destructive Powerplay a key reason for their 50-plus success in recent twelve months.
No team has scored as quickly (114.5) in the first ten overs in men's ODIs as Australia since the start of the World Cup last year, and Cummins' message to his new pair is simple: 'Keep up the good work.
“It was both quite scary to bowl against them in the T20 and one-dayers, so that's our message to them,” he said.
“My preference would be that they definitely give it a good crack.”
Australia v Pakistan limited overs series 2024
Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
November 4: MCG, 2:30pm AEDT
November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm AEDT
November 10: Perth Stadium, 2:30pm AEDT
Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.
November 14: Gabba, 7pm AEDT
November 16: SCG: 7pm AEDT
November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7pm AEDT
All matches live and exclusively on Fox Cricket and You exercise
