Sports
Cricket: Black Caps defeated India in the third Test, completing the famous 3-0 sweep
New Zealand completed an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India as the Black Caps dismissed the hosts for 121 on a tricky wicket to secure a 25-run win on day three of the third and final Test in Mumbai on Sunday.
The last time India were eliminated at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma's side will feel the pressure ahead of a challenging five-match series against Australia starting later this month .
Rishabh Pant was the only Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29-5 on a spinning Wankhede Stadium track.
Man-of-the-match Ajaz Patel claimed 6-57, his second five-wicket haul of the match, while fellow spinner Glenn Phillips took 3-42 to help the hosts bowl again for a famous victory.
“It's very special, first of all, to win a Test match here at this historic ground, but also to win a series 3-0,” said Daryl Mitchell, who scored 82 in the first innings.
“It's something you dream about. To come here and actually achieve it is pretty special against a world-class Indian team.
“We're just a bunch of Kiwis who want to conquer the world.”
The tourists won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first Test win in India in 36 years, and ended the series in Pune with a 113-run win.
New Zealand's first win in India, dating back to 1955, also marked the home side's run of 18 straight wins since a 2-1 defeat to England in 2012.
Sharma struck the first blow by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the day's opener, but the skipper's disappointing recent form continued as he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler.
Patel made it two wickets in two overs when Shubman Gill, who had scored a whopping 90 in the first innings, left a ball to bounce off the stumps and departed for one.
Virat Kohli didn't last long after arriving at the crease as he hit back Patel to score one, putting India in trouble 18-3 on a tricky pitch at the Wankhede Stadium.
The crowd fell silent again when Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped for five by Glenn Phillips and Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight to Rachin Ravindra in the deep on one.
Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship alongside Pant in a 42-run stand, but a stunning catch from Will Young left India on the ropes at 71-6.
Patel dismissed Pant following a review from New Zealand after lunch, although the batsman appeared to suggest he had not made contact with the ball before it was taken.
The runs dried up after that and India collapsed, with Washington Sundar last over, looking to make it big.
New Zealand earlier resumed their second innings at 171-9, but India needed just 14 balls to bowl out the Black Caps as Jadeja had Patel caught in the deep to finish with 5-55, having won five in the first stanza.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham said in his first series as test captain for the Black Caps that it was a series for the history books.
Winning is something we could only dream of
Winning 3-0 was something “we could only dream of three weeks ago,” he told Sky Sport.
“Obviously the seamers have done a great job in Bangalore and different guys have stepped up at different times.
“I think that's the great thing about a team sport. Last week it was Mitch (Santer) and this week it was Ajaz (Patel).
“He did a fantastic job, he loved bowling here in Mumbai. It was just a fantastic team effort, a great team effort, and I'm certainly proud of the boys.”
Indian captain Rohit Sharma said it was a tough defeat to take.
“Losing a series, losing Test matches is never easy,” he told Sky Sport.
“This was an unfortunate series when it didn't work out. As captain, I was not at my best in leading the team or with the bat.
“We didn't play our best cricket, and we're faced with the results of that, and New Zealand played better than us throughout the series.
“There have been a lot of mistakes that we have made and we have to accept that.”
-Reuters/RNZ
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/532725/cricket-black-caps-beat-india-in-third-test-to-complete-famous-3-0-sweep
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis has a trio making the finals at the Wake Forest Invitation
- Return of jailed former Pakistani leader's kidnapped lawyer sparks controversy
- Rahul Gandhi refrains from criticizing PM Modi during election campaign, says it's 'boring'
- 'Something is seriously wrong': Kumble blows away IND's shabby batting show; wants Gambhir and Agarkar to 'introspect'
- Erdogan opens window of opportunity to end Kurdish conflict
- Partygate scandal was 'overblown,' says new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
- Prabowo and Jokowi share dinner at Javanese restaurant in Solo