Cricket Australia issues statement after ball tampering allegation against India A







A huge controversy broke out in the unofficial India A vs Australia test after the umpires apparently accused the Indian players of ball tampering on Sunday morning. Before the match, the ball was changed by the officials, but the Indian players were not happy with the decision after they were told that the ball had to be changed because the ball had been tampered with. While India A wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan questioned the umpire's decision, he was told that the dissent would be reported. However, now Cricket Australia has issued a clarification on the subject. In a statement, Cricket Australia said the ball had to be changed “due to spoilage”, while both managers and captains were informed of the decision before the start of the matchday. Apparently, Indian players were unaware of the change of ball, with the decision sparking an argument between them and referee Shawn Craig. When Indian Ishan Kishan called the umpire's decision to switch the ball a “very stupid decision”, he was told that the comment will be reported. Craig had initially responded by saying, “You're being reported for dissent, that's inappropriate behavior,” with the comments ending up on the stump mic. However, it has now been learned that no action will be taken against Ishan or any other player. It should also be noted that the referee appeared to have accused the Indian players of 'scratching' the ball, which led to deterioration. However, no 5-run penalty was imposed on the visitors for the alleged action. “If you scratch it, we'll change the ball. No more discussion, let's play,” Craig was heard saying over the stump microphone. According to Law 41.3.4, it is customary for the umpires to impose a 5-run penalty if the “umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed”. On the match front, Australia A skipper Nathan McSweeney (88 not out) and Beau Webster (61 not out) took the team over the line against India A, securing a seven-wicket win in the first unofficial Test. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/cricket-australia-issues-statement-after-ball-tampering-allegation-against-india-a-6932485 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos